Xau

Advanced Adaptive Breakout Technology for the Gold Market

XAU EA MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor specifically developed for trading the gold market (XAUUSD) through an intelligent architecture based on breakout detection, dynamic volatility analysis, and advanced automated trade management.

The system is designed to identify high-potential market movements when price breaks key equilibrium zones and enters a new directional phase. Thanks to its multi-layer structure, the EA can automatically adapt to different volatility conditions and market behaviors.

Unlike traditional systems based on a single trading logic, XAU EA MT5 integrates 3 independent strategies, each optimized to detect different types of breakout opportunities in the market.

3 Integrated Trading Strategies

The core of the system combines three coordinated trading modules:

  • Impulsive breakout strategy
  • Dynamic continuation strategy
  • Adaptive volatility strategy

Each strategy includes its own:

  • entry logic
  • operational filters
  • risk management
  • protection and profit target configuration

This structure allows the EA to react differently depending on the current market environment and the strength of the price movement.

Intelligent ATR-Based Management

XAU EA MT5 uses dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels calculated using multiples of the ATR (Average True Range) indicator.

This allows the system to:

  • automatically adapt targets to current market volatility
  • avoid excessively tight protection levels during fast market conditions
  • maintain efficient trade management during both calm and highly volatile sessions

Thanks to this adaptive approach, the EA avoids relying on inefficient fixed-distance stop and target levels.

Specifically Optimized for XAUUSD

Gold is one of the most volatile and demanding financial instruments in the market.
XAU EA MT5 has been specifically optimized to take advantage of:

  • breakout movements
  • volatility expansions
  • trend acceleration phases
  • directional momentum on XAUUSD

The system is designed to operate efficiently both on real trading accounts and low-latency VPS environments.

Integrated Visual Panel

The EA includes a lightweight and elegant visual panel directly on the chart, designed to provide essential information without overloading the platform.

The panel displays:

  • total accumulated profit and loss
  • live operational monitoring
  • overall system status

All presented through a clean, discreet, and VPS-friendly interface.

Main Features

  • Specialized for XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Breakout-based trading system
  • 3 independent integrated strategies
  • Dynamic ATR-based management
  • Adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
  • Integrated visual panel
  • MetaTrader 5 compatible
  • VPS optimized
  • Lightweight resource consumption
  • Advanced automated trade management
  • Compatible with both netting and hedging accounts

System Philosophy

XAU EA MT5 was developed with one clear objective:
to combine adaptability, robustness, and professional automation into a single trading system optimized for real gold market conditions.

The result is a modern and dynamic Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking a powerful automated solution tailored specifically for the XAUUSD market.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper money management is strongly recommended, and users should test the system on a demo account before trading live.


