Market Scoring System

MARKET SCORING SYSTEM - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trading Indicator

Professional market analysis system combining technical indicators, machine learning patterns, and multi-timeframe confirmation for precise trading signals.

KEY FEATURES:
- Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Confirms signals across different timeframes (M5, H1) for higher probability trades
- Smart Scoring Engine: Calculates Trend, Range, and Uncertainty scores with weighted analysis over 25 candles
- Market Intention Detection: Real-time analysis of buying/selling pressure based on last 6 candles with volume weighting
- Global Score (0-100): Comprehensive signal strength indicator combining all metrics with visual progress bar
- ATR-Based Risk Management: Dynamic Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop calculations
- ADX Strength Filter: Identifies strong trends vs ranging markets with DI+/DI- analysis
- Volume Context Analysis: Distinguishes explosive volatility from calm accumulation phases
- Machine Learning System: Pattern recognition with outcome tracking for adaptive signals
- Strict Alert Mode: Filters signals based on ADX strength and uncertainty thresholds
- Customizable Dashboard: Full or compact mode with adjustable position and scaling

SIGNAL TYPES:
- BUY/SELL: Strong trend signals confirmed by multiple indicators
- RANGE BUY/SELL: Counter-trend opportunities in ranging markets
- NEUTRAL: No clear direction, wait for better setup

DASHBOARD SECTIONS:
1. Timeframes: HTF confirmation and direction analysis
2. Scores: Trend, Range, Uncertainty, and Relevance metrics
3. Risk Management: Real-time SL/TP/Trailing Stop levels in pips
4. Market Intention: 7-level pressure analysis (Strong Buy to Strong Sell)
5. Market Conditions: ADX strength, DI+/DI-, volume status with trend
6. Global Score: 0-100 comprehensive signal strength with color-coded bar

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:
- Moving Averages: EMA 20/50/100 (customizable periods and methods)
- ATR Period: 14 (adjustable)
- ADX Period: 14 (adjustable)
- Score Lookback: 25 candles (adjustable)
- Range Window: 50 candles (adjustable)

IDEAL FOR:
- Scalpers and day traders seeking high-probability entries
- Swing traders needing multi-timeframe confirmation
- Traders wanting comprehensive market analysis in one indicator
- Those requiring strict risk management with ATR-based levels

ALERTS:
- Popup, Sound, Push, and Email notifications
- Strict mode filters: Minimum ADX, Maximum Uncertainty, Minimum Trend strength
- Only triggers on confirmed signals with HTF alignment

The indicator updates in real-time on every tick, providing instant feedback on market conditions and signal changes. All calculations are optimized for performance with minimal CPU usage.
