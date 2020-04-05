RBM EA Deluxe

An XAUUSD-focused robot that only enters when several market conditions line up at once: trend, volume, price structure and session. It shows you exactly what it’s analyzing on the chart, and why it decided to trade or wait.


Most gold robots you’ll find out there run on something simple: a moving average cross, or a channel breakout, and that’s it. The problem is gold doesn’t trade that way. It sweeps liquidity, traps early entries, and usually only moves for real after shaking everyone out first. RBM EA DELUXE was built around that reality. Instead of firing on the first signal it sees, it waits for a set of factors to align at the same time: alignment across four moving averages, buyer or seller delta, above average volume, enough volatility to clear the spread, proximity to a relevant liquidity zone, and the right session. Every potential entry carries a confluence score from 0 to 6, and you decide the minimum you’re willing to accept. What makes it different from another black box EA: It draws what it’s seeing directly on the chart. Order blocks, structure breaks (BOS and CHoCH), liquidity sweeps, all of it shows up visually as the market forms, not just after the trade decision has already been made. You follow the robot’s reasoning in real time, and that changes how much you trust what it’s doing. There’s also a decision log built into the panel. Every time the EA changes its read on the market, the reason gets logged with a timestamp. If it’s waiting, it shows exactly which ofthe six confluence factors hasn’t lined up yet. That solves the biggest complaint people have with pre-built EAs: the feeling of trading blind, with no idea why the robot did what it did. Risk management built to last, not just to run: Automatic lot sizing by risk percentage (or fixed lot, if you prefer) Automatic lot reduction during abnormal volatility spikes Partial profit taking at up to three R levels, with automatic break even ATR-based trailing stop, or an alternative mode that trails alongside price as it advances toward the target Daily loss limit and daily profit target, with automatic position closure when either is hit A dedicated mode for prop firm accounts, with a monthly drawdown limit and a phase target that persist even if the terminal restarts Optional filters for high impact news, rollover, late Friday, daily ADR usage, and volatility regime Built to run without you babysitting it all day: The panel shows daily profit, drawdown, win rate, active session, and the trend reading across four different timeframes, all in an interface you can collapse with one click when you want a clean chart, and bring back the moment you need to check something. Recommended for Symbol: XAUUSD (the EA locks trading to this symbol by default, to prevent misuse) Timeframe: M15 to H1 work best with the default parameters, but every filter is adjustable Account type: works on personal accounts as well as prop firm evaluations Broker: any broker with a competitive gold spread; the maximum spread filter is configurable


Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading with automated systems carries the risk of capital loss. It is recommended to test on a demo account before trading live, and to never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.

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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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