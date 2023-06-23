Easy Cal EA
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Hello :')
I am a trader who trades many currency pairs: Forex, Metals, Indices.
And I trade multiple timeframes using demand supply zones.
As a result, each trade I have to recalculate lot sizes because my stop loss distance is not the same depending on the zone size.
So I created this EA to help calculate each of my trades.
By choosing whether to set the risk as a dollar amount or Percent Risk
and then drag Entry line, SL line, TP line to the desired prices.
The EA will automatically calculate Lot Size, Risk/Reward, $Profit at TP Price, %Profit at TP Price, $Loss at SL Price and %Loss at SL Price.
And there is a Buy button, can place Buy limit (with Calculated Lot Size, SL price and TP price) at the prices where Entry line, SL line and TP line are.
There is a Sell button, can place Sell limit (with Calculated Lot Size, SL price and TP price) at the prices where Entry line, SL line and TP line are.
There is also a function to modify Stop loss automatically when the price reaches the specified distance between Entry price and Tp price,
for example, when the price reaches 70% of the distance between Entry price and Tp price, the EA will move Stop loss in front of the Entry price at 20 Points.
Who is this EA suitable for?
- Traders who trade by Risk and Reward Ratio
- Traders who trade by Risk and Reward Ratio and Buy/Sell limit
- Traders using stop loss and risk limits per plan
- Traders who like Minimal Style :D