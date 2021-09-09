AW Flexible Fractals

4

The indicator analyzes the price structure of fractals and identifies possible reversal points of market dynamics. Perfect when used in combination with other types of indicators.


Advantages:
  • Works on all instruments and timeseries,
  • Doesn't redraw its results,
  • Customizable colors of indicator elements,
  • Works well with any trending strategy,
  • Adjusting the strength of fractals.

MT5 version -> HERE / Our news -> HERE


Strategy:

AW Flexible Fractals is an indicator that indicates signals not instantly, but with a delay, due to the structure of the fractal.  

To detect a signal in the "Number of candles on each side of the fractal" variable, you can adjust the number of bars on each side   from the central point of the fractal.

In the default settings, the value "2" is used - this means that the signal will be set when relative to the central (upper) fractal there are 2 bars lower on each side. Of these, the one closest to the fractal on each side will be the middle one, and the next one will be the lowest in the group. The indicator will draw a fractal when all bars in the pattern are closed.


You can adjust the type of fractals:

  • When using the "All Fractals" type, there will be more signals, since the fractal figure for a signal should not be accurate.
  • When using the "Strong Fractals" type, there will be fewer signals, but the figure when forming a group should be more accurate and the signal stronger.

This indicator allows you to detect early entry points. However, this indicator is not a complete trading strategy and will be useful in combination with trend or other types of indicator.


Input settings:
  • Fype of fractal - Select the type of incoming signals when fractals are formed.
    • Strong fractals only - The number of fractals will be less, but their quality is higher.
    • All fractals - The number of fractals is greater, since the fractal figure is not as accurate.
  • Number of candles on each side of the fractal - The number of candles on each side relative to the upper point of the fractal
  • Bars limit for calculation - The number of candles on which the indicator will be calculated
  • Up Fractal Color   - The color of the indicator elements when an upward signal is received
  • Down Fractal Color - The color of the elements when a downward signal is received


Support:

We are happy to provide our developments for free, but due to the limited time available, all free products are provided without any support.

Thank you for understanding.


Reviews 8
John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.14 03:44 
 

Good work on the fractals

apcruz01
180
apcruz01 2021.11.16 18:53 
 

Very good

Gavin Rissetto
308
Gavin Rissetto 2022.08.19 05:32 
 

Not bad thank you.

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Guang Jun Huang
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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This is a utility for closing orders or baskets of orders for the total profit or loss. Can work multicurrency, can work with orders opened manually. Has additional trailing profit. Capabilities: Closing an order for the current symbol or for all symbols Closing individual orders or whole baskets of orders Stopping the utility in one click Trailing function for total profit Setting TP and SL in money, in points or as a percentage of the deposit Closing all BUY or SELL orders or closing all order
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Gavin Rissetto
308
Gavin Rissetto 2022.08.19 05:32 
 

Not bad thank you.

Azamat Tarskhoev
394
Azamat Tarskhoev 2022.06.29 01:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.14 03:44 
 

Good work on the fractals

Luis Neto
380
Luis Neto 2022.03.06 03:24 
 

it seems good

andrei150
461
andrei150 2022.01.27 10:18 
 

На троечку.

sawonar
14
sawonar 2021.11.30 14:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

apcruz01
180
apcruz01 2021.11.16 18:53 
 

Very good

abidjan1
44
abidjan1 2021.10.05 01:05 
 

it seems good

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