Recommended products
Htf Xau
Murilo Neves Castro
Experts
HTF CAD JPY is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for CAD JPY trading. It is based on cluster analysis of machine learning and genetic algorithms. The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators.  The entry and exit logic works only when a bar closes. It filters market noise, greatly speeds up optimization, avoids stop-loss hunting and ensures correct operation at any broker with a reasonable spread. The Expert
Ai UC EA MT5
Indra Maulana
4.33 (3)
Experts
This expert is under construction and is not yet completed The development of this expert will be completed in 2 years at most. Our goal in publishing this expert is to attract capital to develop our best expert. This expert will definitely be the best expert of our team. To participate in this project, you can buy this expert at the lowest possible price. This expert will definitely be the most expensive expert of our team in the future. This expert will be built with the latest methods and st
MACD all
Cristian Alexander Aravena Danin
Experts
MACD ALL is a project where i want to create an EA that can trade every strategy of the MACD indicator, an EA where you can customize every aspect of the trades, such as using filters for the entry signal, the stoploss placement, risk management, trail stoploss, etc. currently working on: Making a news filter. It works on any symbol , but in the developing of the EA i encountered some profitable setups that look promising, on the US100 symbol and the US500 symbol, both using the 4H timeframe, I
MACD ProLab mt5
Osama Echchakery
Experts
MACD EA is a flexible MT5 Expert Advisor built around the classic MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) concept, designed for traders who want control, clarity, and customization . MACD is one of the most widely used tools in technical analysis because it combines trend direction and momentum in a clean, testable way. It adapts well across different markets and timeframes (Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto, and more). This EA takes the MACD concept and turns it into a configurable trading fr
Ichimoku Master ECC11
Dimitrios Dimas
5 (1)
Experts
Discover the Power of the Ichimoku ECC 11 Strategy on Meta Trader 5! Prop Firm Ready! Welcome to the world of Ichimoku ECC 11, an unparalleled Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the discerning trader. Built on the robust Meta Trader 5 platform, the Ichimoku ECC 11 harnesses the power of the revered Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator to deliver exceptional trading performance on the 15-minute chart. The Essence of Ichimoku ECC 11 The Ichimoku ECC 11 strategy is meticulously crafted to capitalize on str
MultiPair Genius
Dylan Alain Sylvain Philippe Broissart
Experts
I am selling this robot reluctantly because it works very well, but I need initial capital to make a living. Once my capital goal is reached, it will be priced exorbitantly to prevent purchases (9999999$). However, it will remain available and updated for previous buyers. This robot trades three currency pairs simultaneously to hedge against market fluctuations. Don't forget to send me a message to get the robot's .set file. The robot trades EURUSD and EURGBP in the same direction and GBPUSD in
MACD Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
MACD Trade  X MT5 is an EA based on MACD. MACD parameters such as FastEMA1, SlowEMA1, MACDSMA1, BuyShift1,  BuyShift2,   SellShift1   and SellShift2 can be adjusted. MACD Trade  X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through MACD Trade  X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Divergence Macd Rsi
Julian Gonzalez Conde
Experts
This expert advisor finds divergences and opens a buy or sell position taking into account the input parameters set by the user. Positions are opened once the divergence is detected and the pullback signal is triggered. The condition for a divergence to occur, is that the price moves in a different direction to the MACD and RSI. The type of divergences and the frequency at which they are detected depends entirely on the inputs entered by the user.  Features Functional for any symbol or periodi
ALL IN Trading System MT5
Renato Takahashi
5 (1)
Experts
ALL IN Trading System MT5  is an expert advisor that used  3 Stochastic Oscillator  indicator. While 2 stochastic oscillators are used for  trend detection , the other one is used for  entry signals . Takeprofit and Stoploss can be configured as fixed one or a  trade out  system can be configured using stochastic oscillator. OBV can be configured as trade in filter. Recomm. symbol:  EURUSD ,  GBPUSD ,  USDJPY ,  AUDUSD Recomm. timeframe:   M15
EMA Scalper 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
NEXA Gold Macro Strategy02 EA
Park Seongcheon
Experts
English Version — Premium EA Product Description NEXA Gold Macro Strategy02 EA Automated GOLD Trading System based on M15 + M5 with 1:3 Risk/Reward (Macro Filter + Wave Management Included) 1. EA Overview The NEXA Gold Macro Strategy02 EA is a professional trend-based expert advisor designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD) automated trading. The system determines overall trend direction using M15 , and executes highly precise entries using M5 , while applying a global market sentiment fil
Matematiks
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Matematiks The expert Advisor is based on simple math. The expert Advisor puts 2 multidirectional orders further, wherever the price goes, it turns out that one order is always in the plus, the second in the minus. If we average it, then on the reverse price movement (only a few spreads), the averaged orders are closed and only the profitable one remains! It is thanks to his profit that the trade goes on. Of course, the averaging positions themselves also add profit to the piggy Bank at the ex
Gold Crowd Density Flip
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Experts
Gold Crowd Density Flip Expert Advisor is a powerful, market-ready trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. Built with precision logic and advanced filters, this EA is engineered to capture explosive breakout opportunities during periods of market compression, while maintaining strict risk management and professional-grade trade execution. Gold is one of the most volatile and liquid instruments in the financial markets, and trading it successfully requi
