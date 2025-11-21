Market Scoring System
- Indicators
- Vincent Jose Proenca
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 21 November 2025
- Activations: 5
MARKET SCORING SYSTEM - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trading Indicator
Professional market analysis system combining technical indicators, machine learning patterns, and multi-timeframe confirmation for precise trading signals.
KEY FEATURES:
- Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Confirms signals across different timeframes (M5, H1) for higher probability trades
- Smart Scoring Engine: Calculates Trend, Range, and Uncertainty scores with weighted analysis over 25 candles
- Market Intention Detection: Real-time analysis of buying/selling pressure based on last 6 candles with volume weighting
- Global Score (0-100): Comprehensive signal strength indicator combining all metrics with visual progress bar
- ATR-Based Risk Management: Dynamic Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop calculations
- ADX Strength Filter: Identifies strong trends vs ranging markets with DI+/DI- analysis
- Volume Context Analysis: Distinguishes explosive volatility from calm accumulation phases
- Machine Learning System: Pattern recognition with outcome tracking for adaptive signals
- Strict Alert Mode: Filters signals based on ADX strength and uncertainty thresholds
- Customizable Dashboard: Full or compact mode with adjustable position and scaling
SIGNAL TYPES:
- BUY/SELL: Strong trend signals confirmed by multiple indicators
- RANGE BUY/SELL: Counter-trend opportunities in ranging markets
- NEUTRAL: No clear direction, wait for better setup
DASHBOARD SECTIONS:
1. Timeframes: HTF confirmation and direction analysis
2. Scores: Trend, Range, Uncertainty, and Relevance metrics
3. Risk Management: Real-time SL/TP/Trailing Stop levels in pips
4. Market Intention: 7-level pressure analysis (Strong Buy to Strong Sell)
5. Market Conditions: ADX strength, DI+/DI-, volume status with trend
6. Global Score: 0-100 comprehensive signal strength with color-coded bar
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:
- Moving Averages: EMA 20/50/100 (customizable periods and methods)
- ATR Period: 14 (adjustable)
- ADX Period: 14 (adjustable)
- Score Lookback: 25 candles (adjustable)
- Range Window: 50 candles (adjustable)
IDEAL FOR:
- Scalpers and day traders seeking high-probability entries
- Swing traders needing multi-timeframe confirmation
- Traders wanting comprehensive market analysis in one indicator
- Those requiring strict risk management with ATR-based levels
ALERTS:
- Popup, Sound, Push, and Email notifications
- Strict mode filters: Minimum ADX, Maximum Uncertainty, Minimum Trend strength
- Only triggers on confirmed signals with HTF alignment
The indicator updates in real-time on every tick, providing instant feedback on market conditions and signal changes. All calculations are optimized for performance with minimal CPU usage.
Professional market analysis system combining technical indicators, machine learning patterns, and multi-timeframe confirmation for precise trading signals.
KEY FEATURES:
- Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Confirms signals across different timeframes (M5, H1) for higher probability trades
- Smart Scoring Engine: Calculates Trend, Range, and Uncertainty scores with weighted analysis over 25 candles
- Market Intention Detection: Real-time analysis of buying/selling pressure based on last 6 candles with volume weighting
- Global Score (0-100): Comprehensive signal strength indicator combining all metrics with visual progress bar
- ATR-Based Risk Management: Dynamic Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop calculations
- ADX Strength Filter: Identifies strong trends vs ranging markets with DI+/DI- analysis
- Volume Context Analysis: Distinguishes explosive volatility from calm accumulation phases
- Machine Learning System: Pattern recognition with outcome tracking for adaptive signals
- Strict Alert Mode: Filters signals based on ADX strength and uncertainty thresholds
- Customizable Dashboard: Full or compact mode with adjustable position and scaling
SIGNAL TYPES:
- BUY/SELL: Strong trend signals confirmed by multiple indicators
- RANGE BUY/SELL: Counter-trend opportunities in ranging markets
- NEUTRAL: No clear direction, wait for better setup
DASHBOARD SECTIONS:
1. Timeframes: HTF confirmation and direction analysis
2. Scores: Trend, Range, Uncertainty, and Relevance metrics
3. Risk Management: Real-time SL/TP/Trailing Stop levels in pips
4. Market Intention: 7-level pressure analysis (Strong Buy to Strong Sell)
5. Market Conditions: ADX strength, DI+/DI-, volume status with trend
6. Global Score: 0-100 comprehensive signal strength with color-coded bar
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:
- Moving Averages: EMA 20/50/100 (customizable periods and methods)
- ATR Period: 14 (adjustable)
- ADX Period: 14 (adjustable)
- Score Lookback: 25 candles (adjustable)
- Range Window: 50 candles (adjustable)
IDEAL FOR:
- Scalpers and day traders seeking high-probability entries
- Swing traders needing multi-timeframe confirmation
- Traders wanting comprehensive market analysis in one indicator
- Those requiring strict risk management with ATR-based levels
ALERTS:
- Popup, Sound, Push, and Email notifications
- Strict mode filters: Minimum ADX, Maximum Uncertainty, Minimum Trend strength
- Only triggers on confirmed signals with HTF alignment
The indicator updates in real-time on every tick, providing instant feedback on market conditions and signal changes. All calculations are optimized for performance with minimal CPU usage.