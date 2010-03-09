Moving Average Cross Over with filters

User friendly indicator. 

This indicator will help you catch the trend an fast as possible.

Indicator developed based on moving averages.

User can select which type of moving averages they want to use.

Indicator draws an arrow when the moving average crosses.

The moving average cross over arrow can be filtered with RSI, OsMA, and Parabolic Sar.

There are options for selecting specific criteria for the filters. 

Such as period of Rsi and Rsi levels.

OsMA and Parabolic Sar criteria can also be selected.

User can decide to use E-mail notification, alert, or send notification.


Recommended products
Ichimoku Hull Resonance System MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Ichimoku-Hull Resonance System is a main‑chart multi‑indicator resonance trading system designed for both the   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It deeply integrates six dimensions — Hull Moving Average, Ichimoku cloud, Hull‑MACD, RSI, EMA, and daily open direction — into a rigorous seven‑factor resonance signal model that triggers entry signals only when all dimensions simultaneously point in the same direction, fundamentally filtering out false signals in ranging markets. At the mome
Astra BB RSI Arrows MT4
Andrei Strashko
1 (1)
Indicators
Astra BB RSI Arrows — a visual indicator for precise trading signals based on Bollinger Bands and RSI Astra BB RSI Arrows was created for traders who need a clear, clean, and fast tool for identifying potential market entry and exit points. The indicator combines two widely used concepts of technical analysis: Bollinger Bands and RSI. Instead of constantly switching between windows and manually monitoring crossovers, overbought zones, and oversold zones, you receive a complete visual signal sys
FREE
OsMA Arrow MTF
Pavel Shutovskiy
3.9 (10)
Indicators
The indicator displays crossing zero level by Moving Average of Oscillator (OsMA) in the form of arrows. The this is a multi-timeframe indicator, and it displays signals from other timeframes. The indicator notifies about a signal by means of a pop-up Alert window, or sending notification to e-mail. Parameters Time-frame - select timeframe to show indicator signals. Fast EMA Period - fast EMA. This is an exponential moving average from a price with a short period. Slow EMA Period - slow EMA. Th
FREE
Crystal Heikin Ashi MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi – Advanced Visual Heikin Ashi -MT4 Version Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi for MetaTrader 4 is a clean, professional-grade Heikin Ashi indicator that enhances chart visualization and provides clarity for price action traders, scalpers, and analysts. This MT4 version focuses on pure Heikin Ashi candles with smart styling , while keeping the system lightweight and optimized for fast performance. Note: Trend-based coloring and advanced momentum detection are available in the MT5 ve
FREE
Italo Trend Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
4.74 (34)
Indicators
BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! ITALO TREND INDICATOR  is the best trend indicator on the market, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many trend indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the Italo Trend Indicator is different , the Italo Trend Indicator shows the signal to buy or sell, to confirm the signal t
Trendlines Oscillator MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Adjustable Fractals mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Adjustable Fractals" - is an advanced version of fractal indicator, very useful trading tool! As we know   Standard fractals MT4 indicator does not have settings at all   - this is very inconvenient for traders. Adjustable Fractals has resolved that issue - it has all necessary settings: Adjustable period   of indicator (recommended values - above 7). Adjustable distance   from Highs/Lows of price. Adjustable design  o f fractal arrows. Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. Click here
The Crossing
Anton Iudakov
5 (2)
Indicators
+ 2 bonus strategies! Alerts! I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA The indicator combines the most popular moving average strategies: Simple moving average crossover. Moving average crossover relative to the position of the slower moving average. 2 bonus strategies : The crossing of the fast moving average with the calculation of the opening prices of the slow moving average with the calculation of the closing prices taking into account the slower moving average. (The settings for th
FREE
RelicusRoad MACD v2
Relicus LLC
4.6 (5)
Indicators
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) trading strategy is a popular technical analysis tool that is used to identify changes in momentum and trend direction. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period exponential moving average (EMA) from the 12-period EMA. A 9-period EMA, called the "signal line," is then plotted on top of the MACD to act as a trigger for buy and sell signals. The MACD is considered to be in bullish territory when the MACD line is above the signal line and
FREE
WAD Stoch
Yonny Pascal Ekwa Mezui
Indicators
WAD Divergence + Stochastic Overview WAD Divergence + Stochastic is a technical indicator designed to assist traders in identifying potential market turning points. It combines price behavior with momentum confirmation to highlight areas where buying or selling pressure may be shifting. The indicator works directly on the chart and provides clear visual signals to support decision-making in fast-moving markets. How It Works The indicator analyzes the relationship between price movement and inte
FREE
Guppy GMMA Cross Arrows Indicator
Abir Pathak
5 (9)
Indicators
This indicator is based on Guppy's GMMA Strategy. And shows arrows when GMMA lines cross up or down. To have this indicator and get alerts for Multiple Timeframes and multiple Pairs you can check out the demo of this GMMA Trend Scanner indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38747 About GMMA In Brief: GMMA attempts to identify trends by combining two groups of moving averages with differing time periods: The long-term EMAs (30, 35, 40, 45, 50, and 60) the behaviors of investors that h
FREE
GTAS STrend
Riviera Systems
4.5 (2)
Indicators
GTAS S-Trend is a momentum indicator that helps to determine trends using combination of MACD, RSI and moving averages. This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest. Description The indicator oscillates between -65 and +65 with a neutral zone between -25 and +25 around a 0 equilibrium line. S-Trend between -25 and +25 indicates congestion zones with a bullish bias between 0 and +25, and a bearish bias between 0 and -25.
FREE
TCL adaptive super bands
Stratos Digital (PVT) Ltd
Indicators
