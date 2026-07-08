Custom Candle
- Indicators
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Robby SuhendrawanMT4 & MT5 Expert Developer | 12+ Years of Trading Experience
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 8 July 2026
Custom Candle – Multi-Timeframe Visualization
Analyzing multiple timeframes is essential for accurate trading decisions, but switching between charts can be inconvenient and inefficient. The Custom Candle indicator solves this problem by overlaying higher-timeframe (HTF) candles directly onto your lower-timeframe (LTF) chart.
This allows you to see the bigger picture at a glance, align with the higher trend, and improve trade accuracy—without leaving your current chart.Key Features
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Multi-Timeframe Display – Overlay any higher timeframe (H1, H4, D1, etc.) onto your active chart (M1, M5, M15, etc.).
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Instant Trend Clarity – Easily spot whether the higher timeframe trend is bullish or bearish.
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Customizable Design – Choose candle colors, filled or outline mode, and wick display.
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Lightweight & Clean – Minimal chart clutter for maximum clarity.
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Flexible Settings – Adjust the number of candles shown, line thickness, and display style to match your trading preferences.
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Period to Custom – Select the higher timeframe to display.
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Number of Candles – Define how many HTF candles to show.
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Bullish/Bearish Colors – Customize candle colors.
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Fill Candle – Choose between filled bodies or outlines only.
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Line Width – Adjust line thickness for outline mode.
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Show Wick – Enable or disable wick (shadow) display.
--- MT5 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146601
SUPPORT & REVIEWS
Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.
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