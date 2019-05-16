MT4 EA 2 ways TradeCopier

This is the ONLY Trade Copy EA that can copy TO and FROM many slave account.

Trader can choose EA to work in ONE WAY (server => slaves) or TWO WAY (server <=> slaves) mode.

The copy process is done without leaving magic number or any infomation in the comment field of the orders. Very clean.

Order can be partialy closed on both server and slave account.

EA only work with 28 currency pairs because CFD and metals sometime have different names on some brokers.

EA has ability to protect account by stop placing new orders when some account condition is satisfied.

Each MT4 need only 1 chart opened to run the EA.

EA Input descriptions:

-Mode: choose EA to work as server or slave mode. In a group of MT4 account, only 1 server is needed.

-Include pending order: choose to copy pending orders or not

-Way: choose to work ONE WAY or TWO WAY as previously described

-MasterAccountNumber: when EA work as slave, you must set this input for it to know which master account to copy from.

-FixLots: EA will copy all orders with fix volume. Set 0 to be disabled.

-CopyRatio: volume ratio of copied orders compared with original orders.

-Prefix/Suffix: symbol Prefix/Suffix on some brokers. These inputs are case sensitive (for example: .PRO is different from .pro)

-Last 4 inputs: to keep account safer. 

This is an example :

You have a group of 5 accounts and you need to copy orders from 1 of them to the rest 4. The account you place orders may be any of this group. Then, you should use one account as a server and the rest 4 as slaves. When done, you can place orders on any account and the orders will be copied to others. You can place order on this account and close it on other account. 

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Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Utilities
FFXMV Dashboard + CSM is a custom indicator combined with Currency Strength Meter . It is created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. Before attaching this Indicator to your window chart, go to your MT4's Market Watch panel and HIDE all the Currency pairs you don't need or trade and leave the rest there. The reason is that FFMV Dashboard will DISP
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Utilities
Trading  Robot which automates your scalping and take your profitability  and forex trading experience to the next level ,Computer cannot analyse market as humans do, at same time we cannot compete with them in terms of speed of execution, hft  & emotionlessness  .  ​In this scalp-trading robot we have integrated human analysis with quick algorithmic execution  to enter and exit trades at fraction of seconds Get More details at :  https://www.noemotionfx.com/tl-scalper-ea To test , use it in dem
NewsReady
Joel Protusada
Utilities
NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
TSScreenIchimoku
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
Panel designed for ichimoku traders. Intelligent algorithm that reveals signals over multiple time frames and multiple currency crosses.   The benefits you get :   Significantly lightens the signal search analysis. Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates. Works on forex, CFD, Crypto and stocks, time frames from M5 to W1. Integrated pop-up, push notification and sound alerts. Easy to use. Parameters : Number_Instrument = 10; Number of instruments displayed Tenkan = 9; Kijun = 26;
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Nauris Zukas
Utilities
Automatic enumeration of input parameters of the TrendImprovement Pro indicator to find the optimal combination. Description. A powerful tool for testing the input parameters for the TrendImprovement Pro indicator will allow you to quickly find the most profitable options for the input parameters. Settings DateOrBars – switch for using time or number of bars;  MaxBars - the maximum number of bars for calculation; StartHistory - indicator start time; BEGINNING - the initial historical data (In-S
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