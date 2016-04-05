Fractal Trendlines

Classic Fractals indicator for MT4, with additional Trendlines connecting the latest couples of fractals


(fractals are showing highest high, and lowest low on each period)

Rules for trendlines:
-if new top fractal is below the last one = new resistance line
 -if new bot fractal is above the last one = new support line

-Trendlines can be hidden
-Fractals can be hidden

Fractal Period = can be both even or uneven number, as it is setting for half (one side) of the bars sequence for finding the extremes.


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Filip Valkovic
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Good old UT BOT converted from TradingView script by ' QuantNomad ', initially by ' Yo_adriiiiaan ' and ' HPotter ' - so you can bet this is powerful tool. If you know, you know. This is top of the line, while keeping it really simple. Main function: trend identification with trend switch points , created by EMA(source) and ATR -source is CLOSE PRICE with option to use HEIKEN ASHI chart instead, for this you need "Heiken Ashi" indicator - its available as free download by MetaQuotes One of th
FREE
Smart Trade Panel MT5test
Filip Valkovic
Utilities
this is DEMO VERISON (for demo acc.) of  TRADING OVERLAY with PARTIAL take profit    ("virtual TP")   and % risk lot size   --- full version available   on my 'seller page' as well as version for MT4 Take better control of your trades with ease ! Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool!   Main goal with this tool is very SIMPLE and FAST operation!    Works like any EA, add it to selected chart and trade ! Features: start tra
FREE
Trend Meter MT5
Filip Valkovic
5 (1)
Indicators
Very powerful indicator! converted from TradingView with upgraded alerts and added notifications.  Ideal use in EAs. Use as a supplementary Indicator to confirm your entries, but it is as good on it's own. The indicator consists of 3 different Trend Meters and a  2 Trend Bars which are used to confirm trend How to Use: The more Trend meters are lit up the better =>>   -more GREEN COLOR at one bar means more confirmation to open buy  trade, - more RED COLOR signals for one bar = more confirmat
EASY Trade Copier MT5 or MT4
Filip Valkovic
Utilities
AUTOMATIC TRADE COPIER for local *   use . (copy trades between several metatrader terminals on the local computer/ *or GLOBALLY after setting your network /server !) Can copy trades from one or   several main MT5 accounts   to several MT5 and MT4 accounts   (no limit). For MT5 to MT4 copy you have to also get version for Metatrader 4 here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80842 - very fast execution (theoretically up to 5ms delay, depends on computer speed) - user can set speed of copy
Advanced Fibonacci Indicator for EA
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
This Fibonacci Indicator is showing fibo retracement lines on chart for EA trading same as the default tool from Metatrader's menu, except this one is fully automatic and changes along with the chart (with modes B and C, then mode A is always fixed by set levels) AND it also offers the line levels for the Expert Advisors to read (buffers) , so you can set your trades based on crossover\crossunder on those fibo lines. You can choose from 3 modes for selecting the max HIGH and min LOW limit, and
FREE
Smart Trade Panel MT4test
Filip Valkovic
3 (1)
Utilities
TRADING PANEL - CHART OVERLAY with:   PARTIAL TAKE PROFIT  ("virtual TP")   % RISK LOT SIZE  TRAILING STOP LOSS  Fast and simple control of your trades this is DEM0 VERISON (for DEM0 acc.)   of    TRADING OVERLAY with PARTIAL take profit    ("virtual TP")   and % risk lot size   --- full version available   on my 'seller page' as well as version for MT5 Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool ! Works like any EA, add it
FREE
Virtual Assistant MINI
Filip Valkovic
Utilities
Virtual Assistant MINI   VIRTUALL ASSISTANT = MAKE YOUR TP AND SL VIRTUAL!   Tool meant to control your stop loss and take profit by converting them to virtual SL/TP (with support for TRAILING) Convert all SL and TP to virtual so your exits on trades are hidden from your broker! Run this EA on any graph, choose 1MIN timeframe (VA is autosaving data only on new bar detected, so graph TF equals to VA autosave period) !!! When using virtual trade exits, stable connection is needed for order executi
FREE
Custom Currency strength indicator
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
CUSTOM Currency strength indicator -CHOOSE ANY CURENCIES that you want to calculate strength for, indicator will automatically compare all symbols /pairs from 8 selected currencies based on KU-chart calculations. -8 major currencies are used by default -add indicator to any chart -made for 15min timeframe= last 1 day change calculated, 30min = last 2 days and so on -clear currency distinguish  by color and name on chart  -if you chose non-standard currency, make sure all of inputted values hav
FREE
Simple History Statistics
Filip Valkovic
5 (1)
Utilities
Simple Stats is utility for history management. Allowing you to clearly see trading performance for each symbol separately , and so it helps you to find the most and the worst profitable type of trades based on past results. History period depends on settings of your terminal, so if you want to get report for each month, you have to use custom period and run SIMPLE STATS for each. SS will  distinguish reports with filename - each history report is named with account number and date of the oldest
FREE
XTA Trend Analyzer
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
