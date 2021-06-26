CityScape Recurrance Pattern
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 26 June 2021
- Activations: 5
CityScape summarizes prices into an easy to read pattern that oscillates between 0 and 1.
Repetition of CityScape pattern may indicate that the price pattern will also be repeated.
CityScape pattern can be used as a quick reference to predict what the price may do by looking for a similar CityScape Pattern in the recent past.
Cross currency pairs and cross timescale pattern comparisons may also provide insight into what the price will do.
Inputs
Local Max period: Controls the width of the CityScape "Roof"
Chunk Normalizing period: Controls the period to be normalised into 0 to 1 range