Truvana Trend Campaign Manager EA

Truvana Trend Campaign Manager EA (TCM)

Advanced Basket Management & Profit Locking Tool for Trend Traders


Short Description

Turn strong trends into managed campaigns.

Truvana TCM is a professional trade management EA designed for traders who already know how to identify trends and execute entries.

The EA automatically manages basket expansion, validates risk before adding positions, and locks profits using a broker-side Basket Stop Price (BSP).

No martingale.
No grid recovery.
No signal generation.
No hidden logic.

You control the trade.
Truvana manages the campaign.



TRUVANA TREND CAMPAIGN MANAGER EA

Built for Traders Who Already Know How to Trade

Most EAs try to find entries.

Truvana does not.

Truvana assumes you already know:

  • How to identify a trend

  • How to choose an entry

  • How to place an initial stop loss

  • How much risk you are willing to take

Once the trade is running, Truvana takes over the difficult part:

Managing an expanding trend campaign while protecting profits and controlling risk.

The EA is specifically designed as a professional campaign management tool rather than an automated signal generator. This aligns with the project philosophy that the trader owns direction and entry while the EA owns execution, basket protection, expansion management, and risk control.


The Problem

Many traders correctly identify trends but struggle with:

  • Adding positions without overexposing the account

  • Managing multiple open trades

  • Calculating basket risk

  • Locking profits as the trend develops

  • Maintaining discipline during strong market moves

A profitable trade often becomes a missed opportunity because basket management becomes too complex.

Truvana was built to solve exactly this problem.


What Truvana Does


Intelligent Campaign Expansion

As the market moves in your favor, Truvana can add new positions based on your predefined expansion trigger.

Every expansion must pass strict validation before execution.


Basket-Level Risk Control

Before any new position is added, Truvana evaluates:

  • Current basket risk

  • Projected basket risk

  • Margin requirements

  • Expansion conditions

If risk exceeds your limit, the trade is not opened. Risk validation is the first expansion gate and is specifically designed to answer whether one more trade keeps basket risk within the user-defined maximum risk.


Profit Locking Technology

Once your basket reaches your profit objective, Truvana activates protection.

The EA calculates a Basket Stop Price (BSP) and applies broker-side protection across the campaign.

This means profits can remain protected even if:

  • MT5 closes

  • VPS fails

  • Internet disconnects

The architecture is built around broker-side basket protection and equity preservation as the highest priority.



No Martingale. No Recovery Grid.

Truvana is intentionally designed around capital preservation.

It does NOT:

  • Double lot sizes after losses

  • Average down losing positions

  • Use martingale logic

  • Use hidden recovery systems

These practices are explicitly prohibited within the project design principles.


Ideal User

Truvana is for:

✅ Trend traders

✅ Swing traders

✅ Position traders

✅ Gold traders (XAUUSD)

✅ Forex traders

✅ Traders who scale into winning positions

✅ Traders who want disciplined profit protection


Not Suitable For

❌ Traders looking for automatic buy/sell signals

❌ Traders expecting a fully automated strategy

❌ Martingale users

❌ Grid recovery systems

❌ Traders who do not understand stop losses

❌ Complete beginners


Important Requirements

Before using Truvana, you should:

  • Understand trend trading

  • Understand risk management

  • Understand stop-loss placement

  • Understand broker spread and execution

  • Understand the difference between Points and Pips

  • Understand how your broker quotes instruments

Important

Initial Stop Loss and several internal calculations rely on broker price distances.

Users must understand how their broker's Point system works before configuring the EA.

Incorrect stop-loss configuration may produce unintended results.

Core Benefits

Protect What You Earn

Lock profits before the market takes them back.

Scale Winners, Not Losers

Add exposure only when the market proves you right.

Remove Emotional Decision Making

Follow predefined expansion and protection rules.

Maintain Risk Discipline

Every expansion is validated before execution.

Broker-Side Protection

Critical protection remains active even if your terminal is offline.

Key Features

  • Trend campaign management

  • Basket-level trade management

  • Broker-side Basket Stop Price (BSP)

  • Profit locking system

  • Expansion management

  • Basket risk validation

  • Margin validation

  • Multi-position protection

  • Single-click campaign operation

  • Professional trader workflow

  • No martingale

  • No grid recovery

  • No hidden logic


Keywords

  • #Trade Manager

  • #Basket Manager

  • #Trend Trading

  • #Position Management

  • #Profit Lock

  • #Basket Stop Loss

  • #Risk Management

  • #Campaign Trading

  • #Gold Trading

  • #XAUUSD

  • #Forex Management

  • #Scaling In

  • Trade Protection

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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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