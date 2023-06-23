Easy Cal EA

Hello :') I am a trader who trades many currency pairs: Forex, Metals, Indices.

And I trade multiple timeframes using demand supply zones. As a result, each trade I have to recalculate lot sizes because my stop loss distance is not the same depending on the zone size.





So I created this EA to help calculate each of my trades. By choosing whether to set the risk as a dollar amount or Percent Risk and then drag Entry line, SL line, TP line to the desired prices.

The EA will automatically calculate Lot Size, Risk/Reward, $Profit at TP Price, %Profit at TP Price, $Loss at SL Price and %Loss at SL Price. And there is a Buy button, can place Buy limit (with Calculated Lot Size, SL price and TP price) at the prices where Entry line, SL line and TP line are. There is a Sell button, can place Sell limit (with Calculated Lot Size, SL price and TP price) at the prices where Entry line, SL line and TP line are.

There is also a function to modify Stop loss automatically when the price reaches the specified distance between Entry price and Tp price, for example, when the price reaches 70% of the distance between Entry price and Tp price, the EA will move Stop loss in front of the Entry price at 20 Points.



Who is this EA suitable for?

- Traders who trade by Risk and Reward Ratio

- Traders who trade by Risk and Reward Ratio and Buy/Sell limit

- Traders using stop loss and risk limits per plan

- Traders who like Minimal Style :D



I have been using this EA for almost a year now. And it really made my trading life easier. I believe this EA will make your trading life easier too.





love