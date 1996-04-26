Btc Usd Master
- Indicators
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Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Indicator for Trading BTC/USD: A Reliable Tool for Your Success
This indicator is exclusively designed for trading BTC/USD on timeframes starting from M1. It offers flexibility in trade management, allowing you to close trades based on take profit or from signal to signal.
Key Features:
- No Repainting: The indicator guarantees complete absence of repainting, ensuring stable signals.
- Confident and Reliable Signals: High accuracy and quality of signals will help you make informed trading decisions.
- Buy and Sell Signals: Arrows indicate direction and color, making them easily distinguishable.
- User-Friendly: All parameters are pre-set, making the tool accessible for traders of all levels.
Recommended Distance Price: 4 or 5.