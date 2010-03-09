Moving Average Cross Over with filters

User friendly indicator.

This indicator will help you catch the trend an fast as possible.

Indicator developed based on moving averages.

User can select which type of moving averages they want to use.

Indicator draws an arrow when the moving average crosses.

The moving average cross over arrow can be filtered with RSI, OsMA, and Parabolic Sar.

There are options for selecting specific criteria for the filters.

Such as period of Rsi and Rsi levels.

OsMA and Parabolic Sar criteria can also be selected.

User can decide to use E-mail notification, alert, or send notification.



