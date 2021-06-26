CityScape Recurrance Pattern

CityScape summarizes prices into an easy to read pattern that oscillates between 0 and 1.

Repetition of CityScape pattern may indicate that the price pattern will also be repeated.

CityScape pattern can be used as a quick reference to predict what the price may do by looking for a similar CityScape Pattern in the recent past.

Cross currency pairs and cross timescale pattern comparisons may also provide insight into what the price will do.


Inputs

Local Max period: Controls the width of the CityScape  "Roof"

Chunk Normalizing period: Controls the period to be normalised into 0 to 1 range

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Anchor Line is a fast acting trendline indicator using proprietary algorithm to identify possible reversals. Tunable sensitivity and smoothing period helps to filter out small fluctuations Buffers Buffer0: Moving Average Buffer (not displayed) Buffer1:Anchor Line Uptrend Buffer (Blue) Buffer2:  Anchor Line Downtrend Buffer (Red) Buffer3:Reversal Buffer 1=Uptrend, -1=Downtrend (not displayed) Buffer4: Anchor Line Up and Down trends combined (Gray)  *NEW* Inputs Smooth Period: Period for Moving
Trend Probability Oscillator
Michael Goh Joon Seng
Indicators
Simple to read and powerful, no fancy lines and drawings to clutter your chart or distract you. The trend probability oscillator estimates how likely a trend will continue in a certain period. The cummulator period controls how many bars in the past to use and is a proxy for the timescale the trend probability should hold. The use of a Max Line improves this further by indicating when a trend is likely to reverse. In most cases a trend must lose momentum before reversing. Hence, a trend probabil
TPO Stable
Michael Goh Joon Seng
Experts
-----DESIGN FOR EURUSD, M15------  Straightforward Effective solution, no fancy bells and whistles, clean powerful set and forget EA. This TPO Balanced EA uses the phenomenally accurate and consistent Trend Probability Oscillator (TPO) to gauge entry and exits.  TPO Link:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70890? The default TPO Balanced EA setting trades long and short positions based on the markets macro movement with the aim to achieve large steady wins. (Watch out for our new TPO Optimi
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