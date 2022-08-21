Dark Bands

4.95

Dark Bands is an Indicator for intraday trading.

This Indicator is based on Counter Trend strategy but use also Volatility.

We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversions on the current instrument.


Key benefits

  • Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines
  • Reliable bands lines with futuristic colors, and  Intuitive directional arrows
  • Useful statistics, which indicate the win rate of the signals
  •  Plus Package available, leave a feedback to receive it for free
  • Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument
  • Easy to use even for beginners
  • Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag
  • 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development
  • All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push notification and sound alerts
  • Highly customizable settings


It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.

This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.

Recommended timeframes: All.

Recommended working pairs: All.

Installation and Update Guide Troubleshooting guide - FAQ MT5 Version


Recommendations

  • An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading
  • The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades


Parameters


Main settings

- Maximum Bars: Max number of bars for apply the indicator
- Line Method: General method for calculate the indicator
- Show Lines: if true, show bands lines
- Show Arrow: if true, show arrow
- Volatility Period: number of bar for analyze volatility

Bands settings

- Period: N° of bars to consider when calculating the bands
- Multiplier: This value determines the distance of the bands from the price

- Shift: Indicators line offset relate to the chart by timeframe
- Method: Calculation method for the bands
- Price: Prices to use for calculate the indicator

Line width

- Width 1: Line size 1
- Width 2: Line size 2
- Width 3: Line size 3

Alert settings

- Enable Alert: The indicator will send an alert on your platform
- Enable E-Mail: Receive an email when there is a signal
- Enable Push Notification: Send a Push notification on your mobile (metatrader app)
- Use Beep Sound: Uses a custom sound for the signal
-  Sound name: The name of mt4/mt5 sound

TP and SL lines

- TP1 Multiplier: Distance for the first take profit
- SL1 Multiplier: Distance for the first stop loss
- Show TP and SL lines: if false, hide TP and SL lines
- Show Info Panel: if false, hide Statistics

- Custom chart: if true, color the chart with my favorite colors


For other questions or support for this tool, contact me.

İncelemeler 270
JD.MAVERICK
57
JD.MAVERICK 2025.11.08 23:39 
 

Olá boa noite!! Eu gostaria de obter o pacote PLUS SE PUDER NOS ENVIAR FICAREI MUITO AGRADECIDO. Email - jdfenixtrader@gmail.com

Cdarth23
14
Cdarth23 2025.10.23 18:31 
 

Very Good Indicator. Currently using it on demo. But it looks very promising. I will test it a little more and then use it on a live account. Heartfelt thanks for sharing this indicator for free. It keeps my hopes alive to earn from forex trading. If you are willing to share the Plus package for free, please do share the details with me. Thanking you again for Indicator. Sincerely appreciate your efforts.

