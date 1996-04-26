High and Low Daily Levels Indicator

High/Low Daily Levels is a robust, lightweight, and precision-engineered technical indicator designed for MetaTrader 4. It plots the High and Low prices of the trading session as clean, horizontal dashed lines directly on your active chart.





Whether you trade breakouts, trend continuations, or mean-reversion strategies around key session boundaries, this indicator ensures you always have precise visual references without cluttering your workspace.





Key Features:

* Dual Mode Operation: Choose between tracking the Current Trading Day (dynamic real-time updates) or the Previous Trading Day (immutable historical reference levels).

* High-Performance Architecture: Optimized with intelligent caching mechanisms to minimize redundant data reads and ensure zero lag, even on lower timeframes.

* Clean Visualization: Renders customizable horizontal lines utilizing standard indicator buffers with full support for styling options.

* Clean Memory Management: Implements strict deinitialization routines to clear buffer states upon removal, preventing stale artifacts on charts.





Input Parameters:

* InpUsePreviousDay (bool): If true, plots the High/Low of the previous completed D1 session. If false, tracks the active current day.

* InpLineColor (color): Customizes the color of the rendered lines (default: DimGray).

* InpLineWidth (int): Adjusts the thickness of the lines (range: 1 to 5).

* InpLineStyle (ENUM_LINE_STYLE): Sets the style of the lines (default: DASH).





Ideal For:

Day traders, breakout strategies, and algorithmic developers looking for reliable session boundary references in MQL4.