Tool converted from tradingview. A simple indicator that plots difference between 2 moving averages and depicts convergance/divergance in color coded format. Anything <= 0 is   red   and shows a   bearish   trend whereas > 0 is   green   and shows   bullish   trend. Adjust the input parameters as following for your preferred time frame : 4-Hr: Exponential, 15, 30 Daily: Exponential, 10, 20 Weekly: Exponential, 5, 10
FREE
AGS Scalping 2
Filip Valkovic
Experts
AGS Scalper 2  is a powerful and versatile trading robot with very customizable risk/profit Trading strategy : identification of overbought and oversold conditions of the market, and checking for trend reverse Just look at the first screenshot .  I’ve made 264% profit per month!  First month u sing this EA, I achieved  win   ratio 100% with maximal DD 18%.  It was just from one pair, this EA can run on more pairs, maximizing profit and minimalizing risk .   It was just the first version of AGS,
Virtual Assistant
Filip Valkovic
Utilities
VIRTUALL ASSISTANT = MAKE YOUR TP AND SL VIRTUAL!   Tool meant to control your stop loss and take profit. Main idea of this program is to convert all SL and TP to virtual so your exits on trades are hidden from your broker. Run this EA on any graph, choose 1MIN timeframe (VA is autosaving data only on new bar detected, so graph TF equals to VA autosave period) !!! When using virtual trade exits, stable connection is needed for order execution! Best works with VPS! Developed with ECN accounts. 
EASY Trade Copier MT4 or MT5
Filip Valkovic
1 (1)
Utilities
AUTOMATIC TRADE COPIER for local * use . (copy trades between several metatrader terminals on the local computer/ *or GLOBALLY after setting your network /server !) Can copy trades from one or several main MT4 accounts to several MT4 and MT5 accounts (no limit). For MT4 to MT5 copy you have to also get version for Metatrader 5 here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80843 - very fast execution (theoretically up to 5ms delay, depends on computer speed) - user can set speed of copying (re
Heiken Plus Indicator MT4
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
HEIKEN PLUS is the only indicator you really need to be a successful trader , without in depth knowledge of the forex trading or any tools.  Also there is automatically trading  MT5  EA available   now:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89517?   with superb SL/TP management!  and sky high profit targets !    MT5 ONLY ! For Metatrader5 version visit:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/83761?source=Site Very suitable tool for new traders or advanced traders too. HEIKEN+ is a combin
Smart Trade Panel MT4
Filip Valkovic
Utilities
RISK CALCULATOR - TRADING PANEL - CHART OVERLAY with:   PARTIAL TAKE PROFIT  ("virtual TP")   % RISK LOT SIZE  TRAILING STOP LOSS  Fast and simple control of your trades Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool!   Works like any EA, add it to selected chart and trade ! Features: start trade with   calculated lot   based on   % of account balance * that you want to risk/ or based on   how much money you want to risk  *r
Chart Notes MT4 the Multiline text on chart
Filip Valkovic
Utilities
Chart Notes = MULTI LINE TEXT INPUT ON CHART FOR MT4   is finally here! # sticky notes This indicator is a powerful text editor for placing notes on chart, similarly like the feature on Tradingview.  There are 2 types of messages: anchored (on screen ) and free (on chart).  1. Anchored = stays on the same place on screen (x point, y point) -this text can be   EDITED on click   (first line is for dragging the message around- this line is edited via right clicking- >properties) -move the message
Smart Manager Dashboard
Filip Valkovic
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Manager Dashboard - with auto virtual TP and auto virtual SL for all trades. -this EA is a powerful trade manager that can manage all symbols and all trades at once , all from one chart so it is a must have tool for every trader who keeps more trades at once. -it mainly does 2 things : INFO ABOUT TRADES and CLOSING TRADES   (grouped by their symbol, so with this tool it is very easy and fast to manage even hundreds of trades ) -add to any chart, any timeframe and you are all set -this to
QQE Mod MT4
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
The   Quantitative Qualitative Estimation   (QQE) indicator is derived from Wilder’s famous Relative Strength Index (RSI). In essence, the QQE is a heavily smoothed RSI. Modification of this version: (   converted from tradingview   script by Mihkell00, original from Glaz, 100% identical output) So there are Two QQEs. One that is shown on the chart as columns, and the other "hidden" in the background which also has a 50 MA   bollinger band   acting as a zero line. When both of them agree - y
AGS Scalper 2 MT5
Filip Valkovic
Experts
finally coming to MT5 too: AGS Scalper 2  is a powerful and versatile trading robot with very customizable risk/gain ratio Trading strategy :   identification of overbought and oversold conditions of the market, and checking for trend reverse Just look at the first screenshot .  I’ve made 264% profit per month!  First month u sing this EA, I achieved  win   ratio 100% with maximal DD 18%.  It was just from one pair, this EA can run on more pairs, maximizing profit and minimalizing risk .   It w
FFcal for MT5 news calendar
Filip Valkovic
Experts
EXPER ADIVSOR that gets economic news calendar from forexfacotry.com and calculates time until next news happen or since last news happened. It shows exactly same output as ffcal for MT4 by Derk Wehler, original version may be available at forexfacotry This version is clean, done  WITHOUT ANY DLL IMPORTS !!!  Additionally it creates excel file  with latest news  in your datafolder-> ".../MQL5/Files" , (* so this data can be used if  you want to use news in EA , just load data from this file, I
