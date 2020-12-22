Elliott Wave Helper

4.92
Elliott Wave Helper - a panel for making elliott wave and technical analysis. Includes all known wave patterns, support and resistance levels, trend lines and cluster zones.

Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4

Advantages

1. Making wave analysis and technical analysis in a few clicks

2. All Elliott wave patterns available, including triangle and combinations

3. All nine wave display styles, including a special circle font

4. Elements of technical analysis: trend lines, segments, support and resistance levels, zones

5. Displaying graphical elements only on the required timeframes

How to buy? | How to install? | FAQ

Author: Siarhei Vashchylka. For any questions, write to me in private messages. I also recommend subscribing to my updates. To do this, follow the link to my profile and click "Add to friends".

Reviews 15
Bruno651
114
Bruno651 2024.08.23 18:34 
 

удобно, просто, и все интуиктивно понятно!

Angler68
88
Angler68 2024.05.10 14:38 
 

Очень удобная и хорошая утилита для разметки волн по волновому анализу. Несмотря на то, что в МТ5 есть своя "рисовалка", пользуюсь данной программой уже не первый год, т.к. функционал у неё значительно шире и удобнее для меня. В общем, программой очень доволен и рекомендую. Ни с установкой ни с использованием на Windows у меня проблем не было. Автору спасибо!

victoriauk
106
victoriauk 2023.12.03 01:32 
 

Для меня новый не только индикатор, но и сама платформа метатрейдер и даже волновой анализ тоже.))) Несмотря на это, посмотрев инструкцию, разобралась достаточно быстро. Удобно размечать волны и рисовать разметку. Немного непривычно после трейдингвью, что буквы и циры по волнам размечаются отдельно, а линии рисуются отдельно. Но, с другой стороны, это дает больше возможностей. Чувствуется, что разработчики не являются сторонними наблюдателями, а сами используют свои индикаторы для торговли. Все продумано и удобно.

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Bruno651
114
Bruno651 2024.08.23 18:34 
 

удобно, просто, и все интуиктивно понятно!

Angler68
88
Angler68 2024.05.10 14:38 
 

Очень удобная и хорошая утилита для разметки волн по волновому анализу. Несмотря на то, что в МТ5 есть своя "рисовалка", пользуюсь данной программой уже не первый год, т.к. функционал у неё значительно шире и удобнее для меня. В общем, программой очень доволен и рекомендую. Ни с установкой ни с использованием на Windows у меня проблем не было. Автору спасибо!

Pavel Denisov
131
Pavel Denisov 2024.04.15 19:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

victoriauk
106
victoriauk 2023.12.03 01:32 
 

Для меня новый не только индикатор, но и сама платформа метатрейдер и даже волновой анализ тоже.))) Несмотря на это, посмотрев инструкцию, разобралась достаточно быстро. Удобно размечать волны и рисовать разметку. Немного непривычно после трейдингвью, что буквы и циры по волнам размечаются отдельно, а линии рисуются отдельно. Но, с другой стороны, это дает больше возможностей. Чувствуется, что разработчики не являются сторонними наблюдателями, а сами используют свои индикаторы для торговли. Все продумано и удобно.

Lemanqp
86
Lemanqp 2023.11.19 19:16 
 

На виндовс все отлично, на Мак криво отображается но тут скорее проблема из-за не пропорциональных сторон самого ноутбук, в остальном все отлично

sericd1973
19
sericd1973 2023.11.18 11:06 
 

Очень полезная, нужная и незаменимая утилита в волновом анализе! Доволен на все 100%!

dssstrgr
132
dssstrgr 2023.11.10 15:44 
 

перешел с МТ4 (где у меня уже была эта утилита) на МТ5 и понял, что придется снова покупать EWH, так как привык к удобству в разметке графиков. Очень полезная и удобная утилита. Рекомендую (не нашел ничего лучше в mql5).

obotur
49
obotur 2023.08.23 19:45 
 

Удобная утилита для разметки графиков. Интуитивно понятна в использовании. Рекомендую как новичкам так и профи

Кирилл Крушинский
83
Кирилл Крушинский 2023.08.10 18:53 
 

Приобретал для обучения и практического удобства. Работает прекрасно, удобно понятно и просто, главное посмотреть инструкцию. Разработчикам спасибо за столь полезный продукт)

Anton Kulebakin
48
Anton Kulebakin 2023.04.17 17:54 
 

Не заменимый помощник для волнового анализа, очень удобный и простой в использовании. Я доволен индикатором и вам советую!!!

Gips.91
49
Gips.91 2023.04.11 15:23 
 

Оооочень удобно, всем советую!!!. Сделал 3 покупки у данного человека. Спасибо, всем доволен!

bankir72
49
bankir72 2022.06.09 20:40 
 

спасибо очень удобный инструмент. приноровился очень быстро. теперь это моя 3 рука в анализе графиков. очень рекомендую

Aleksandrs Bogdanovs
197
Aleksandrs Bogdanovs 2022.04.12 15:17 
 

Да к сожалению не совсем корректно отображается под macOS, Даже если использовать CrossOver под виндоус может все и работает но вот на других операционных устройствах очень даже не удобно проще тогда уже текстом разметку вести. Жалко конечно что выкинул 110 евро на ветер так как к сожалению оказалась для меня бесполезным. Может в будущем конечно будет лучше но на данном этапе облом :(

Изменил отзыв поработав немного за ней не могли-бы вы озвучить все шрифты используемые данном приложением так как CorssOver мне кажется не имеет какого-то конкретного фона из-за этого индикатор показывает квадраты в некоторых местах

Индикатор стоит 99 долларов + комиссия = 110 евро с копейками :)

Siarhei Vashchylka
7709
Reply from developer Siarhei Vashchylka 2022.04.12 17:51
На мой взгляд не совсем правильно оставлять низкий отзыв на программу из-за того, что она некорректно работает на системе, для которой не предназначена. К слову программа стоит 99$ на момент написания данного отзыва. Upd: Спасибо за понимание! По умолчанию у нас стоит обычный Arial и Arial Black для жирного шрифта. Сообщите пожалуйста как с вами связаться кроме MQL5. Есть пару мыслей как можно решить вашу проблему если она связана со шрифтами. Мой телеграмм: https://t.me/Traderevolutioner
Fidail
24
Fidail 2021.10.07 12:11 
 

Очень удобная утилита, пользуюсь более 3 мес., но в последнее время слетать стала, приходится устанавливать заново, из 6 осталось 2. Может какая то ошибка...

Михаил Петров
23
Михаил Петров 2020.12.25 11:59 
 

Я возрадовался. Когда увидел её. Она проста и великолепна в исполнении, удобный функционал)) Разметка волн в MT5 стала намного проще и увлекательней. I rejoiced. When I saw her. It is simple and great in execution, convenient functionality)) Marking waves in MT5 has become much easier and more fun

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