PZ Multi TDI

4.8

All-in-one trading powerhouse: trend, reversal, and exhaustion detection

This indicator is a personal implementation of the famous Traders Dynamic Index, which uses RSI, moving averages and volatility bands to find trends, reversals and price exhaustions. However, this particular implementation supports not only RSI, but many others. It is suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading and aims to provide a full picture of the current market conditions.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products]

  • It is a complex but very useful indicator
  • Supports RSI, CCI, Stoch, AO, AC, Momentum, WPR, Demarker, RVI, ATR and ROC.
  • Alerts on oversold/overbought levels
  • Alerts on trend reversals

The components of the indicator are the following:

  • The blue line is the main line
  • The red line is the signal line
  • The yellow line is the trend line
  • The bands are relative oversold and overbought levels
  • The oscillatorlevels are absolute oversold and overbought levels

    For position trading

    • Long if the blue line falls below the lower band
    • Short if the blue line shoots above the upper band
    • Confirm optional with the native oversold/overbought levels of the oscillator used

      For scalping

      • Long if the blue line crosses the red line upwards, after leaving the deviation bands
      • Short if the blue line crosses the red line downwards, after leaving the deviation bands

      For day trading

      • Long if the blue line crosses the red line upwards and is above the yellow line
      • Short if the blue line crosses the red line downwards and it below the yellow line

      For swing trading

      • Long if the blue is above both red and yellow lines, however only if all the lines are below the 50 level.
      • Short if the blue line is below both red and yellow lines, however only if all the lines are above the 50 level.

        Optionally, you can use higher timeframes to discard or confirm trades and get better timing.

        Input Parameters

        • Oscillator: Select the oscillator used as the main indicator
        • Main Period: Averaging period used for the main indicator
        • Signal Period: Averaging period used for the short-term trend
        • Trend Period: Averagign period used for the long-term trend
        • BB Period: Averaging period used to calculate the deviation bands
        • BB Deviations: Deviations used for the deviation bands.
        • Max History Bars: Maximum amount of past bars in the chart to evaluate
        • RSI period
        • CCI period
        • Williams %R period
        • Momentum period
        • Stoch K
        • Stoch D
        • Stoch Slowing
        • RVI period
        • Demarker period
        • Force Index period
        • ATR Period
        • Alert on OS/OB: Enable or disable alerts on oversold/overbought levels
        • Alert on signals: Enable or disable alerts on short-term trend changes after OS/OV happens
        • Custom alert: Custom alert text for this instance of the indicator
        • Display alerts: Enable or disable visual alerts
        • Mail alerts: Enable or disable email alerts
        • Push alerts: Enable or disable push alerts
        • Sound alerts: Enable or disable sound alerts
        • Sound file: Sound to play on alert

        Author

        Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.

        Reviews 15
        JGC
        90
        JGC 2023.08.31 13:18 
         

        Fantastic indicator! I'm truly grateful for your work on this. One suggestion for improvement: it would be incredibly beneficial if a feature could be added in future updates that allows users to set alerts exclusively for either buy or sell signals. This addition would take this indicator to the next level. Thanks once again!

        befonk
        69
        befonk 2023.03.23 13:13 
         

        Great indicator. Thank you

        Artialberta
        730
        Artialberta 2022.02.20 22:29 
         

        Très bon indicateur.

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        Filter:
        JGC
        90
        JGC 2023.08.31 13:18 
         

        Fantastic indicator! I'm truly grateful for your work on this. One suggestion for improvement: it would be incredibly beneficial if a feature could be added in future updates that allows users to set alerts exclusively for either buy or sell signals. This addition would take this indicator to the next level. Thanks once again!

        Trader mql5
        1325
        Trader mql5 2023.06.30 07:23 
         

        Good, useful if you love TDI like me, however the levels are not removable or changeable. If that is fixed I think it deserves a 5.

        befonk
        69
        befonk 2023.03.23 13:13 
         

        Great indicator. Thank you

        Ko-saku Takagita
        448
        Ko-saku Takagita 2022.11.28 04:15 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Gavin Rissetto
        308
        Gavin Rissetto 2022.08.19 05:34 
         

        Thank you.

        John Winsome Munar
        3471
        John Winsome Munar 2022.06.17 00:20 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Artialberta
        730
        Artialberta 2022.02.20 22:29 
         

        Très bon indicateur.

        intan08
        1388
        intan08 2021.11.29 10:09 
         

        Great, thanks.

        vince cent
        179
        vince cent 2021.09.01 18:21 
         

        Excellent

        Sunnylimelight Limelight1
        45
        Sunnylimelight Limelight1 2021.08.13 04:22 
         

        Thank you so much being a somewhat newbie trader i have used and played with a number of you guy indicators and tried many more and EA...on MT5 and MT4 you guys ROCK!!! some of them can be very complex in a sense but the adventure is worth it THANK YOU...God Bless

        Miroslav
        39
        Miroslav 2021.05.15 22:32 
         

        Hi There, I have purchased a Hedging EA, Trend indicator from PZ Trading and these indicators are best indicators I got since I started trading. I have over 100 different indicators and they are useless. This EA and Trend indicator are wonderfully created to help traders learn eider hedging or trend trading. Trend indicator is not repainting and that is the best thing in indicator, because repainting indicators are useless. This Hedging EA is the best EA for me , as I had a friend who tried to make one but very unsuccessful. I lost a lot of money on that one. This Hedging EA from PZ Trading is peace of mind, you just have to make settings correct for your instrument and do not interact until EA is finished. No losses so far and I love it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

        Andre Germe
        441
        Andre Germe 2021.05.13 00:53 
         

        excellent indicator, in combination with trading volume and entry point dashboard sure entry if market do not turn suddenly, never forget since 2008 crisis market is a crazy horse.

        Oluwaseyi Olakojo
        121
        Oluwaseyi Olakojo 2021.04.08 14:02 
         

        I love this indicator for the reason that, it gives me a very distinct and clear view of TDI. Thanks so much Mr Arturo for all good works you have been doing.

        PZ TRADING SLU
        854592
        Reply from developer Arturo Lopez Perez 2021.04.17 13:27
        Many thanks for your kind words.
        vista_vz
        41
        vista_vz 2021.04.01 01:35 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        PZ TRADING SLU
        854592
        Reply from developer Arturo Lopez Perez 2021.04.05 16:14
        Yes, the MT5 version is published.
        Kelly Mulligan
        1147
        Kelly Mulligan 2021.03.27 06:06 
         

        Very good confirmation indicator

        PZ TRADING SLU
        854592
        Reply from developer Arturo Lopez Perez 2021.04.17 13:27
        Appreciated. Thank you.
        Reply to review