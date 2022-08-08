Traders Inside Volume Profile VPR

Volume Profile Indicator used by professional Traders at Traders Inside Ltd.

If you want to succeed in trading you need to know if current price is cheap, expensive or fair valued.

Key features:

  • Fair price (Point of control, POC), high and low price zones (POH, POL)
  • POC in different timeframes for better orientation
  • Symbol and timeframe
  • Chart resize on open positions/orders, VPRmax/min
  • Historic POC - see, how POC has changed the last periods
  • Button to show/hide VPR

Calculated Bars (best results) - you can change it in indicator settings:

  • M1: 1440
  • M5: 1440
  • M30: 500
  • H1: 1440
  • H4: 1440
  • Daily: 660
  • Weekly: 260
  • Monthly: 120

If you want to learn how to trade volume profile like professionals visit https://www.traders-inside.com.

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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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MACD 2 Lines
Markus Paminger
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MACD with fast and slow EMA. Moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two moving averages of a security's price . The MACD is calculated by subtracting the fast-period exponential moving average (EMA) from the slow-period EMA. Setup options: Fast EMA period Slow EMA period Signal EMA period Applied price Indicator window height Color MACD Color Signal Color Histogram
Traders Inside Trend Indicator
Markus Paminger
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Displays trends in current chart. You can display trends of multiple timeframes in one chart by inserting this indicator as often as you want. Key features: displays trend line by finding highs and lows counts number of high/low of current trend in different color (long/short) allows you to display multiple timeframe trends in one chart Settings: Indicator Name: if you want to show M5 and H1 on one chart add TITrend twice to your current chart and rename M5 to "TITrendM5" and H1 to "TITrendH1" C
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