FREE
NEXA Obv Trend Rider
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA OBV Trend Rider Product Overview NEXA OBV Trend Rider is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed to work on the H1 timeframe. It checks the market direction using EMA34 and RSI movement, and attempts to open trades when the required conditions are met. The system combines a simple trend-based entry structure with risk management, spread filtering, stop loss and take profit placement, break-even, trailing stop, daily trade limits, and loss protection rules. The default setting
WickHunter
David A Abercrombie
Experts
WickHunter EA – Precision Reversal Trading WickHunter is a powerful multi-timeframe Expert Advisor designed to catch sharp trend reversals with precision. Now enhanced with user-configurable controls , WickHunter offers the best of automation and flexibility, making it perfect for traders who want smart execution and full control over risk and trade behavior. Built on an intelligent moving average and envelope-band strategy, the EA scans across 6  key timeframes for wick-based reversal signals.
GannMACDX
Mateus Barboza De Paula
Experts
The GANNMACD is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), combining two technical analysis strategies: MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and Gann Levels. It uses these tools to identify buy and sell conditions, executing trades automatically based on customizable settings. Main Features: MACD: The MACD indicator is used to generate buy and sell signals. The script compares the MACD main line with the signal line to identify trend reversals. Gann Levels: The strategy also app
Neural FX MACD
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Neural FX - MACD Divergence Description Neural FX is a professional Expert Advisor designed to trade XAU/USD on the M5 timeframe, using an advanced MACD divergence detection strategy combined with intelligent risk management. Specifications Currency Pair: XAU/USD (Gold) Timeframe: M5 Minimum Capital: $500 USD Starting Lot Size: 0.10 - 0.20 lots Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher Strategy The EA identifies classic and hidden divergences between the price and the MACD indicator, generating hi
MA crossover ProLab mt5
Osama Echchakery
Experts
MA Crossover EA is a flexible MT5 Expert Advisor based on the Double Moving Average Crossover concept, designed for traders who want control, clarity, and customization . The moving average crossover is a well-known and widely applied method in technical analysis because it is simple to understand, easy to test, and adaptable across different markets and timeframes (Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto, and more). This EA takes the classic approach and turns it into a configurable system where you ca
NEXA Adx Ema Trend Ride
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA ADX-EMA Trend Ride GOLD-Only Micro Trend Following Expert Advisor Official User Manual (English) 1️⃣ Overview NEXA ADX-EMA Trend Ride is a fully automated trading system designed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD) . Unlike traditional higher-timeframe trend systems, this EA focuses on micro-trend acceleration that occurs inside an already established trend . Core Concept Small controlled losses + rare but powerful trend expansion gains (Fat-Tail Capture) 2️⃣ Timeframe Structure (IMPORTANT)
MACD Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Introducing the MACD Strategy EA MT5, an innovative automated trading solution tailored specifically for MetaTrader 5 users. This expert advisor utilizes the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator to identify market trends and execute trades, making it an ideal choice for both novice and experienced traders seeking to enhance their trading performance. The MACD Strategy EA MT5 offers multiple entry and exit strategies, allowing for adaptability in various market conditions. With
Awesome Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Awesome Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Awesome Oscillator.  Awesome Oscillator parameters such as BuyShift, BuyValue, SellShift, and SellValue can be adjusted. Awesome Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Awesome Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
GoldHunterPro
Acoidan Godoy De Leon
Experts
GoldHunter AI PRO – Smart XAUUSD Scalper for MetaTrader 5 GoldHunter AI PRO is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for the gold market (XAUUSD). The robot combines trend filtering, momentum analysis and precision scalping logic to capture short-term opportunities while maintaining controlled risk management. The system is optimized for MetaTrader 5 and works best on the M5 timeframe using XAUUSD. Key Features • Fully automated trading system • Optimized for XAUUSD (Go
The Last Fractals MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The Last Fractals , is a trading system that uses fractals to determine market corrections. The Last Fractals,   is a system that detects an entry point and initiates an operational algorithm. This algorithm is different if the input is correct or wrong. From the inputs you can control the initial loting of the algorithm, if the trade goes against you the lotage is maintained, but if it goes in your favor the lotage is increased to improve your profit. You can download the demo and test it y
RudimentarySAR
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
This Expert Advisor is intended for the users who like simplicity. The EA operation is very simple, requiring minimum settings. Signals are produced by one indicator Parabolic SAR (Parabolic Stop and Reverse system). It has only one buffer. The entry signal is generated when the indicator direction changes. When points over the price no longer appear, and the first point appears below the price - this is a buy signal. If points below the price no longer appear, and the first point appears above
Emilian
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Emilian: The Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview Meet Emilian, the Expert Advisor employs a Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI 21) to open and close trades. Offering customizable risk management strategie, Emilian also utilizes Average True Range (ATR 12) or specific pip values to set Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. Key Features Crossover   EMA Strategy : Utilizes fast and slow EMAs (Slow & Fast) for crossover signals. RSI 21 Confirmation : Adds an extra
