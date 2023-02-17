Gekko Bollinger Plus

This is Gekko's Bollinger Bands indicator. It extends the use of the famous Bollinger Bands and calculates strong entry and exit signals using price action on the edge and on the middle bands. You can set it up in many different ways, eg: pullback, pullback against trend, middle band crossing and middle band crossing against trend.

Inputs

Number of Bars to Plot Indicator: number of historical bars to plot the indicator, keep it low for better performance;

number of historical bars to plot the indicator, keep it low for better performance; Produces Signal Only When a Bar Closes: wait for a bar to close to produce a signal (more accurate, by delayed entry) or produces signal online (could trigger false signals);

wait for a bar to close to produce a signal (more accurate, by delayed entry) or produces signal online (could trigger false signals); Conditions : select between producing signals where there's a pullback, when there's a middle band price crossing or both!;

: select between producing signals where there's a pullback, when there's a middle band price crossing or both!; Conditions Settings : configure number of bars in the band to trigger pullback, if signal will be produced only against the trend, standard deviation average, etc.

: configure number of bars in the band to trigger pullback, if signal will be produced only against the trend, standard deviation average, etc. Visualization: settings for showing texts on bars to show signal description.

settings for showing texts on bars to show signal description. Plays a sound when there is a swing : set it as true and it will play a sound on the MetaTrader terminal every time there is a new signal produced indicating entry or exit points.

: set it as and it will play a sound on the MetaTrader terminal every time there is a new signal produced indicating entry or exit points. Write Logs On Terminal Window : set it as true if you want the indicator to write logs on the terminal's Experts tab every time a new signal is produced indicating entry or exit points

: set it as if you want the indicator to write logs on the terminal's Experts tab every time a new signal is produced indicating entry or exit points Send Mobile Push Notifications : set it as true if you desire to receive push notifications on the MetaTrader app on your mobile when a new signal is produced indicating entry or exit points

: set it as if you desire to receive push notifications on the MetaTrader app on your mobile when a new signal is produced indicating entry or exit points Send E-Mail Alerts: set it as true if you desire to receive e-mail alerts at the e-mail address configured on the terminal when a new signal is produced indicating entry or exit points

Good trades!

Donate part of your profit to good causes and humanitarian entities of your choice. "Money only comes if there's a purpose for you to earn it".