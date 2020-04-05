TrendSync MACD Pro EA

TrendSync MACD Pro EA

Multi-timeframe Zero Lag MACD trend-following Expert Advisor — transparent logic, no black box, with a full suite of built-in risk controls.

Overview

TrendSync MACD Pro EA is a rule-based trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It trades crossovers of a Zero Lag MACD on a fast signal timeframe, but only in the direction confirmed by a higher timeframe trend — so entries are aligned with the dominant move instead of fighting it.

Every rule is transparent and fully configurable. There is no grid, no martingale, no averaging down, and no hidden logic. Positions are protected by a stop loss from the moment they open, and the EA exits primarily when the higher-timeframe regime changes — letting winning trends run while cutting losers at a defined level.

The EA was engineered around an anti-overfitting philosophy: a small number of robust, economically-meaningful rules, each independently switchable, so you can validate exactly what contributes to performance on your own broker, symbol and data.

Honest note: This is a trend-following tool, not a money printer. Its behavior is regime-dependent — it performs best in trending, volatile markets and can move sideways in quiet, range-bound conditions. No EA can guarantee profit. Please read the Risk Disclosure section and test on a demo account before trading live.

How it works

1. The signal — Zero Lag MACD. The EA computes a reduced-lag version of the classic MACD using the zero-lag EMA technique, which reacts faster to price than a standard MACD while remaining smooth. A BUY setup occurs when the MACD line crosses above its signal line; a SELL setup when it crosses below.

2. The filter — higher timeframe trend. Each signal is checked against a higher timeframe (the "trend" timeframe). With the trend filter enabled, the EA takes only the crosses that agree with the higher-timeframe bias — long signals in an uptrend, short signals in a downtrend. This single rule removes a large share of low-quality counter-trend entries.

3. Non-repainting entries. Signals are confirmed on the close of the signal bar and executed at the open of the following bar. The entry logic does not repaint: what you see confirmed is what the EA acts on.

4. The exit — regime change. The primary exit is the higher-timeframe trend flip: when the dominant trend reverses, the position is closed. This lets a good trend run to its natural end rather than being cut short by an arbitrary target. A fixed stop loss always protects the position, and an optional take profit, opposite-signal exit, breakeven and circuit breaker are available.

5. Two operating modes.

  • Validation (paper) mode — the EA evaluates signals and logs simulated entries/exits and running P&L without placing real orders. Ideal for watching behavior on a live chart before committing.
  • Live mode — the EA places real market orders. This is also the mode used inside the Strategy Tester.

Key features

  • Zero Lag MACD engine with fully adjustable Fast / Slow / Signal lengths (EMA or SMA).
  • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation — signal timeframe and trend timeframe are independent inputs; nothing is hard-coded.
  • Non-repainting, close-confirmed entries.
  • Regime-based exit (higher-TF trend flip) that lets winners run.
  • Flexible stop loss: fixed in account currency, in points, or volatility-based (ATR multiple).
  • Optional take profit, opposite-signal exit and breakeven.
  • Session filter (Asia / London / New York) defined in GMT with a broker-offset input, so it works correctly on any server time.
  • News filter using the native MT5 economic calendar (live/demo) — pauses new entries around high-impact events while keeping open positions untouched.
  • Circuit breaker — pauses trading after a configurable number of consecutive losses.
  • Optional pyramiding module — scale into a running trend with independent SL/TP (fixed or ATR-based) for the added positions.
  • Weak-origin filter — optionally skip crosses born from a weak opposite move on the wrong side of the MACD zero line.
  • Order comment and magic number for clean multi-EA account attribution.
  • Detailed, readable logging of every decision.

Settings reference

Every parameter is listed below by group, with its default and purpose. All feature modules default to off, so the EA starts as a clean, single-position trend follower; enable modules one at a time and validate their effect.