LogicFlow AI
Mohammadreza Zareimanoujan
Experts
LogicFlow AI – Advanced Multi-Strategy EA for XAUUSD LogicFlow AI is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor for XAUUSD, combining three robust price action models: PinBar/Strong Candle, Marubozu Reverse, and Liquidity Fakeout. Designed for logical, low-risk trading — without Martingale, hedging, or overtrading. Includes dynamic entry timing, risk-free SL, and a real-time performance dashboard. Real Logic . Lower Risk. No Martingale.  Low Drawdown What is LogicFlow AI? LogicFlow AI is a mul
MACD Trend Fusion Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Experts
MACD Trend Fusion Pro Professional Multi-Timeframe MACD Trading System MACD Trend Fusion Pro is a powerful multi-timeframe trading system designed to identify high-probability market opportunities by combining trend confirmation from higher timeframes with precise entry timing on lower timeframes. Unlike traditional MACD crossover indicators that often generate delayed signals, MACD Trend Fusion Pro focuses on momentum acceleration and trend alignment across multiple timeframes, helping traders
SMA Macd Grid EA
Christoph Kreher
Experts
Simple EA with two indicators (SMA + MACD) and Grid. The Expertadvisor opens positions in the direction of the trend when MACD value crosses MACD signal line in a special constellation. It then uses a simple grid strategy if the position turns into a loss. Grid levels can be defined specific to the market. It depends on your personal preferences and the respective market which parameters should be set and how. You have to test it yourself. The EA is programmed in such a way that optimization ru
ADM Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
ADM Trade X MT5 is an EA based onAverage Directional Movement Index. Average Directional Movement Index parameters such as Period, BuyShift1, BuyShift2, SellShift1, and SellShift2 can be adjusted. ADM Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through ADM Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
NAS100 Strategy EA v1
Sergio Millares Raposo
Experts
A professional Expert Advisor (EA) for the Nasdaq 100 and XAU/USD that operates on a 5-minute timeframe, based on moving average crossovers to detect trends and clean entries in Gold and the Nasdaq 100. It is designed to capture fast and solid movements, filtering out false signals and avoiding noise in sideways markets. Ideal for traders seeking automation, consistency, and a clear strategy in a high-volatility asset. The system adapts to the dynamics of XAU/USD and Nasdaq and can be used on bo
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (23)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (37)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.62 (21)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (212)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
More from author
Dark Code
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Experts
Dark Code MT5 is an automated trading system designed to operate on MetaTrader 5 , using a combination of technical filters to identify trading opportunities under specific market conditions. The EA continuously analyzes the market on the selected timeframe , evaluating several technical indicators to detect potential entry points for both buy and sell trades . Users can choose to allow both directions or restrict the system to buy-only or sell-only trading . To improve trade quality, the advis
FREE
Blackout v1
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Experts
BLACKOUT Expert Advisor is built on an innovative trading strategy that combines multiple technical indicators to identify high-probability entry points in the market. Rather than relying on a single signal, the system looks for confluence between indicators, filtering out low-quality setups and focusing only on trades with a real statistical edge. The algorithm includes an adaptive filter that allows the strategy to be fine-tuned over time, helping it remain effective across different market co
FREE
Tron Ares EA
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Experts
Smart Averaging Expert Advisor — Precision Mean Reversion Engine Smart Averaging EA is a dynamic algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on controlled market retracements through a structured averaging strategy. Built for traders who want calculated exposure management , this EA opens an initial position based on market signals and progressively adds new trades at predefined distances, creating a smooth and controlled position averaging sequence. Core Concept The EA operates usin
FREE
Eye of Ra
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
5 (1)
Experts
Expert advisor based on a widely tested   price action strategy The EA already incorporates all the variables in its programming, it is enough to let it run on the graph with the values ​​it incorporates by default. ACCOUNT: - This AE has been optimized to work on a STANDARD account - This AE is suitable for accounts of 3,000 USD - Default settings suitable for EUR/USD (any Timeframe) DESCRIPTION OF THE STRATEGY Price action trading analyzes the performance of a currency to predict what it mi
Bollinger Bands King
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
5 (2)
Experts
Expert advisor based on Bollinger Bands Indicator Since it is not easy to predict when the trend reversal will occur, this  Expert can place additional orders at different distances from the first order, and with different lots, so that positions can be averaged and profit taking is more easily achieved. Since the over-buy or over-sell conditions apply to any currency pair in the Forex market, this expert can be used with any pair by adjusting the step and the size of the Lot. The default parame
Vision EA v1
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Experts
AUTOMATIC ASCENDING PRICE PROMOTION With every purchase, the price will increase by   +30 USD . How It Works Starting price:   99 USD Each purchase increases the price by:   +30 USD Maximum planned price:   499 USD VISION EA MT5 is a smart and adaptive trading system designed for speed, precision, and efficiency in dynamic market conditions. Built with a clean execution logic and optimized performance, it combines advanced trade management with intelligent market filtering to de
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review