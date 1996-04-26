Golden Signal
- Indicators
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Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is a tool for trading binary options and Forex.
Benefits
No redrawing
Accurate good signals
Can be used with support and escort levels the result is a good strategy It can supplement any strategy as it perfectly determines the market reversal With cons
There are unprofitable trades
Parameters
The best settings are set by default
There are all the alerts you need to work comfortably with the instrument ...