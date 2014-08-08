Power Trend Free
- Indicators
- Yurij Kozhevnikov
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 2 December 2021
Power Trend Free - the indicator shows the trend strength in the selected period.
Input Parameters
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period - a positive number greater than one, it shows the number of candlesticks used for calculations. If you enter one or zero, there will be no error, but the indicator will not be drawn.
- Applied Price - the standard "Apply to:" set meaning data used for the indicator calculation:
- Close - Close prices;
- Open - Open prices;
- High - High prices;
- Low - Low prices;
- Median Price (HL/2) - average of high and low prices, (high+low)/2;
- Typical Price (HLC/3) - average of high, low and close prices, (high+low+close)/3;
- Weighted Close (HLCC/4) - average of high, low and double value close prices, (high+low+close+close)/4.
- Shift - shift or offset.
Indicator lines
The indicator is drawn as three lines:
- Bull - to the current value selected in the Applied Price field, a sum of all positive differences between the current and the previous value within the selected period is added.
- Bear - to the current value selected in the Applied Price field, a sum of all negative differences between the current and the previous value within the selected period is added.
- Sum - to the current value selected in the Applied Price field, a sum of all differences between the current and the previous value within the selected period is added.
Differences from the Paid Version
This is a free version. The paid version Power Trend Paid includes the following options:
- optional drawing of a line of the values used for indicator calculation;
- an extended set of Applied Price values;
- a separate offset setting for each line.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating