Heiken Ashi Button

4.75
  • Indicators
  • Lee Teik Hong
    Lee Teik Hong

    Lee Teik Hong

    4.1 (11)
    THE FOREX CUES
    AN EFFECTIVE PLAN WITH A HIGH-QUALITY STRATEGY
    A lucrative trade is frequently generated by the "Repeat and Repeat" pattern. Many expert traders that I believe, would agree with this assertion.
    18 products
  • Version: 1.10
  • Updated: 26 January 2022
Heiken Ashi Button
Heiken-Ashi, often spelled Heikin-Ashi, is a Japanese word that means "Average Bar."
The Heiken-Ashi approach can be used in conjunction with candlestick charts to spot market trends and forecast future prices.
It's useful for making candlestick charts easier to read and analysing patterns.
Traders can use Heiken-Ashi charts to determine when to stay in trades while the trend continues and close trades when the trend reverses.
The majority of earnings are made when markets are trending, thus correctly identifying trends is necessary.


Features
- Special Button : Quick hide/show Heiken-Ashi chart. ( Make your Chart more clean and clear easily)
- Color : You have the option of customising your favourite colour of Heiken-Ashi.

- Auto Scale Fix : Smart scale adjusts to your eye's comfort.

Input Parameter

  • Indicator Name
  • Button Axis-X
  • Button Axis-Y
  • Chart Setting
  • Bullish Color
  • Bearish Color
  • Background Color
  • Foreground Color

Thanks for your support. Happy Trading.





Reviews 7
rodshi
14
rodshi 2023.08.25 07:52 
 

hi Developer, Kindly change in your code " bar chart replace as LINE Chart", so whenever zoom in then Show bar chart behind Heikin Ashi, replace as LINE Chart will not show that! and a indicator settings Only show heikin ashi is True! Thank You!

Artialberta
730
Artialberta 2022.03.10 18:13 
 

très bon travaille, merci.

samabey
71
samabey 2024.09.18 17:00 
 

I love it. Allows better appreciation to toggle between Candlesticks types.

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
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Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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5 (1)
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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G-FiboTrend — Indicator Description G-FiboTrend is a trend-channel indicator for MetaTrader 5 that plots dynamic Fibonacci-based price zones over a rolling lookback period. How It Works The indicator scans a user-defined number of bars ( FiboPeriod ) to identify the highest high (HH) and lowest low (LL) within that window. From this range, it derives three key levels: Upper Band — Fibonacci level (default 61.8%) Mid Band — 50.0% midpoint Lower Band — Fibonacci level (default 38.2%) These levels
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samabey
71
samabey 2024.09.18 17:00 
 

I love it. Allows better appreciation to toggle between Candlesticks types.

rodshi
14
rodshi 2023.08.25 07:52 
 

hi Developer, Kindly change in your code " bar chart replace as LINE Chart", so whenever zoom in then Show bar chart behind Heikin Ashi, replace as LINE Chart will not show that! and a indicator settings Only show heikin ashi is True! Thank You!

Gordon Alan Bruce
297
Gordon Alan Bruce 2023.02.03 14:56 
 

Good idea to toggle the HA indicator on and off. Also nice that the button is moveable

Ferran Turon
18
Ferran Turon 2022.09.07 18:36 
 

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Artialberta
730
Artialberta 2022.03.10 18:13 
 

très bon travaille, merci.

Antonie Tabor
2376
Antonie Tabor 2021.09.18 11:30 
 

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Doug Kercher
16
Doug Kercher 2021.08.30 16:30 
 

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