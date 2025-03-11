Nasdaq Future

Nasdaq Future is a Semi Automated Trading Expert. 



How does it work ?

Simply Identify a strong trend, Up trend on Nasdaq for Example. 

Click Buy, the Expert will open 9 trades

1. Market Execution 

3. Buy Stop at Higher prices distanced space 0.5X from eachother

5. Buy limits orders below the Market price distanced 1X



What is X ?

X is the distance between two orders, for example in nasdaq, recomended to use between 50-70 points. 

Can I control X ?

Yes, in the control panel there is X place where you can change it.



Lot size?

In the control panel there is lot size space, where you can control the lot size.



What is the TP multiplier?

Simple if X=50 point, and TP mutliplier is 4 so the TP is 200 points. 

TP Multiplier is recommnded to be between 2 and 4 unless you expect a very strong trend going you can increase above 4 up to 10



Does it have SL?

Stop loss is automatically added once the price moved 1X from the market price. But no stop loss added with the initial trade.



Does it have TS?

Yes, once prices shift up, trailing stop moves higher. 



What is the Total Buy, Total Sell, and Net lots?

Total buy: is the total number of opened Buy orders, and total sell is the sell, and net is the difference between buy and sell. 



What is the P/L?

This is the current Profit and loss on this asset

what is the P/L % of Equity? this is the Profit/Loss as percentage to Equity

what is the break-even? This is the price where all trades should have a ZERO profit/loss if it was reached to this price. 



What is the SL Remove/Add Button? and TP remove / Add ?

Simply it removes the SL and TP and add it back. only for market excusted orders. 



What is the best way to use the Expert?

Use a very strong trend in Stock market, use very small account and buy the move up, and build up slowly.
