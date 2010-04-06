BB Arrows MTF

The BB Arrows MTF indicator is based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. Represents input signals in the form of arrows. All signals are generated on the current bar.
In 2 modes, Signals are not redrawn (Exception of very sharp jumps)!

All signals in MTF mode correspond to signals of the period specified in MTF. It is maximally simplified to use both for trading with only one indicator and for using the indicator as part of your trading systems. A feature of the indicator is that the indicator timeframe can be set independently of the main window, which allows combining several indicators in one window.

Options.

  • TimeFrame - Period for calculating data.
  • Period- The period of the Bollinger Bands.
  • Deviations- Number of standard deviations.
  • Price- Price for calculating Bollinger Bands in Standart mode.
  • Method- Calculation method.
  • ArrowUP - The color of the Arrow and price tag.
  • ArrowDN - The color of the Arrow and price tag.
  • ArrowGap - Indent from the price to display arrows.
  • CodUP - Type of arrows displayed.
  • CodDN - Type of arrows displayed.
  • ArrowSize - The size of the displayed arrows.
  • SignalPrice - Select true to price the bar.
  • AlertsMessage - Select true / false to receive messages on the terminal screen.
  • AlertsSound - Select true / false to receive a sound message.
  • AlertsEmail - Select true / false to receive email notifications.
  • AlertsMobile - Select true / false to receive push messages.
  • AlertsOnCurrent - Signal delay, true for receiving Alerts on 0 candle.
  • SoundFile - Type of sound file.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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