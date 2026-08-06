Recovery Assistant Pro MT5

________________________________________________________________

⭐ Main Features

✅ Intelligent Recovery Lot Size Calculation

The EA automatically calculates the appropriate Lot Size using the following information:

Loss amount

Desired Target USD profit

TP distance

Estimated Spread

Swap

The calculation works accurately with various asset types, including:

Supported Assets Forex Gold (XAUUSD) Indices Oil Cryptocurrency

________________________________________________________________

✅ Recovery Based on Target USD

Every new order is calculated to recover previous losses while generating profit according to the specified Target USD.





✅ Intelligent Recovery Control Panel

Professional trading panel provides direct access to all important Recovery functions from the chart.

Monitor Recovery status in real time and control trading with just one click.

The panel displays important information such as:

Editable Target USD



Real-time Profit/Loss (all symbols)



Maximum Recovery Orders



Trading Summary

Quick action buttons:

Buy



Sell



Open Order



Pending Order



Pause Recovery





✅ Visual Trading Lines

Drag the trading lines directly on the chart. No need to manually type price levels.

Trading Line Purpose Target USD Line Take Profit Level Pause Line Hedge Point and Pause Recovery Pending Line Stop / Limit Order

✅ Intelligent Automatic Recovery Hedge System

After opening an order, the EA automatically prepares the next Recovery step.

The system places an opposite Pending Order at the Pause price level.

When Hedge is activated, the EA automatically removes the Take Profit.





✅ Cross-Pair & Multi-Asset Recovery

You can recover losing orders from one symbol by trading another symbol.

The EA automatically calculates the Lot Size to recover the total floating loss across the account plus the Target Profit USD.

For example, recover XAUUSD losses by trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, BTCUSD, or other supported assets.

Provides greater flexibility and allows Recovery opportunities across multiple markets.





✅ Full Manual Trading Control

The user decides when to Buy, Sell, or place Pending Orders.





✅ One Recovery Cycle at a Time

The EA prevents opening duplicate Recovery cycles while the current Recovery cycle is still active, allowing the Recovery process to follow the designed sequence.





✅ Automatic Trading Cycle Management

When the target price is reached, the EA automatically closes all orders and all Pending Orders, then resets itself to start a new Recovery cycle.





✅ Real-Time Trade History

Displays the profit summary of the latest Recovery cycle (all symbols). Uses a shared data system between all EA instances running on different symbols in the same terminal.