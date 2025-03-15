Quantum Equilibrium EA

Quantum Equilibrium is a market analysis tool designed to identify and monitor Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Weekend Gaps in real time. It provides insights by analyzing 30 actively traded symbols, including Gold (XAUUSD) and major Forex pairs.

The tool detects Fair Value Gaps (FVG) as they form, offering information about market imbalances that may indicate potential price reversals or continuations. It also identifies Weekend Gaps between Friday’s close and Monday’s open, highlighting setups that often present trading opportunities.

Quantum Equilibrium delivers real-time data and instant notifications via MetaTrader 5 and mobile push alerts, ensuring timely detection of market conditions. It covers a range of markets, including:

  • Forex pairs: EURUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURAUD, EURNZD, EURCHF, EURCAD, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDSGD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, GBPCHF, GBPSGD, AUDUSD, AUDJPY, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCHF, AUDSGD, NZDUSD, NZDJPY, SGDJPY, CHFJPY, CADJPY.

  • Commodities: XAUUSD (Gold).

The tool is built on historical research and algorithmic analysis, with pre-configured settings optimized for immediate use. These settings are based on extensive market analysis, and while customization is possible, no changes are required to start using the tool effectively.

Key Features:

  • Real-time FVG detection for monitoring market imbalances.

  • Weekend Gap alerts for identifying potential setups.

  • Comprehensive market coverage of 30 actively traded symbols.

  • Instant notifications via MetaTrader 5 and mobile push alerts.

  • Pre-configured settings optimized for immediate use, with the option to customize if needed.

Quantum Equilibrium is a tool designed to provide real-time market analysis and notifications, supporting informed decision-making.

⚠️ Important Notice: This EA Does Not Trade ⚠️

This Expert Advisor is not designed for trading. It is a real-time detection tool for:

  • Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) before they are fully formed
  • Weekend Gaps as they occur
  • Real-time alerts and notifications

⚠️ Turn Off Trading to Prevent Orders ⚠️
By default, the EA has a trading option, but it must be turned off to prevent it from attempting to place trades.

How to Disable Trading:
1️⃣ Attach the EA to a chart.
2️⃣ Open the "Inputs" tab.
3️⃣ Set WARNING! Turn to false to turn trade option off! = false .
4️⃣ Click OK to apply the settings.

What This EA Does:
✔️ Detects and marks FVGs and Weekend Gaps in real-time
✔️ Sends alerts and notifications (pop-ups and push notifications)
✔️ Provides a visual representation of detected levels on the chart

⚠️ This EA is for analysis and alerts only. It is NOT intended for live trading.

