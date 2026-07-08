Custom Candle

Custom Candle – Multi-Timeframe Visualization

Analyzing multiple timeframes is essential for accurate trading decisions, but switching between charts can be inconvenient and inefficient. The Custom Candle indicator solves this problem by overlaying higher-timeframe (HTF) candles directly onto your lower-timeframe (LTF) chart.

This allows you to see the bigger picture at a glance, align with the higher trend, and improve trade accuracy—without leaving your current chart.

Key Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Display – Overlay any higher timeframe (H1, H4, D1, etc.) onto your active chart (M1, M5, M15, etc.).

  • Instant Trend Clarity – Easily spot whether the higher timeframe trend is bullish or bearish.

  • Customizable Design – Choose candle colors, filled or outline mode, and wick display.

  • Lightweight & Clean – Minimal chart clutter for maximum clarity.

  • Flexible Settings – Adjust the number of candles shown, line thickness, and display style to match your trading preferences.

Input Parameters

  • Period to Custom – Select the higher timeframe to display.

  • Number of Candles – Define how many HTF candles to show.

  • Bullish/Bearish Colors – Customize candle colors.

  • Fill Candle – Choose between filled bodies or outlines only.

  • Line Width – Adjust line thickness for outline mode.

  • Show Wick – Enable or disable wick (shadow) display.


--- MT5 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146601

SUPPORT & REVIEWS 

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.

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Contact me for fast support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan

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Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
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Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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5 (9)
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This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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