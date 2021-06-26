CityScape Recurrance Pattern

CityScape summarizes prices into an easy to read pattern that oscillates between 0 and 1.

Repetition of CityScape pattern may indicate that the price pattern will also be repeated.

CityScape pattern can be used as a quick reference to predict what the price may do by looking for a similar CityScape Pattern in the recent past.

Cross currency pairs and cross timescale pattern comparisons may also provide insight into what the price will do.





Inputs

Local Max period: Controls the width of the CityScape "Roof"

Chunk Normalizing period: Controls the period to be normalised into 0 to 1 range