Adaptive Super Bands is a volatility band indicator for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Unlike traditional Bollinger Bands, which use Standard Deviation with equal weighting across all bars, this indicator uses an Exponentially Weighted Moving Average (EWMA) variance model. EWMA places more weight on recent price action, allowing the bands to respond more quickly to changes in volatility. The indicator includes a market regime filter and a volatility-compression detector. Core Components 1. E
FREE
Power Trend Free
Yurij Kozhevnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
Power Trend Free - the indicator shows the trend strength in the selected period. Input Parameters The indicator has three input parameters: Period - a positive number greater than one, it shows the number of candlesticks used for calculations. If you enter one or zero, there will be no error, but the indicator will not be drawn. Applied Price - the standard "Apply to:" set meaning data used for the indicator calculation: Close - Close prices; Open - Open prices; High - High prices; Low - Low p
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
TPX Heiken Ashi
TPX
Indicators
Indicator to be placed in the same folder as Dash to activate the alert filter with Heiken Aish. After downloading the indicator, copy it to the same folder so Dash can read the indicator. It is not necessary to insert it into the chart, this is only for Dash to search for signals and inform the direction of buying and selling of the Indicator. Check if the indicator's path is correct within Dash.
FREE
Ultra Accurate Oscillator md
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
ULTRA ACCURATE Oscillator for MT4. UA Oscillator - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator with around 80% accuracy when it is used in combination with trend indicator such as EMA for example. - Advanced new calculation method is used. UA Oscillator is much faster and more accurate than standard MT4 oscillators. - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check examples of how to use it in combination with EMA10. - Oversold values: below 0.03 // Overbought values: over 0.97. - Ther
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.56 (72)
Indicators
A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
FREE
RSI TrendGate
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
Product Description RSI TrendGate 3MA is an MT4/MT5 chart indicator designed for trend direction confirmation. It evaluates trend direction using a combination of three Moving Averages (MA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), and displays arrows in the chart window when the direction state changes according to the selected conditions. This indicator is not intended to be used as a standalone entry signal. A recommended workflow is to confirm direction on a higher timeframe and apply your own
FREE
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Indicators
Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
FREE
Special Trend Oscillator
Harun Celik
Indicators
Special Trend Oscillator is an indicator designed to detect trend change points and measure the power of the current trend. This indicator is a different model of the MACD indicator. The indicator has two channels. The blue channel is the upper line of the upward trend. The red channel line is the underscore of the downward trend. Buy when the trend line reaches the red line. Sell when the trend line reaches the blue line. Our Popular Products Super Oscillator HC Cross Signal Super Cross Trend S
Multi Moving Average
Stefanus Wardoyo
Indicators
This is simple indicator for displaying Multi Moving Average line in chart, with one single Indicator. Just place the indicator in your chart, select how many MAs you want to display.  And you are ready to go. Parameters can be changed on the fly by the control panel provided by the Indicator. This indicator are still in development, if you have any further feature request, please let me know in the comment.
FREE
TrendInChannel
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
This indicator is the undisputed leader among the indicators. And for this statement there is a good reason. The indicator builds a very high quality channel in which it generates signals to enter! What is the ideal strategy for the trader, since the trader always hesitates when choosing a strategy for the job. That is, this indicator will allow you to solve the dilemma of choosing a job by trend or to the channel, since it combines these two basic concepts. Working with the indicator is very
Extremum by trend
Anton Iudakov
5 (2)
Indicators
Looking for entry points along the local trend without repaint! Arrows indicate entry points. Based on classic indicators. The indicator is easy to use. Settings Наименование Описание Frequency factor Signal frequency. The less, the more often. This affects the quality. Recommendations Recommended for use on major currency pairs. Timeframe from m5, m15, m30 Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, ideas, indicators, etc., a link in my profile contacts.
FREE
Harmonic Butterfly
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
RSI TrendLine Divergency Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
RSI TrendLine Divergency Message is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. Unlike the original indicator, this three in one version has a system of alerts that inform on market situation changes. It consists of the following signals: when the Main line crosses the levels of extreme zones and 50% level; when the Main line crosses the Trend line in the indicator window; divergence on the last bar. Parameters of levels of extremum, 50-level and divergence are adjustable. Parameters La
BB Arrows MTF
Yuriy Shatsckiy
Indicators
The BB Arrows MTF indicator is based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. Represents input signals in the form of arrows. All signals are generated on the current bar. In 2 modes, Signals are not redrawn (Exception of very sharp jumps)! All signals in MTF mode correspond to signals of the period specified in MTF. It is maximally simplified to use both for trading with only one indicator and for using the indicator as part of your trading systems. A feature of the indicator is that the indicator ti
FREE
MA Acceleration ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator Moving Average Acceleration for MT4, No Repaint. MA Acceleration - is scalping indicator, designed as auxiliary tool for "MA Speed"  indicator. The calculation of this indicator is based on equations from physics. It will show you the acceleration of moving average line.  There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with MA Acceleration. It is possible to use for SMA, EMA and LWMA. MA Acceleration   is a 2nd derivative of corresponding Moving Avera
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
3.5 (4)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review