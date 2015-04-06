Grid Tablet
- Experts
-
Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Grid Tablet is a trading grid scalping robot for the GBPUSD currency pair. The robot only opens SELL trades. This is provided for by the trading strategy. However, this does not reduce the total number of open trades and the robot is actively trading. To test this robot, download the demo version from this site, drag the robot onto the GBPUSD chart, H1 timeframe and leave the default settings. We recommend an initial initial deposit of $ 1000 or more. The robot trades with a fixed trading lot, which you set in the settings (the lots parameter).
Advantages of the Grid Tablet Robot:
- does not use Martingale in the strategy.
- easily customizable for trading.
- works on the RSI indicator, not on the tick volume.
- works with both low and high spreads.
- opens deals every day.
- trades using a scalping strategy.
- trades with a fixed lot.
- constantly monitors the drawdown and closes all trades at critical values.
- you can install several trading robots on one terminal.
Recommendations for trading with the Grid Tablet robot:
- install on the GBPUSD currency pair
- timeframe H1
- minimum initial deposit from 1000 $
- leverage from 100
- five-digit trading accounts
Robot settings:
- lots - in this parameter we specify a fixed lot with which trades will be opened.
- loss - in this parameter we indicate at what total drawdown for all open orders all trades will be closed. If the total drawdown reaches this value, all trades will be closed. It is recommended to set 0.5 by default
- step - distance between open orders in the grid
- Averaging - averaging of all prices of open orders, upon reaching which all deals will be closed.
- Take - take profit for open trades.
- rsi_period - period of the RSI indicator
- rsi_upper_border_for_open_trade - indicator border at which a trade will be opened
- rsi_lower_bound_for_close_trade - indicator border at which the trade will be closed
- Magic - the magic number by which the robot sees which deals it opened and which deals were opened by another robot