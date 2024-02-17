Master Trend MT4

Master Trend is a complete trading system for day traders, scalp traders and swing traders. The system consists of two indicators. A simple, clear set of rules ideal for both beginners and experienced traders. The Master Trend Strategy helps you to always be on the right side. It helps filter out the strongest trends and prevents you from trading in a directionless market. If the market is too weak or is in sideways phases, then the Magic Band shows different color It works well on all instruments (Forex, Index, Stocks, Crypto) and in all time frames.

The indicators do not disappear after the current candle closes.

The strategy uses two indicators.
1. Master Trend
2. Magic Band

The Magic Band shows the direction of the trend, so very often you can be on the right side and only trade in the direction of the trend. The Magic Band can filter out the strongest trends.

The Master Signal indicator shows the right time and place to open the position. This shows us with an arrow. We developed this indicator so that it only works in the direction of the trend and is very good at filtering out the sideways phases and when the trend has already ended.

If we want to open position with our own method, then we can just use the magic band to define trend direction then we can change the color to make the arrows colorless. Of course we can change all colors and sizes.


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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Imre Heli
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The Magic LWMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or the basis of a new one. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show a different color for rising and falling trends. Everyone can customize this in the way that suits them best. By setting the Trend Period, we can optimize it for longer or shorter trends for our strategy. It is great for all time frames. IF YOU NEE
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The Magic SMMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or the basis of a new one. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show a different color for rising and falling trends. Everyone can customize this in the way that suits them best. By setting the Trend Period, we can optimize it for longer or shorter trends for our strategy. It is great for all time frames. IF YOU NEE
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The Multi Time Frame EMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or a new foundation. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show different colors for uptrends and downtrends. Anyone can customize this in the way that works best for them. We can set the Ema indicator for all timeframes on a chart.
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Magic SMA MT5
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The Magic SMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or the basis of a new one. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show a different color for rising and falling trends. Everyone can customize this in the way that suits them best. By setting the Trend Period, we can optimize it for longer or shorter trends for our strategy. It is great for all time frames. IF YOU NEED
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Magic SMA
Imre Heli
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The Magic SMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or the basis of a new one. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show a different color for rising and falling trends. Everyone can customize this in the way that suits them best. By setting the Trend Period, we can optimize it for longer or shorter trends for our strategy. It is great for all time frames. IF YOU NEED
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The Magic LWMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or the basis of a new one. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show a different color for rising and falling trends. Everyone can customize this in the way that suits them best. By setting the Trend Period, we can optimize it for longer or shorter trends for our strategy. It is great for all time frames. IF YOU NEE
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Magic EMA MT5
Imre Heli
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The Magic EMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or the basis of a new one. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show a different color for rising and falling trends. Everyone can customize this in the way that suits them best. By setting the Trend Period, we can optimize it for longer or shorter trends for our strategy. It is great for all time frames. IF YOU NEED
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Dynamic MA Trend Zone
Imre Heli
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Dynamic MA Trend Zone – Dynamic Moving Average Trend Zone The Dynamic MA Trend Zone is a visually compelling indicator that dynamically tracks changes in market trends. By displaying moving averages on three different price levels (close, high, and low), it creates a color-coded trend zone that clearly indicates the trend’s direction and strength. Features and Functions: - Trend Direction Color Coding: The indicator automatically color-codes the trend zones based on whether the candle’s clos
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Magic SMMA
Imre Heli
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The Magic SMMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or the basis of a new one. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show a different color for rising and falling trends. Everyone can customize this in the way that suits them best. By setting the Trend Period, we can optimize it for longer or shorter trends for our strategy. It is great for all time frames. IF YOU NEE
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The Magic EMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or the basis of a new one. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show a different color for rising and falling trends. Everyone can customize this in the way that suits them best. By setting the Trend Period, we can optimize it for longer or shorter trends for our strategy. It is great for all time frames. IF YOU NEED
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Index Hunter USA500 Edition
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Index Hunter — US500 Edition This is not a scalper. Not a 90% winrate fantasy. Index Hunter is built on reality: small, controlled losses and big trend runs. Fixed stop-loss , disciplined trade management, stable long-term performance. Optimized for the US500 H1 chart, but also works on Forex pairs and Gold (with new optimized settings). No martingale, no grid. Just a trend-following profit hunter that protects your capital and lets profits run. How it works Trend filter : EMA (CLOSE). Candle c
Risk Master Pro X
Imre Heli
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RiskMaster Pro X – Your Professional Trading Assistant “ RiskMaster Pro X – Think. Analyze. Click. We handle the rest. ” Simple. Clear. Efficient. RiskMaster Pro X is not an overloaded robot, but a smart trading assistant – built for traders who value precision, structure, and control. It brings discipline into your manual trading – no more guessing lot sizes or calculating risk. With just a few clicks, the EA automatically calculates your exact lot size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit – fast, re
MA Ribbon PRO
Imre Heli
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MA Ribbon PRO – Dynamic Trend Map with Real-Time Direction & Strength (MT4) See the trend instantly! MA Ribbon PRO shows live direction (Long / Short) and strength (Weak / Medium / Strong) with color-coded precision. A compact info panel updates on every tick – fast, clear, and intuitive. Why traders love it Real-Time Direction: Instantly displays Long / Short based on current price vs. the main MA. Readable Momentum: “Strength” measures ribbon expansion or contraction over time. Clean Visua
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