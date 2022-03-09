The Power of Unity
I differ from many developers in that I continue. improve your products. The main goal is to make such products that users will be satisfied with. You can always write to me and I will try to help, because I appreciate every client.
Without regular updates, the Expert Advisor will work much worse. therefore, if someone tries to sell activation to you, your benefit is very doubtful.
The MT4 and MT5 versions will have different results due to the difference in platforms and the complexity of one-to-one implementation.
all the buyers are invited to the discussion group to do this, write me a personal message.
The system works in the evening, using the patterns of price behavior in a given trading period.
To protect the deposit, the system has a floating take profit, which can be either positive or negative, which allows you to reduce losses.
I recommend using it together with my other adviser: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/74385?source=Site+Market+MT5+Expert+Rating006
(it gives an opportunity to get a bigger profit thanks to an additional algorithm that is no less effective)
At the moment, the Expert Advisor works much better on the signal after updates than at the very beginning.
The MT4 version of the EA : https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/83368?source=Site+Profile#description
Due to the difference between the MT4 and MT5 platforms, the versions will differ in inputs and outputs, but you can familiarize yourself with the monitoring of each version of the Expert Advisor.
The tests in the strategy tester will be different for different brokers, this applies to any Expert Advisors, so if anything, test the adviser with several brokers.
It is important when changing the Expert Advisor settings: remove the Expert Advisor from the chart and put it again because a lot of data is stored. and incorrect settings may be used
The amount for which 0.01 lot will be opened= 1000 (with this setting, the EA will open 0.01 lot for every 1000 , if you have a deposit of 5000, it will open 0.05 lot)
We do not trade on Wednesday for pairs with - Swap =YES/NO (if yes, then the adviser will not use currency pairs that have a triple negative swap on Wednesday)
