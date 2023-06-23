Easy Cal EA

Hello :')

I am a trader who trades many currency pairs: Forex, Metals, Indices.

And I trade multiple timeframes using demand supply zones.

As a result, each trade I have to recalculate lot sizes because my stop loss distance is not the same depending on the zone size.


So I created this EA to help calculate each of my trades.

By choosing whether to set the risk as a dollar amount or Percent Risk

and then drag Entry line, SL line, TP line to the desired prices.

The EA will automatically calculate Lot Size, Risk/Reward, $Profit at TP Price, %Profit at TP Price, $Loss at SL Price and %Loss at SL Price.

And there is a Buy button, can place Buy limit (with Calculated Lot Size, SL price and TP price) at the prices where Entry line, SL line and TP line are.

There is a Sell button, can place Sell limit (with Calculated Lot Size, SL price and TP price) at the prices where Entry line, SL line and TP line are.

There is also a function to modify Stop loss automatically when the price reaches the specified distance between Entry price and Tp price,

for example, when the price reaches 70% of the distance between Entry price and Tp price, the EA will move Stop loss in front of the Entry price at 20 Points.


Who is this EA suitable for?

- Traders who trade by Risk and Reward Ratio

- Traders who trade by Risk and Reward Ratio and Buy/Sell limit

- Traders using stop loss and risk limits per plan

- Traders who like Minimal Style   :D


I have been using this EA for almost a year now. And it really made my trading life easier. I believe this EA will make your trading life easier too.

love
Video Easy Cal EA
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News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
WhatsApp Integration for MetaTrader 5
Ramesh Maharjan
Utilities
WhatsApp Integration for MetaTrader 5 - Real-Time Trade Notifications Transform your trading experience with seamless   WhatsApp integration for MetaTrader 5. This expert   advisor   automatically sends instant notifications to your WhatsApp whenever trade   events occur, keeping you connected   to your positions no matter where you are . Never   miss important market movements again with real-time alerts   delivered directly   to your smartphone. Key Features Real-Time Trade Notifications : Rec
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