Imagine the ability to have Volume Speed second by second presented to you in the form of a speedometer...

Well, imagine no more... Welcome to the new Minions Labs creation: Volume Speedometer.

Volume Speedometer is a Minions Labs idea that was born trying to show in realtime what is happening with the Volume Flow of orders (or Ticks, if you don't have that) during the day. This indicator was created to be used in Intraday trading and the goal is to give you a "heads up" when the Volume flow is probably going "your way".

Since it is a totally "visual" tool, it was designed to manual traders.

With its simplicity, there is no calibration process, it just shows the volume flow second by second. You can obviously cumstomize all aspects of the indicator appearance and location, and even its transparency level on your chart, so it will be gently blended into your chart causing no additional "information overload".





Volume Speedometer may be the confirmation tool you ever wanted to have... Maybemay be the confirmation tool you ever wanted to have... If you are not right away convinced of its usefullness in your trading strategy, give the FREE DEMO version a try: Volume Speedometer DEMO







SETTINGS Maximum expected Lots/Contracts (This is for the calculation of the Speedometer scale)

Type of Volume to be analyzed (Real Volume or Ticks)

Speedometer Size, Color, Transparency and Position in the Chart

Volume Values Colors & Style





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