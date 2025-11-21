MARKET SCORING SYSTEM - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trading Indicator



Professional market analysis system combining technical indicators, machine learning patterns, and multi-timeframe confirmation for precise trading signals.



KEY FEATURES:

- Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Confirms signals across different timeframes (M5, H1) for higher probability trades

- Smart Scoring Engine: Calculates Trend, Range, and Uncertainty scores with weighted analysis over 25 candles

- Market Intention Detection: Real-time analysis of buying/selling pressure based on last 6 candles with volume weighting

- Global Score (0-100): Comprehensive signal strength indicator combining all metrics with visual progress bar

- ATR-Based Risk Management: Dynamic Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop calculations

- ADX Strength Filter: Identifies strong trends vs ranging markets with DI+/DI- analysis

- Volume Context Analysis: Distinguishes explosive volatility from calm accumulation phases

- Machine Learning System: Pattern recognition with outcome tracking for adaptive signals

- Strict Alert Mode: Filters signals based on ADX strength and uncertainty thresholds

- Customizable Dashboard: Full or compact mode with adjustable position and scaling



SIGNAL TYPES:

- BUY/SELL: Strong trend signals confirmed by multiple indicators

- RANGE BUY/SELL: Counter-trend opportunities in ranging markets

- NEUTRAL: No clear direction, wait for better setup



DASHBOARD SECTIONS:

1. Timeframes: HTF confirmation and direction analysis

2. Scores: Trend, Range, Uncertainty, and Relevance metrics

3. Risk Management: Real-time SL/TP/Trailing Stop levels in pips

4. Market Intention: 7-level pressure analysis (Strong Buy to Strong Sell)

5. Market Conditions: ADX strength, DI+/DI-, volume status with trend

6. Global Score: 0-100 comprehensive signal strength with color-coded bar



TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:

- Moving Averages: EMA 20/50/100 (customizable periods and methods)

- ATR Period: 14 (adjustable)

- ADX Period: 14 (adjustable)

- Score Lookback: 25 candles (adjustable)

- Range Window: 50 candles (adjustable)



IDEAL FOR:

- Scalpers and day traders seeking high-probability entries

- Swing traders needing multi-timeframe confirmation

- Traders wanting comprehensive market analysis in one indicator

- Those requiring strict risk management with ATR-based levels



ALERTS:

- Popup, Sound, Push, and Email notifications

- Strict mode filters: Minimum ADX, Maximum Uncertainty, Minimum Trend strength

- Only triggers on confirmed signals with HTF alignment



The indicator updates in real-time on every tick, providing instant feedback on market conditions and signal changes. All calculations are optimized for performance with minimal CPU usage.

