Spread Analysis Utility MT5

Spread Analysis Utility MT5 – Monitor & Analyze Broker Spreads in Real Time!

Do you want to track your broker's spread fluctuations with precision? Spread Analysis Utility MT5 gives you real-time insights into the spread behavior of your broker, helping you assess trading conditions, detect unusual spread spikes, and make more informed trading decisions.

What This Utility Does: Monitors live spreads and updates in real time Tracks the average spread over the last 100 data points Records the maximum spread detected during operation Displays broker name, server details, and connection information Provides a clear, easy-to-read chart display

How It Works This tool constantly reads the spread value for your selected trading symbol. Here's how it processes the data:

Live Spread Calculation The script fetches the latest spread using SymbolInfoInteger(SYMBOL_SPREAD) and displays it in real time. Spread values update with every market tick, ensuring 100% accuracy.

Average Spread Monitoring The utility maintains a rolling buffer of the last 100 spread values. It continuously calculates the average spread, helping you track how stable or volatile your broker's pricing is.

Maximum Spread Detection The tool stores and updates the highest spread observed. This allows you to identify potential broker manipulation or high-spread periods during news events or low-liquidity times.

Broker & Server Information Displays essential account details, including: Broker Name – Identify the broker in use. Server Location – Know which server your account is connected to. Connection Status – Ensure you're trading on the right connection.

Why Use Spread Analysis Utility? Avoid Costly Trades – Don't enter trades when spreads are too wide. Improve Trade Execution – Detect the best times to place orders. Monitor Broker Behavior – Identify if your broker widens spreads unfairly. Optimize Scalping Strategies – Perfect for scalpers who need tight spreads. Get Transparent Data – No hidden tricks—see spreads exactly as they are!

Simple, Lightweight, and Non-Intrusive No clutter—only the most important information displayed on your chart. Fully customizable font size, label color, and position on the chart. Works with any instrument and any broker on MetaTrader 5.

Get This Powerful Utility for Just $30!

Need support? Contact me via direct message!


