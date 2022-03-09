The Power of Unity

3.71

Price 175





I differ from many developers in that I continue. improve your products. The main goal is to make such products that users will be satisfied with. You can always write to me and I will try to help, because I appreciate every client.

Without regular updates, the Expert Advisor will work much worse. therefore, if someone tries to sell activation to you, your benefit is very doubtful.


The MT4 and MT5 versions will have different results due to the difference in platforms and the complexity of one-to-one implementation.

all the buyers are invited to the discussion group to do this, write me a personal message.


The system works in the evening, using the patterns of price behavior in a given trading period.
To protect the deposit, the system has a floating take profit, which can be either positive or negative, which allows you to reduce losses.

I recommend using it together with my other adviserhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/74385?source=Site+Market+MT5+Expert+Rating006

(it gives an opportunity to get a bigger profit thanks to an additional algorithm that is no less effective)


At the moment, the Expert Advisor works much better on the signal after updates than at the very beginning.

The MT4 version of the EA : https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/83368?source=Site+Profile#description

Due to the difference between the MT4 and MT5 platforms, the versions will differ in inputs and outputs, but you can familiarize yourself with the monitoring of each version of the Expert Advisor.




The tests in the strategy tester will be different for different brokers, this applies to any Expert Advisors, so if anything, test the adviser with several brokers.


The EA works on:  AUDCAD;AUDCHF;AUDNZD;EURCHF;EURUSD;GBPCHF;GBPUSD;NZDCHF;NZDUSD;USDCAD;USDCHF;AUDUSD;CADCHF;EURGBP Timeframe M5.



In the photo in the description, you can see how currency pairs are registered in order to trade from one chart.


The tests in the strategy tester will be different for different brokers, this applies to any Expert Advisors, so if anything, test the adviser with several brokers.


Write down the currency pairs in the Symbols of Trade setting:  AUDCAD;AUDCHF;AUDNZD;EURCHF;EURUSD;GBPCHF;GBPUSD;NZDCHF;NZDUSD;USDCAD;USDCHF;AUDUSD;CADCHF;EURGBP (so EVEN IF YOUR BROKER HAS A SUFFIX, WRITE IT WITHOUT THE SUFFIX AND THE SUFFIX ITSELF IN THE FIELD BELOW)


It is important when changing the Expert Advisor settings: remove the Expert Advisor from the chart and put it again because a lot of data is stored. and incorrect settings may be used







The main thing is that the traded symbols are available in the Market Overview. Otherwise, by default, not all currency pairs are open in the market overview.


Please pay attention to my other products : https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/malishko89/seller









Parameters:

The most important function!

Display of slippages: Enable slippage analysis True enable False disable (disabled by default False)

This function will show how badly or well your broker opens and closes orders for the entire history of trading, regardless of how many Expert Advisors are trading on the account!


 in order for MT5 advisers to load less processor, turn off the slippage function. turn it on to see the results .. and then turn it off so that the processor is less loaded

the slippage function will analyze the score history and show you the results.. turning it off will not affect the collection of statistics..it will not miss anything.


Write the  currency pairs without suffixes on the right line=Currency pairs (trading from one chart) that the Expert Advisor will use, copy these currency pairs like this:

AUDCAD;AUDCHF;AUDNZD;EURCHF;EURUSD;GBPCHF;GBPUSD;NZDCHF;NZDUSD;USDCAD;USDCHF;AUDUSD;CADCHF;EURGBP

GMT Winter time for strategy tester




Suffix (enter if the currency pair has the ending) .m or _m (described in detail in the section WHAT'S NEW COMING IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE REVIEWS)

Lot=fixed lot if MM is off

MM=enabling autolot

The amount for which 0.01 lot will be opened= 1000 (with this setting, the EA will open 0.01 lot for every 1000 , if you have a deposit of 5000, it will open 0.05 lot)

Monday market opening do not trade = if True, it does not trade ..Monday evening will be trading

Wednesday..Trade on Wednesday (triple swap day)=if true, then trades on Wednesday

We do not trade on Wednesday for pairs with - Swap =YES/NO (if yes, then the adviser will not use currency pairs that have a triple negative swap on Wednesday)

Magic=magic number of the adviser

Comment= comment on the Adviser's trades

Link to the description of the news filter settings in this article:




































Reviews 17
Yuen Pak Hei
647
Yuen Pak Hei 2022.12.20 11:31 
 

Powerful EA. Earned 5% already.

Yuta Hidaka
663
Yuta Hidaka 2022.10.27 14:00 
 

So far so good. ECN is recommended. When I use normal account this EA only deal few order but when change to ECN may order has been accepted and that it be get more profit for me.

jhernanss
648
jhernanss 2022.09.07 01:15 
 

I want to leave here my experience. Happy with the EA and with the author. I got quick support from the author when I needed, he always answered my questions really quick and had a lot of patient. Also I see he is all the time trying to improve the EA that is already giving me a profit. Thanks for that.

Filter:
