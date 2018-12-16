HV Models

HV Models is an Indicator that containes 4 methods for calculating historical volatility of the selected asset.

Volatility is one of the fundamental values ​​describing changes in the underlying asset. In statistics, it usualy describes as a standard deviation. The price chart has 4 values ​​(Open High Low Close) when we calculate volatility using a standard indicator, only one of these values ​​is used as a result we get one-sided volatility picture. The presented indicator uses 4 volatility calculation formulas developed specifically for financial markets:

Simple:

When choosing this mode, first of all we calculate logrifmic increments by closing price which allows filtering out the trend, seasonality and other inclusions that spoil the volatility picture. then calculates standard deviation - volatility by logrifmic increments.

Garman - Klass:

This variant of volatility takes into account intraday fluctuations in price, unlike the previous version, it focuses on the measurement of candlestick volatility.

Rogers-Satchell

This variant just like the previous version of volatility takes into account the measurement of candle volatility, however this method, compared to the previous one emphasis is placed on measuring each of the price fluctuations (H / C, H / O, LC, LO) - which gives more detailed measurement.

Yang-Zhang

This method combines all the previously described types of volatility calculations. It measures volatility both within the day and in relation to the previous day.


The indicator allows to recalculate volatility from the current timeframe to another one. For example to get annual volatility frome daily volatility parameter "Calendar Amendment"  must be equals to 365 (dayse per year). To recalculate minute volatility to one year volatiolity paranetr Calendar Amendment mast be equal to 525600. This number was found using following formula: (24 (hours per day) * 60 (minutes per hour) * 365 (days per year)). If this parameter equals 1, the recalculation is not performed and the volatility is shown for the selected timeframe.

For those who will use the indicator in EA - the indicator has 2 buffers, however the indicator itself is stored in a buffer with a zero index.





















































































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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
Supply and demand indicators MT5
Xin You Lin
Indicators
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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