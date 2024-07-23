RSI MA Grid Pro Advanced Automated Trading EA

Introducing the RSI_EA, an advanced automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This EA combines the power of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Averages (MA) with sophisticated money management strategies to maximize your trading potential.

Rigorous backtesting  from 2020 to 2024 to ensure that your capital is safe without stop outs using 

Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)

To be used on EURUSD 5M ChartKEY SETTINGS for live trade: RSILowLevel: 30, RSIHighLevel: 70, LotSizePer1000: 0.01, MAPeriodsmall: 20 (FOLLOW THE SETTINGS SHOWN ON STRATEGY TESTER)

It is optimum to ensure maximum profit with no stop-outs

The settings are there to try on your own for back-testing

Key Features

  1. Relative Strength Index (RSI) Strategy:

    • RSI Period: Default set to 14, allowing you to gauge the market's momentum over 14 periods.
    • RSI Levels: Buy when RSI is below 30 and sell when RSI is above 70, indicating oversold and overbought conditions respectively.

  2. Dynamic Lot Sizing:

    • Lot Size Per $1000: Scales your lot size according to your account balance, ensuring appropriate risk management.
    • Multiplier: Increases lot size for subsequent trades to capitalize on favorable market conditions.

  3. Sophisticated Order Management:

    • Step Distance: Controls the spacing between new orders to manage risk and capitalize on market movements.
    • Take Profit: Ensures profitable trades by setting take-profit levels.
    • Average Take Profit: Adjusts target prices dynamically based on the average entry price of open positions.

  4. Advanced Filtering with Moving Averages:

    • Daily Moving Average (MA) Filters: Uses 20, 50, and 200-period moving averages to validate trade signals, adding an extra layer of confirmation

Benefits

  • Automated Trading: Eliminates emotional trading by executing trades based on predefined criteria.
  • Risk Management: Dynamic lot sizing and step distances help manage risk effectively.
  • Precision and Efficiency: Combines RSI and moving averages to ensure high-probability trade entries.
  • Scalability: Suitable for various account sizes due to its adaptive lot size calculation.








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Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
Vini MT4
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira
5 (1)
Experts
Vini MT4 is a multi-symbol Expert Advisor for swing trading based on composite candlestick patterns, designed for traders already proficient in MetaTrader 4. The system combines pattern detection with adaptive parameters that automatically adjust to market volatility (ATR) and momentum (Stochastic), without requiring manual configuration for each market condition. The EA operates from a single chart instance and can simultaneously trade multiple symbols across three timeframes (M15, M30 and H1),
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