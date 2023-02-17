Gekko Bollinger Plus

This is Gekko's Bollinger Bands indicator. It extends the use of the famous Bollinger Bands and calculates strong entry and exit signals using price action on the edge and on the middle bands. You can set it up in many different ways, eg: pullback, pullback against trend, middle band crossing and middle band crossing against trend.

Inputs

  • Number of Bars to Plot Indicator: number of historical bars to plot the indicator, keep it low for better performance;
  • Produces Signal Only When a Bar Closes: wait for a bar to close to produce a signal (more accurate, by delayed entry) or produces signal online (could trigger false signals);
  • Conditions: select between producing signals where there's a pullback, when there's a middle band price crossing or both!;
  • Conditions Settings: configure number of bars in the band to trigger pullback, if signal will be produced only against the trend, standard deviation average, etc.
  • Visualization: settings for showing texts on bars to show signal description.
  • Plays a sound when there is a swing: set it as true and it will play a sound on the MetaTrader terminal every time there is a new signal produced indicating entry or exit points.
  • Write Logs On Terminal Window: set it as true if you want the indicator to write logs on the terminal's Experts tab every time a new signal is produced indicating entry or exit points
  • Send Mobile Push Notifications: set it as true if you desire to receive push notifications on the MetaTrader app on your mobile when a new signal is produced indicating entry or exit points
  • Send E-Mail Alerts: set it as true if you desire to receive e-mail alerts at the e-mail address configured on the terminal when a new signal is produced indicating entry or exit points

Good trades!

Donate part of your profit to good causes and humanitarian entities of your choice. "Money only comes if there's a purpose for you to earn it".

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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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