MW Manual Trading Helper

The Martinware™ Manual Trading Helper indicator is aimed at helping people start their lives in manual trading. It can be used to display both some generic images at the right side of the graph, where custom operational remarks may be displayed or just a blank rectangle hiding the chart while backtesting. Moreover, it can periodically play a list of sounds.

To show a blank rectangle, let the first image name input field empty and select the desired color.

To show one or more custom images instead, first, load the indicator with the blank rectangle to grasp the proper size, in pixels, that the image(s) must have. Then proceed to create the image files with the BMP format and save them inside the Images folder in MT5's data directory. End by writing the image's filenames in the respective input fields. Up to 10 are possible to be loaded. To change between the images, click in a 50x50 pixels area at the top-right corner.

To play one or more sounds, save the desired sound file with the WAV format in a folder named "Sounds" inside the Files folder in MT5's data directory. Then, proceed by typing the file's name in one of the respective fields.

Input parameters:

Width: The rectangle's or image's width, in pixels

Empty space: Empty space between the top of the rectangle or image and the top of the graph, in pixels

Color: The rectangle's color

File name 1 to 10: The image's file names (without the format) 

Sound frequency: play next sound at every n seconds

File name 1 to 10: The sound's file names (without the format)










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4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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MW Volume
Martin Bittencourt
3.8 (5)
Indicators
The Martinware Volume indicator plots a colored moving average over volume bars. The coloring uses three colors and can be done in different ways choosable by the user and is applied both to the average as to the volume bars. Three types of coloring are possible: None: no coloring is done Increasing or decreasing: changes the color depending on the current value being bigger or lesser than the previous one Volume relative to average: colors vary if the current volume is bigger or lesser then
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MW Closing Time Alarm
Martin Bittencourt
Indicators
The Martinware Closing Time Alarm indicator serves to warn traders that the current period (bar, candle) is about to end. Input parameters: Time offset: with how many seconds before the ending of the current period the alarm must trigger Alert with sound: informs if the alert should include playing a sound Sound selection: a list of sounds available Custom sound: name of the custom sound file to be used in case "custom sound" was selected. It must be inside a folder named "Sounds", this one i
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MW Market Sides Strength
Martin Bittencourt
Indicators
The Martinware Market Sides' Strength indicator shows the candlestick chart in a different manner allowing for a clearer view of which side, bullish or bearish is dominating the asset in the current period. As a bonus, it can also show an internal area that can be used to visualize two levels of Fibonacci retracements inside the bars. The default configuration shows the MSS bars with 4 main colors, two representing the bullish force, and two representing the bearish one. The primary colors ar
MW Direction by Candle Body Analysis
Martin Bittencourt
Indicators
The Martinware Direction by Candle Body Analysis indicator is a direction indicator that shows the current asset direction, up or down, by checking if previous candle bodies' bases were respected or broken. It works similarly to a moving average, but it's more objective due to its lesser amount of configuration parameters. The algorithm assumes the theory that although the highs and lows of candles have their value, it is the body that shows the conclusive market sentiment over that asset in
MW Eye Rest Reminder
Martin Bittencourt
Utilities
The Martinware Eye Rest Reminder serves to periodically remind traders to rest their eyes without the need for a tool outside MT5. Input parameters: Periodicity: play the alert every n minutes Alert with sound: define if the alert should include playing a sound Custom sound file: name of the custom sound file to be used instead of the default. It must be inside a folder named "Sounds", this one inside the "Files" folder in the Terminal's MQL5 directory tree. Alert with Alert message: informs
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mur19
17
mur19 2022.12.17 18:58 
 

Boa Tarde. nao consegui apagar os indicadores que ficam abaixo do gráfico, somente apagou parte do gráfico.

Martin Bittencourt
6746
Reply from developer Martin Bittencourt 2022.12.19 16:39
Boa! Terias como me dizer os passos para reproduzir o seu problema? Testei aqui e comigo está funcionando bem tanto se adiciono os indicadores antes quanto depois do MTH (usei o BB como teste). Talvez você esteja trabalhando com algum indicador customizado que, de forma semelhante ao MTH, chama uma função que o coloca "pra frente" do gráfico. Neste caso, talvez a única maneira de evitar que ele se sobreponha ao MTH é deixando para adicionar este por último.
Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.24 17:26 
 

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