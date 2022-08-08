Traders Inside Volume Profile VPR
- Indicators
-
- Version: 3.1
- Updated: 8 August 2022
- Activations: 5
Volume Profile Indicator used by professional Traders at Traders Inside Ltd.
If you want to succeed in trading you need to know if current price is cheap, expensive or fair valued.
Key features:
- Fair price (Point of control, POC), high and low price zones (POH, POL)
- POC in different timeframes for better orientation
- Symbol and timeframe
- Chart resize on open positions/orders, VPRmax/min
- Historic POC - see, how POC has changed the last periods
- Button to show/hide VPR
Calculated Bars (best results) - you can change it in indicator settings:
- M1: 1440
- M5: 1440
- M30: 500
- H1: 1440
- H4: 1440
- Daily: 660
- Weekly: 260
- Monthly: 120
If you want to learn how to trade volume profile like professionals visit https://www.traders-inside.com.