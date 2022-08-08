Traders Inside Volume Profile VPR

Volume Profile Indicator used by professional Traders at Traders Inside Ltd.

If you want to succeed in trading you need to know if current price is cheap, expensive or fair valued.

Key features:

Fair price (Point of control, POC), high and low price zones (POH, POL)

POC in different timeframes for better orientation

Symbol and timeframe

Chart resize on open positions/orders, VPRmax/min

Historic POC - see, how POC has changed the last periods

Button to show/hide VPR



Calculated Bars (best results) - you can change it in indicator settings:

M1: 1440

M5: 1440

M30: 500

H1: 1440

H4: 1440

Daily: 660

Weekly: 260

Monthly: 120

If you want to learn how to trade volume profile like professionals visit https://www.traders-inside.com.

