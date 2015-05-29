XCalper CandleTimer
- Indicators
- Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
- Version: 1.40
- Updated: 15 July 2020
This auxiliary indicator displays time left before closing on the current timeframe with continuous update.
It also shows the last trade price and variation from a previous day close in percentage and points.
This indicator is pretty handy for daytraders and scalpers who want to precisely monitor closing and opening of candles.
Indicator parameters
- Show in shifted end - Default: False. Display time and values on screen. If True, Displays only time to close aside last candle.
- Distance from the right margin - Default: 40. Distance, in pixels, from right margin for on screen information.
- Color of the label - Default: Yellow. Color of time counter.
- Font family of the label - Default: Arial. Font family of time counter.
- Size of the label font - Default: 10. Font size of the time counter.
Amazing indicator and very useful.