Currency Exposure Matrix
- Utilities
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- Version: 2.20
- Activations: 5
Currency Exposure Matrix is a currency-level exposure dashboard derived from current open positions.
Key functions:
- Gross and net currency exposure
- Long and short decomposition
- Deposit-currency conversion
- Concentration warnings
- Transparent handling when conversion symbols are unavailable
The utility helps users understand aggregated currency exposure across their portfolio. It does not generate entry signals, predict market direction or guarantee trading results. Review broker symbol availability and test the dashboard on a demo account before live use.