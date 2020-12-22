Elliott Wave Helper
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 9 March 2026
- Activations: 10
Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4
Advantages
1. Making wave analysis and technical analysis in a few clicks
2. All Elliott wave patterns available, including triangle and combinations
3. All nine wave display styles, including a special circle font
4. Elements of technical analysis: trend lines, segments, support and resistance levels, zones
5. Displaying graphical elements only on the required timeframes
Author: Siarhei Vashchylka. For any questions, write to me in private messages. I also recommend subscribing to my updates. To do this, follow the link to my profile and click "Add to friends".
удобно, просто, и все интуиктивно понятно!