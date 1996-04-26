Multi TF trends
- Indicators
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Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Indicator of trend lines and trend reversal points on different timeframes.
This indicator is capable of replacing an entire trading system.
The main red line shows the direction of the overall trend.
Other lines represent support and resistance lines.
Other signals:
- Small red squares: high / low of the lower timeframe;
- Purple rhombus: high / low of the current timeframe;
- Circles in a dot: high / low of the higher timeframe;
Settings:
- Fast period - Fast average period;
- Slow period - Slow average period;
- Up pivot Alert - High formation alert;
- Dw pivot Alert - Low formation alert;
- Main trend line color - Color of the main trend line.