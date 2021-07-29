Extremum by trend
- Indicators
-
Anton IudakovTrader.
I write strategies, indicators and robots. Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, the link in the profile contacts.
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Most of my products are free. Download them now!
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 3 December 2021
Looking for entry points along the local trend without repaint!
Arrows indicate entry points.
Based on classic indicators.
The indicator is easy to use.
Settings
|Наименование
|Описание
|Frequency factor
|Signal frequency. The less, the more often.
This affects the quality.
Recommendations
Recommended for use on major currency pairs.
Timeframe from m5, m15, m30
Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, ideas, indicators, etc., a link in my profile contacts.
Very good indicator