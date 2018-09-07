SC MTF Rsi MT4

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What is RSI?

Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and magnitude of price changes. The indicator oscillates between 0 and 100, comparing the magnitude of recent gains to recent losses over a specified period.

RSI is primarily used to identify overbought and oversold conditions. High readings indicate overbought conditions, while low readings indicate oversold conditions. Traders also watch for divergences between RSI and price action, which can signal potential trend reversals.

Features:

Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines

Three independent signal buffers with configurable triggers (direction change, level cross, peak/valley, extreme zones)

Configurable alert functions (email, push, sound, popup) with time range filtering

Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods

Multiple drawing and color modes (histogram/line, simple/direction/level-based coloring)

Adjustable overbought/oversold levels with optional middle level

Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration

Input Parameters: