UT BOT Simple MT4

**Features:**

1. **Innovative Trend Tracking:** The UT BOT Simple Indicator leverages the power of the Average True Range (ATR), a renowned volatility measure, to calculate precise trailing stop values, providing unparalleled insights into market trends.

2. **Customizable Settings:** Flexibility is paramount in any trading strategy. With this in mind, our indicator allows you to adjust the ATR periods and other key parameters to tailor the tool to your trading style and strategy.

3. **Real-time Trend Change Alerts:** Stay proactive, not reactive, with our immediate and accurate trend-change notifications. With our tool, you're always ahead of the game, ready to act as soon as the market shifts.

4. **Reliable Performance:** UT BOT Simple Indicator has been rigorously tested and proven to deliver consistent, dependable results, making it a highly valuable addition to any trading toolkit.


Upgrade your trading arsenal with the UT BOT Simple Indicator, and start making more informed and profitable trades today!


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Bartlomiej Tadeusz Tomaja
Indicators
Advanced UT Bot & HTS Indicator This indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that combines two methods: UT Bot and HTS (Higher Timeframe Smoothing) , to generate accurate buy and sell signals. 1. Indicator Structure Works within the main chart window and utilizes 11 buffers to store various data points, including arrows (buy/sell signals) and bands from both UT Bot and HTS systems. Uses colored arrows to represent different trading conditions: Blue arrows : Normal buy signals. Red arro
UTBot with EMA filter
Bartlomiej Tadeusz Tomaja
Indicators
Advanced ATR Trailing Stop with EMA Filter Indicator Introducing the ATR Trailing Stop with EMA Filter Indicator , a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading strategy with advanced signal filtering. This indicator combines the precision of ATR (Average True Range) trailing stop calculations with the flexibility of an EMA (Exponential Moving Average) filter, ensuring you capture the best opportunities in the market. Key Features: Dual Signal Arrows: The indicator provides two types of arrow
UT Bot Simple
Bartlomiej Tadeusz Tomaja
Indicators
**Features:** 1. **Innovative Trend Tracking:** The UT BOT Simple Indicator leverages the power of the Average True Range (ATR), a renowned volatility measure, to calculate precise trailing stop values, providing unparalleled insights into market trends. 2. **Customizable Settings:** Flexibility is paramount in any trading strategy. With this in mind, our indicator allows you to adjust the ATR periods and other key parameters to tailor the tool to your trading style and strategy. 3. **Real-t
Entry Pro
Bartlomiej Tadeusz Tomaja
Indicators
Entry Pro Indicator is a powerful multi-functional trading tool designed to increase your market entry accuracy. It combines the power of several key market trend indicators, including ATR Trailing Stop and both fast and slow EMA, to provide comprehensive market insight. It offers easy-to-interpret market entry signals represented by colored arrows. Also, it's fully customizable, allowing you to adjust ATR and EMA periods to suit your trading strategy. Trend filters and alerts can be toggled on
UT Bot Plus with Bonus ExpertAdvisor
Bartlomiej Tadeusz Tomaja
Indicators
Make Sure to Read the Description! UT Bot Plus contains free EA! The EA can be downloaded from telegram channel:  https://t.me/ +NSOJTvH39fNhZmU0 Unlock the Power of Automated Trading with UT BOT Indicator, Integrated with a FREE EA! ( Limited time offer ) This version has been expanded to include multiple additional filtering options. These options are fully configurable and can be switched on and off. This versatile UT BOT indicator is crafted and optimized to work seamlessly with the FRE
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