Timeframes

Parameter Default Description
SignalTF M4 Timeframe on which MACD crosses are detected (the entry timeframe).
TrendTF H4 Higher timeframe used for trend confirmation. Should be larger than SignalTF .

Indicator (Zero Lag MACD)

Parameter Default Description
FastLength 12 Fast length of the MACD.
SlowLength 26 Slow length of the MACD.
SignalLength 9 Length of the signal line.
useEma true Use EMA smoothing (false = SMA).
useOldAlgo false Use the legacy signal calculation (SMA signal line).

Filters

Parameter Default Description
UseTrendFilter true Trade only in the direction of the higher-TF trend. Strongly recommended on.
MinDistanceFromZero 0.0 Minimum absolute MACD value required at the cross (0 = off). Filters weak, near-zero crosses.

Weak-Origin Filter

Parameter Default Description
UseWeakOriginFilter false Skip a cross that starts on the wrong side of the MACD zero line, coming from a weak opposite move (e.g. a sell cross below zero whose preceding buy leg never lifted the MACD above zero).

Session Filter (GMT)

Parameter Default Description
UseSessionFilter false Enable session-based entry filtering.
ServerGMTOffset 3 Your broker's server offset from GMT (e.g. GMT+3 → 3). The EA prints the estimated GMT in the log at startup — verify it against a real UTC clock.
TradeAsia false Allow entries during the Asian session.
TradeLondon true Allow entries during the London session.
TradeNY true Allow entries during the New York session.

Sessions are defined internally in GMT (Asia 00–08, London 08–16, New York 13–22) and converted to your server time using the offset, so the filter behaves consistently regardless of broker time. The filter blocks only new entries; exits always run.

News Filter (demo / live only)

Parameter Default Description
UseNewsFilter false Pause new entries around high-impact news. Uses the native MT5 calendar, which does not return data in the Strategy Tester — this filter is inert during backtests and only active on demo/live.
NewsCurrencies USD Currencies to watch, comma-separated (e.g. USD,EUR ). Empty = all.
NewsHighImpactOnly true Restrict to high-impact events only.
NewsMinutesBefore 30 Block new entries this many minutes before an event.
NewsMinutesAfter 30 Block new entries this many minutes after an event.

Open positions are never force-closed by the news filter — only new entries are paused.

Exits

Parameter Default Description
ExitOnTrendFlip true Close the position when the higher-TF trend reverses (the primary exit).
ExitOnOppositeSignal false Also close on an opposite MACD cross.
StopLossMoney 50.0 Stop loss in account currency. Takes priority over points.
StopLossPoints 0.0 Stop loss in points (used if money SL = 0).
TakeProfitMoney 0.0 Take profit in account currency (0 = none; let the trend run). Priority over points.
TakeProfitPoints 0.0 Take profit in points (0 = none).

A money-based SL/TP is converted to a price distance using the current lot size, so its market distance changes if you change the lot. For a lot-independent stop, use points or the ATR stop below.

ATR Initial Stop

Parameter Default Description
UseATRStop false Set the initial stop loss as a multiple of ATR (overrides the $/points SL). Adapts the stop to current volatility.
ATRTimeframe PERIOD_CURRENT Timeframe for the ATR (PERIOD_CURRENT = the signal timeframe).
ATRPeriod 14 ATR period.
ATRStopMult 1.5 Stop distance = multiplier × ATR.

Pyramiding

Parameter Default Description
UsePyramiding false Allow additional entries on each new trend-aligned cross while a position is open.
MaxPositions 3 Maximum simultaneous positions, including the first ("core"). 1 = off.
PyramidTPMoney 0.0 Take profit for the added positions, in currency (priority over points).
PyramidTPPoints 0.0 Take profit for the added positions, in points.
PyramidSLMoney 0.0 Stop loss for the added positions, in currency (0 = same as core SL).
PyramidSLPoints 0.0 Stop loss for the added positions, in points (0 = same as core SL).
UsePyramidATR false Set the added positions' SL/TP as ATR multiples (lot-independent; overrides the $/points values).
PyramidATRSLMult 1.5 Added-position SL = multiplier × ATR.
PyramidATRTPMult 2.0 Added-position TP = multiplier × ATR.