Volatility Oscillator
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
Tool converted from tradingview indicator. Modified version with pivot points calculated in a more intuitive way. This tool displays relative   volatility   and directional trend. Excellent way to pickup diversions and reversals. Length can be lowered to 11 or 13 in settings to show price range. Can be used to identify patterns such as parallel channels and likely direction of price action.
Heiken Plus Indicator
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
HEIKEN PLUS is the only indicator you really need to be a successful trader , without in depth knowledge of the forex trading or any tools. Also there is automatically trading EA available now: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89517? with superb SL/TP management! and sky high profit targets !!! Very suitable tool for new traders or advanced traders too. This is MT5 version. For MT4 version visit :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85235?source=Site HEIKEN+ is a combination of 2 i
Risk Reward Ratio with TP SL Boxes
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
RISK TO REWARD TOOL for MT5 with UI on chart: (creates similar RR boxes like on tradingview)  -creates and deletes draggable boxes on chart, ANY SYMBOL, ANY TF. Menu buttons: NEW BUY,       NEW SELL,     DELETE ALL,   ( and minimize) -draggable target TP level -draggable SL limit level -text labels with pips SL TP, RR ratio-there is  no limit of boxes -but program remembers first 100 boxes after changing input. there is parameter "delete_on_init" so false = every created box stays as it is, true
Heiken PLUS Trader
Filip Valkovic
Experts
I automated trading strategy based on my HEIKEN+ Indicator which is included in this EA, and it worked out very well !   "HEIKEN PLUS is the only indicator you really need to be a successful trader , without in depth knowledge of the forex trading or any tools." Very suitable tool for new traders or advanced traders too. Check my seller page to see info about the indicator.  HEIKEN+ is a combination of 2 indicators : normal Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi smoothed. It sends signal when these two
QQE Mod Indicator
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
The Quantitative Qualitative Estimation (QQE) indicator is derived from Wilder’s famous Relative Strength Index (RSI). In essence, the QQE is a heavily smoothed RSI. Modification of this version: ( converted from tradingview script by Mihkell00, original from Glaz, 100% identical output) So there are Two QQEs. One that is shown on the chart as columns, and the other "hidden" in the background which also has a 50 MA   bollinger band   acting as a zero line. When both of them agree - you get a b
Smart Trade Panel MT5
Filip Valkovic
Utilities
RISK CALCULATOR - TRADING PANEL - CHART OVERLAY with:   PARTIAL TAKE PROFIT  ("virtual TP")   % RISK LOT SIZE  TRAILING STOP LOSS  Fast and simple control of your trades Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool!   Works like any EA, add it to selected chart and trade ! (this version is converted from MT4) Features: start trade with   calculated lot   based on   % of account balance * that you want to risk/ or based on
Chart Notes the Multi line text on chart
Filip Valkovic
1 (1)
Utilities
Chart Notes = MULTI LINE TEXT INPUT ON CHART FOR MT5 is finally here! # sticky notes This indicator is a powerful text editor for placing notes on chart, similarly like the feature on Tradingview. There are 2 types of messages: anchored (on screen ) and free (on chart).  1. Anchored = stays on the same place on screen (x point, y point) -this text can be EDITED on click (first line is for dragging the message around- this line is edited via right clicking- >properties) -move the messages by dra
Smart Manager Dashboard MT5
Filip Valkovic
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Manager Dashboard - with auto virtual TP and auto virtual SL for all trades. [Converted from MT4 version - All screenshots are from MT4] -this EA is a powerful trade manager that can   manage all symbols and all trades at once , all from one chart so it is a   must have tool for every trader   who keeps more trades at once. -it mainly does 2 things :   INFO ABOUT TRADES   and   CLOSING TRADES   (grouped by their symbol, so with this tool it is   very easy and fast to manage even hundreds
Simple History Statistics MT5
Filip Valkovic
Utilities
Simple Stats is utility for trades history management. (works as Expert Advisor) Allowing you to:   see trading performance for each symbol separately , and so it     helps you to find the M0ST and the W0RST profitable type of trades  based on past results. filters: see only manual trades see only EA trades see only EA trades from one specific Magic Number select time period for history SS will  distinguish reports with filename - each history report is named with account number an
UT BOT Alerts 5
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
Good old UT BOT converted from TradingView script by ' QuantNomad ', initially by ' Yo_adriiiiaan ' and ' HPotter ' - so you can bet this is powerful tool. If you know, you know. This is top of the line, while keeping it really simple. Main function: trend identification with trend switch points , created by EMA(source) and ATR -source is CLOSE PRICE with option to use HEIKEN ASHI chart instead, for this you need "Heiken Ashi" indicator - its available as free download by MetaQuotes One of th
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