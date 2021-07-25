Heiken Ashi Button
- Indicators
-
Lee Teik HongTHE FOREX CUES
AN EFFECTIVE PLAN WITH A HIGH-QUALITY STRATEGY
A lucrative trade is frequently generated by the "Repeat and Repeat" pattern. Many expert traders that I believe, would agree with this assertion.
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 26 January 2022
- Auto Scale Fix : Smart scale adjusts to your eye's comfort.
Input Parameter
- Indicator Name
- Button Axis-X
- Button Axis-Y
- Chart Setting
- Bullish Color
- Bearish Color
- Background Color
- Foreground Color
Thanks for your support. Happy Trading.
hi Developer, Kindly change in your code " bar chart replace as LINE Chart", so whenever zoom in then Show bar chart behind Heikin Ashi, replace as LINE Chart will not show that! and a indicator settings Only show heikin ashi is True! Thank You!