The Generic Trend indicator is a trend type indicator. It smooths out price fluctuations when generating a signal by averaging the data and the signal only at certain moments! In those moments when you need to make a decision to enter a position and give the trader a direction. The indicator gives the trader the opportunity to visually determine which trend will be present at a particular time interval.





This indicator was created to quickly determine the situation in the market, reflect the state of the market and signal profitable levels for opening deals. Market conditions change quickly enough, requiring constant calibration of trading strategies, the Generic Trend indicator was created to help the trader in this. This indicator is designed to determine the direction of the market trend on the price chart. These are auxiliary tools for technical analysis of the market.





Recommended to be used in conjunction with any of the oscillators. The Generic Trend Forex Market Indicator shows the trend direction and entry points. Generic Trend indicators are one of the most basic technical analysis tools and the best trader's assistant for trading in the foreign exchange market.