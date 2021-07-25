Heiken Ashi Button

Heiken-Ashi, often spelled Heikin-Ashi, is a Japanese word that means "Average Bar."

The Heiken-Ashi approach can be used in conjunction with candlestick charts to spot market trends and forecast future prices.

It's useful for making candlestick charts easier to read and analysing patterns.

Traders can use Heiken-Ashi charts to determine when to stay in trades while the trend continues and close trades when the trend reverses.

The majority of earnings are made when markets are trending, thus correctly identifying trends is necessary.









Features

- Special Button : Quick hide/show Heiken-Ashi chart. ( Make your Chart more clean and clear easily)

- Color : You have the option of customising your favourite colour of Heiken-Ashi.

- Auto Scale Fix : Smart scale adjusts to your eye's comfort.

Input Parameter

Indicator Name

Button Axis-X

Button Axis-Y

Chart Setting

Bullish Color

Bearish Color

Background Color

Foreground Color

Thanks for your support. Happy Trading.















