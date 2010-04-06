BB Arrows MTF
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
The BB Arrows MTF indicator is based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. Represents input signals in the form of arrows. All signals are generated on the current bar.
In 2 modes, Signals are not redrawn (Exception of very sharp jumps)!
All signals in MTF mode correspond to signals of the period specified in MTF. It is maximally simplified to use both for trading with only one indicator and for using the indicator as part of your trading systems. A feature of the indicator is that the indicator timeframe can be set independently of the main window, which allows combining several indicators in one window.
Options.
- TimeFrame - Period for calculating data.
- Period- The period of the Bollinger Bands.
- Deviations- Number of standard deviations.
- Price- Price for calculating Bollinger Bands in Standart mode.
- Method- Calculation method.
- ArrowUP - The color of the Arrow and price tag.
- ArrowDN - The color of the Arrow and price tag.
- ArrowGap - Indent from the price to display arrows.
- CodUP - Type of arrows displayed.
- CodDN - Type of arrows displayed.
- ArrowSize - The size of the displayed arrows.
- SignalPrice - Select true to price the bar.
- AlertsMessage - Select true / false to receive messages on the terminal screen.
- AlertsSound - Select true / false to receive a sound message.
- AlertsEmail - Select true / false to receive email notifications.
- AlertsMobile - Select true / false to receive push messages.
- AlertsOnCurrent - Signal delay, true for receiving Alerts on 0 candle.
- SoundFile - Type of sound file.