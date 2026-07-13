MACD Strategy EA MT5

Introducing the MACD Strategy EA MT5, an innovative automated trading solution tailored specifically for MetaTrader 5 users. This expert advisor utilizes the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator to identify market trends and execute trades, making it an ideal choice for both novice and experienced traders seeking to enhance their trading performance.

The MACD Strategy EA MT5 offers multiple entry and exit strategies, allowing for adaptability in various market conditions. With its advanced risk management features and customizable settings, traders can optimize their strategies for maximum efficiency and profitability.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | General Settings / Input Guide | Indicator Settings | Backtest and Set Files

Key Features

  • Core trading strategy: Automatically executes trades based on MACD indicator signals, ensuring timely and accurate market entries.
  • Supported timeframes: Compatible with various timeframes, allowing traders to optimize their strategies according to market volatility.
  • Risk management: Includes Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, and trailing stop features to protect your capital and maximize potential gains.
  • Entry filters: Offers customizable filters such as spread limits and session times to enhance trade quality.
  • Position management: Supports advanced trading strategies like martingale and grid systems for flexible position handling.
  • Broker compatibility: Designed to work seamlessly with a wide range of brokers, ensuring consistent performance across platforms.
  • Dashboard display: Features a user-friendly dashboard for real-time monitoring of trades and account metrics.
  • Alerts system: Provides pop-up, push notifications, and email alerts to keep you informed of market activity and trade signals.

The MACD Strategy EA MT5 is the perfect tool for traders looking to harness the power of automated trading on MetaTrader 5. Elevate your trading experience with this reliable solution that adapts to your unique trading style.

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I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags MACD Strategy EA MT5, automated trading, forex trading, MACD indicator, trading signals, risk management, trading strategies, MetaTrader 5, expert advisor, backtesting, forex market, trading performance, currency pairs, trading alerts, trade management, trading tools

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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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