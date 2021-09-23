NeuroScalperMT5

MT4 indicator version

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72342





I personally use this indicator to scalp. Accurate for accessing extremes and supports for buy positions primarily for 1 minute time frames. Other time frames can be used but the levels are different. Its a better oscillator and compare with others to see the difference.

Day trade using neuro network concepts. This indicator uses elementary forms of neuro networks to generate signals to buy and sell. Use the indicator on 1 minute charts. Indicator does not repaint. Download and run on tester using 1 minute charts or other charts using different levels, analyze the trades to see for yourself. Many opportunities to scalp the markets. Can be used on higher time frames but the levels should be changed according to your discretion. Higher time frames have higher ranges.





Concept and things to consider with this model:

Multiple indicators are used, weights applied and 2 data points for the max an min.This indicator is for trading uptrends mainlyAdd levels in settings(see picture) 100 and 200 for the oscillator, or other levels if using different time frames.Buy when the price dips below lowest levels for the pair and time frame. This is the cluster with good accuracy on 1 minutes.

Rules:

Buy below 100 level and exit at 200.

Download and run on tester using on the charts to see what levels are the best for buying. Analyze the trades to see for yourself. Many opportunities to scalp the markets.































































































































