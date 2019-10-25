Advanced MACD EA mt5
- Experts
- Radek Reznicek
- Version: 1.14
- Updated: 25 October 2019
- Activations: 10
Advanced MACD is a safe and fully automated EA. This EA uses MACD indicator with double confirmation set and filtering by range of latest price movements.
Every order has stop-loss and the EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections.
This EA does NOT use the dangerous strategies like Martingale, etc.
Advanced MACD is NOT a tick scalper that produces high number of trades per day and it is NOT dependent on every point of price.
This EA is fully customizable by user and is not limited by trading pair or time-frame (recommended to use on H1 time-frames).
Advanced MACD EA default settings is optimized for EURUSD H1.
Advanced MACD EA is verified on both platforms (MT4 and MT5) and successfully passed tests and simulations with 100 % real ticks in MT5 with variable spread and simulated execution delays as well as with 99.90 % real ticks in MT4 with variable spread.
Visit the blog for Set files examples, additional information, optimization recommendations, FAQ, etc.: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730532
Recommendations
- Adapt your own risk settings according to the account equity and always verify with back-test
- True ECN broker is recommended for any type of automated trading
- Use minimal deposit of 500 USD
- Use EURUSD H1 time-frame
Trading Instructions
- Move EA to the chart (simply drag and drop)
- When pop up window appears select desired settings (for EURUSD H1 you can use default settings)
- If using more trading pairs and more charts, make sure that each chart has unique Magic number !!!
- In settings window always adjust FixedLotSize (or RiskInPercentOfBalance when UseAutolot is enabled) based on your account equity and your own trading risk
- Make sure you have sufficient margin to open new positions, especially if using low leverage accounts
- Confirm settings and let the EA trade
Settings
|Trading pair
|Timeframe
|Version
|Link
|EURUSD
|H1
|001
|download
|EURUSD
|H1
|002
|download
|EURUSD
|H1
|003
|download
|AUDUSD
|H1
|001
|download
|AUDUSD
|H1
|002
|download