The first position of a trend runs with the core rules (stop loss, no take profit — it rides the trend). Each additional position carries its own SL and TP. A trend flip closes all of them together.

Circuit Breaker

Parameter Default Description
MaxConsecLosses 0 Consecutive losses that trigger a trading pause (0 = off).
PauseMinutes 60 Pause duration in minutes (60 = 1h, 1440 = 1 day).

Breakeven

Parameter Default Description
BreakevenMoney 0.0 Floating profit (in currency) at which the stop is moved to entry (0 = off).
BreakevenLockPoints 0.0 Points beyond entry when moving the stop, to cover spread/cost.

Trading

Parameter Default Description
TradeEnabled false false = validation/paper (logs only), true = live orders (also the tester mode).
FixedLot 0.05 Fixed lot size per entry. Size this conservatively for your capital.
MagicNumber 20260603 Unique ID for this EA's positions. Use a different value per EA on the same account.
Slippage 20 Maximum price deviation, in points.
Comment TrendSyncMACD Text written on each order, for readable attribution in your trade history.

Calculation / Log

Parameter Default Description
Lookback 600 Number of bars used in the MACD calculation.
VerboseLog true Detailed logging of signals, filters and trades.

Recommended setup / quick start

  1. Attach the EA to a chart of the symbol you intend to trade. Set SignalTF and TrendTF (a lower timeframe for signals, a higher one for the trend — e.g. M4 / H4).
  2. Start with TradeEnabled = false (validation mode) and watch the log for a session or two to confirm signals and behavior on your broker.
  3. Keep the default risk skeleton: UseTrendFilter = on , a defined stop loss, no take profit (let the trend run), all optional modules off.
  4. Size FixedLot conservatively. A stop loss should risk a small percentage of your account per trade, not a large one. Under-sizing is survivable; over-sizing is how accounts blow up during normal losing streaks.
  5. When ready, switch to TradeEnabled = true on a demo account and run it forward for a meaningful period before considering real capital.

Backtesting & validation notes

  • Use "Every tick based on real ticks" modeling and test on the exact symbol you will trade. Lower-quality modeling flatters tight stops.
  • Because this is a trend follower, results are regime-dependent. Test across different market conditions, not only a strong trending period.
  • The most reliable check is out-of-sample: tune any parameter on one date range, freeze it, and evaluate on a different range you did not touch. A result that only looks good on the period it was tuned on is not a result.
  • The news filter is inactive in the Strategy Tester by design (the native calendar returns no tester data). Validate it on demo.
  • For the session filter, confirm the GMT offset from the startup log before drawing conclusions.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5.
  • A hedging account is required if you intend to use the pyramiding module (multiple simultaneous positions on one symbol). Netting accounts work for the standard single-position mode.
  • Works on any symbol; designed and tested primarily on metals/major instruments. Behavior depends on the instrument's spread, volatility and session structure.
  • A VPS is recommended for uninterrupted live operation.

Risk disclosure

Trading leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and can result in the loss of your entire capital. This Expert Advisor is a decision-execution tool based on defined technical rules; it does not predict the market and does not guarantee any level of profit. Past performance — including any backtest — is not indicative of future results. Its edge is modest and regime-dependent, and real-world spread, slippage and swap reduce net results relative to a backtest. You are solely responsible for your configuration, position sizing and risk. Never risk money you cannot afford to lose, and always validate on a demo account first. This is not financial advice.

Support

Questions about configuration or behavior are welcome. Please include your symbol, timeframe settings and a copy of the startup log (it prints the active configuration) so any question can be answered precisely.


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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
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Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
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ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
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Thierry Ouellet
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Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
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Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
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Chen Jia Qi
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
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