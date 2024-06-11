SG Opposit Grid MT4

  • Experts
  • Hleb Smoliar
    Hleb Smoliar

    Hleb Smoliar

    3.5 (2)
    I began to be interested in trading and making money on the Forex market back in 2012. Started writing applications for working on Forex even later.
    I'm not a professional programmer and I don't do freelance. Rarely, very rarely, do I post on the Market what I wrote for myself.
    3 products 2 comments
  • Version: 24.610
  • Updated: 11 June 2024
  • Activations: 20

The “SG Opposit Grid” EA works with Virtual TakeProfit(or real) - at the trader's choice.

The EA looks for signals to enter the market along the trend on D1 and H1. If the signals coincide, the EA on the working period (М1-М30 depends on the trader's choice) looks for a confirming pattern and opens a position in the direction of the trend. If, after opening a position, the price moves in a profitable direction, the position is closed upon reaching the virtual TProfit with a profit.

If the signals and the pattern coincided, and a position was opened, for example, to buy (Buy), but the price reversed in a direction that is unprofitable for us, i.e. in (Sell) - the EA opens additional positions in (Buy) against a new trend with an increase in the step between positions (the step size is set in the properties of the EA ), an increase in the lot of the next position (types of lot size selection are set in the properties of the EA ) and averaging the total take profit, thus building a network of positions, so that when a correction or rollback occurs, all positions are closed at the general take profit with a profit. After opening the 2nd position, the EA draws a virtual (invisible for DC) level of Breakeven on the chart. If the trader wishes, the EA can close the network of positions at the Breakeven level (this option is set in the properties of the EA ).

If the signals do not coincide on the D1 and H1 periods, positions on the working period will not be opened.

Expert Advisor Trading Mode  -  the advisor's mode of operation.

  • Switched  Off - on/off Expert Advisor;
  • Long and Short - incl. to buy and sell;
  • only Long -  incl. for buy only;
  • only Short - incl. for sell only.

TakeProfit - position closing price with profit.

Hide Real TakeProfit - “Hide” or “Show” your real TProfit;

Starting Lot Volume - the lot with which the advisor opens the first order.

Starting Distance between position - starting distance between positions.

Step Increasing Distance between position - step of increasing the distance between positions.

Trade only on NEW BAR - on/off trading on the NewBar.

Max.number of BUY position - the max.number of buy positions.

Max.number of SELL position - the max.number of sell positions.

Spread is not higher - limitation of work by the size of the spread.

Increase Lots Method - type of increasing the lot of the next position.

  • Start Lot - The lot in the grid for each position is constant and equal to the starting lot, i.e. (1, 1, 1, 1, 1 ...);
  • Arithmetic - the increase in the lot in the grid of positions will be equal to the amount of the starting lot (1, 2, 3, 4, 5 ...);
  • Geometric - the increase in the lot in the position grid will be equal to the derivative of the stratum lot by the multiplier, (1, 2, 4, 8, 16 ...);

Geometric Lot Multiplier - multiplier of the geometric lot.

Open Opposite Grid - on/off opening of the opposit grid.

After which position to open the oncoming grid - from what position in the grid to open an opposite position.

Closing position - position closing selection mode.

  • only by TP - positions will be closed only upon reaching the TProfit level;
  • by Breakeven or TP - positions will be closed either by the virtual level of Breakeven, or by TProfit.

Virtual Levels Color BUY by "TP" or "Breakeven" - color of TProfit and Breakeven lines for buy positions.

Virtual Levels Color SELL by "TP" or "Breakeven" - color of TProfit and Breakeven lines for sell positions.

Trading mode by - calculation of the starting lot.

  • Starting Lot - by Starting Lot;
  • % Risk - by % risk of Free Funds.

Percentage (%) of Free Funds - percentage of risk from which the Lot of Free Funds will be calculated.

Filter for opening orders by Two MA (M5-M30) - on/off additional entry filter on the working timeframe.

Fast line period - fast line period for additional filter.

Slow line period - slow line period for additional filter.

Working hours of advisor - on/off the time limit for the advisor, which can be set in the "hh:mm" format.

Color modifier of "TP" and "Breakeven" for BUY - color of the label-modifier for TakeProfit and Breakeven levels for buy positions.

Color modifier of "TP" and "Breakeven" for SELL -  color of the label-modifier for TakeProfit and Breakeven levels for sell positions.

Comments in Тester (On/Off) – on/off displays a window with comments.

Slippage - the maximum allowable price deviation for market positions.

Magic Advisor Number - magic number of the advisor.

ATTENTION! After loading the Expert Advisor on the chart, change the *set-files or select your own, optimizing them in the strategy tester.

Detailed settings, recommendations and descriptions of the EA parameters are located on the "Discussion" tab, Comment #5.


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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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