EA Performance Analyzer

EA Performance Analyzer calculates the profit or loss made by an EA during a selected time period. Profit/loss is calculated for each currency pair in order to allow the user to analyze the EA performance based on the currency pairs traded during a selected time period. This tool utilizes MetaTrader 4 historical trading data and works on any time frame. It considers up to 30 pairs at a time and displays the results on both chart and MetaTrader 4 "Experts" tab. Profit/Loss information of all currency pairs traded by the EA is automatically updated every day at 8:00 am (trading server time), if the selected time period allows this and if the automated trading is enabled. The Performance Analyzer can be applied to as many charts as you want. This allows the user to calculate the profit/loss made by several EAs working on the account and or during different time periods. The results are based on EA name/Magic number, currency pairs and time period.


Input Parameters

  • EA Magic Number - 0 (enter the EA magic number or "0" to ignore this option)
  • EA Name - 0 (enter full or partial EA name or "0" to ignore this option, giving that the user can use EA Magic number, EA name or both)
  • Period from - YYYY/MM/DD (select the time period start)
  • Period to - YYYY/MM/DD (select the time period end)
  • Currency Pairs Separated with "," - EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY, (enter the currency pairs you would like the analysis tool to consider or "ALL" to calculate the profit/loss made by the EA regardless of the currency pairs traded)
  • Show Trade Information - False (select "True" if you would like to see the trade information in MetaTrader 4 "expert" tab. This option is useful if would like to see all EA trades information)
  • Color of Main Text - DarkOrange (select the color of currency pairs text)
  • Color of Profit/Loss Summary Text - Yellow (select the color of profit/loss summary)

Note: please clear MetaTrader 4 "Experts" tab every now and then in order to minimize the size of the log file.

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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