XCalper CandleTimer

4.64

This auxiliary indicator displays time left before closing on the current timeframe with continuous update.

It also shows the last trade price and variation from a previous day close in percentage and points.

This indicator is pretty handy for daytraders and scalpers who want to precisely monitor closing and opening of candles.


Indicator parameters

  • Show in shifted end - Default: False. Display time and values on screen. If True, Displays only time to close aside last candle.
  • Distance from the right margin - Default: 40. Distance, in pixels, from right margin for on screen information.
  • Color of the label - Default: Yellow. Color of time counter.
  • Font family of the label - Default: Arial. Font family of time counter.
  • Size of the label font - Default: 10. Font size of the time counter.
Reviews 23
arsh4785
19
arsh4785 2025.07.08 04:59 
 

Amazing indicator and very useful.

Bruno Cirilo
57
Bruno Cirilo 2022.06.23 20:41 
 

Nice!

8821raquel7504
44
8821raquel7504 2022.01.24 19:59 
 

muito eficaz. parabens aos desenvolvedores

