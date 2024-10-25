Fractals MTF
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.21
- Updated: 25 October 2024
- Activations: 20
Multi-Timeframe Fractal Indicator Description for MQL5
Introducing the Multi-Timeframe Fractal Indicator!
Key Features:
- Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Analyze Fractals on a timeframe independent of your chart's current timeframe. Gain insights from higher timeframes for informed trading decisions.
- Customizable Parameters:
- Timeframe: Choose the timeframe on which Fractals will be calculated (e.g., Daily, H4, etc.).
- Number of Bars: Specify the number of bars considered around a potential Fractal for confirmation.
- Arrow Shift: Adjust the position of the indicator's arrows for better visibility on your chart.
- Arrow Symbols: Select from a variety of arrow styles to represent Fractals.
Benefits:
- Improved Trade Timing: Identify potential turning points earlier by leveraging Fractals from different timeframes.
- Enhanced Confirmation: Customize the indicator's parameters to refine your Fractal identification and strengthen your trading signals.
- Clear Visualization: Easily spot Fractals with visually distinct arrows placed directly on your chart.
Who is this Indicator For?
This indicator is ideal for traders who:
- Utilize Fractal analysis in their trading strategy.
- Want to analyze Fractals on a timeframe independent of their chart view.
- Seek a customizable tool to refine their Fractal identification.