18607983623
64
18607983623 2025.10.23 10:43 
 

很好请把PIUS版本发我邮箱448009115@qq.com

Önerilen ürünler
Currency Scoring
Mr Nukool Chanchingchit
5 (4)
Göstergeler
What is a tool ? This indicator use for comparison of 8 major currency from 28 pairs and multiple timeframes and calculates a score of strength from 0-100. How to use Place the indicator on any pair any timeframe, And entering only the value of X Y position to be displayed in the graph. Pair   : Any Timeframe   : Any Input Parameter Start X Position   : Value of X on chart Start Y Position  : Value of Y on chart Visit my products Target Profit Magic Target Profit All The Profit Tracker Currency
FREE
LT Force MT4
Thiago Duarte
Göstergeler
For those who like trend the Force will be a very useful indicator. This is because it is based on the famouse ADX, which measure the strenght of a trend, but without its 3 confusing lines. Force has its very simple interpretation: if the histogram is above zero level the trend is up, otherwise it is down. You can use it to find divergences too, which is very profitable. If you have any doubt or suggestion, please, contact me. Enjoy! MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41928 T
FREE
Hidden Support And Resistance
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
Göstergeler
updated hidden market support and resistance. this indicator is made for new current market that has new support and resistance that some traders struggle to see. The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1-minute timeframe to the monthly One Trading tip to use When price is at resistance and the indicator appears wait for a bearish candle to close then enter a sell trade. Same applies for a buy trade when price reaches support level, and the indicator appears wait for the bullish candle
FREE
Custom Candle
Robby Suhendrawan
Göstergeler
Custom Candle – Multi-Timeframe Visualization Analyzing multiple timeframes is essential for accurate trading decisions, but switching between charts can be inconvenient and inefficient. The Custom Candle indicator solves this problem by overlaying higher-timeframe (HTF) candles directly onto your lower-timeframe (LTF) chart. This allows you to see the bigger picture at a glance, align with the higher trend, and improve trade accuracy—without leaving your current chart. Key Features Multi-Timefr
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Göstergeler
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
FastTMALine mth PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Göstergeler
FastTMALine_mth_PRT is non-redrawn channel indicator and can be used to identify trend and support and resistance levels. Indicator settings allow you to assign a specific coefficient to each price channel, which makes it possible to narrow or expand each channel separately. The   FastTMALine_mth_PRT   indicator is a multicurrency instrument, so the choice of a timeframe depends solely on the trader’s preference.   FastTMALine_mth_PRT   indicator   can be used on any time frame, so you can eas
FREE
Market Dashboard FREE
Christian Opperskalski
Göstergeler
Market Dashboard FREE Indicator gives you advanced information’s about your selected Symbols in MarketWatch Features Daily Price Movements (M1 – D1) RSI Values with Highlight Function for your current Timeframe & H1 & H4 Profit per Symbol and traded lots (buy & sell) EMA 5 – 100 based on selected period Swap Information (which direction is positive) FIBO Info & Tracking (highlighted FIBO Levels close to current price – based on selected period) One Click ChartOpen this Version is limited to 2
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Göstergeler
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Raven
Dmitriy Prigodich
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
"Raven" is an expert scalper who does not use dangerous strategies in his work. It trades at the extremes of the pullback, according to the trend. Channel scalping means confidence, reliability and minimal risks. The Expert Advisor implements all types of stops from the percentage of the balance to the signal stop, so you can always control your balance and not worry. It is recommended to use a signal stop - this will optimize losses and increase profits. The first 10 copies are priced at $ 10
FREE
Market Sessions Pre MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (2)
Göstergeler
The Market Sessions indicator is a popular tool among forex and stock traders for visually representing global trading sessions on a price chart. It highlights the time periods for major trading sessions — such as the   Asian (Tokyo) ,   European (London) , and   American (New York)   sessions — directly on the chart. This helps traders identify when markets open and close, allowing for better decision-making based on session-specific trading behavior. - Asian Session (Default: 00:00-09:00) - Lo
FREE
MA Dev Chanel
Alexandr Gladkiy
Göstergeler
Индикатор показывает максимальное отклонение от скользящей средней за заданный период. Границы канала могут послужить своего рода зонами перекупленности/перепроданности, от которых может произойти откат цены к центру канала. За этими уровнями и стоит искать дополнительные сигналы для входа в сделку.  В настройках индикатора всего 2 параметра -  период, за который будет расчитываться индикатор и метод усреднения скользящей средней.
FREE
Lisek Levels and Channels Indicator
Darius Hans Lischka
4.8 (20)
Göstergeler
Forex ticaretinin Sherlock Holmes'u olmaya hazır mısınız? ️‍️ İşte size nihai ticaret aracı: Lisek Levels and Channels göstergesi!!! Birden fazla göstergeyle sirk numarası gibi jonglör yapmayı unutun. İhtiyacınız olan her şeyi etkileyici bir gösteriye paketledik: Fiyat seviyeleri? Tamam! Fiyat kanalları? İddiaya girebilirsiniz! Fiyat VWAP'ı? Oh evet! Hacim Dengesi? Hepsi burada! Peki ya üstündeki çilek? Sizi çift espressodan daha hızlı uyandıracak alarmlar ve anlık bildirimler! ️
FREE
TrendNavigator Robot
Hong Ling Mu
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This robot is equipped with trend-following logic. Specifically, it detects trends using the Parabolic Indicator and identifies when prices move significantly compared to normal fluctuations. You can input a desired number of pips (Price GAP pips) to determine at what price fluctuation the entry should occur. In case the trend reverses, all open orders will be closed. The number of simultaneous orders you can hold is customizable. Additionally, if you have multiple orders, they will all close o
FREE
Force Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Göstergeler
Introducing Force Jurik—a powerful indicator designed to enhance trading insights by combining custom moving averages based on Jurik with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, Force Index. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their precision and smoothness, making them ideal for analyzing price movements in the forex market. They offer traders a reliable method of identifying trends and filtering out market noise, ultimately providing clearer signals for decision-making. The Force Index, a popular Me
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Göstergeler
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.59 (69)
Göstergeler
A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
FREE
Support resistanses show
Meysam Ghasemi
Göstergeler
.....................................hi....................... ................for showing high s and low s and support and resistanses .....................we have a lot of ways............................... it can be helpful for finding trends , higher highs , higher lows , lower highs , lower lows .......................today i write on of thems.......................... ........................you can enter the number of last support and resistanses .........................and it will dra
FREE
Top Currency Strength
Madzhid Forgani
Göstergeler
This indicator is one of the useful tools for traders who trade on currency pairs and based on the strength of each currency they can make a correct decision or confirmation in the positions.  It has been calculated for all the minor currency pairs supported by the broker and displays the values of the major currencies. These currencies are displayed horizontally or vertically according to the trader's config when executing the indicator. One of the trading strategies that can be used is to cho
FREE
StarBody
Gabriele Tedeschi
Göstergeler
StarBody è un indicatore istogramma che rappresenta la dimensione delle candele in relazione al loro volume ed evidenzia quelle più grandi delle precedenti. La formula per il calcolo dell'altezza dell'istogramma è semplice quanto efficace: Ampiezza * Volume La grafica indicherà tutte le candele più estese delle precedenti in base alle impostazioni scelte. L'indicatore può essere utile, a volte indispensabile, nelle strategie che prevedono lo sfruttamento della continuazione del trend. Le strate
FREE
Adaptive Flow MAs
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Adaptive Flow MAs is a moving average indicator designed to naturally adjust to market movements. Unlike traditional averages, it dynamically adapts its periods based on recent volatility and the current trend. The EMA closely follows rapid price swings to capture every impulse, while the SMA remains smoother, providing a stable and reliable reference. With a clean display showing the current adaptive periods, this tool helps traders feel the “flow” of the market without visual clutter. It’s cr
FREE
The Four Pillars
Andri Maulana
Göstergeler
The Four Pillars: Your All-in-One Trading Powerhouse! Tired of juggling multiple indicators and missing out on perfect entries? The Four Pillars is the ultimate solution, merging four proven market analysis tools into one powerful, easy-to-use indicator. Get crystal-clear, high-conviction Buy and Sell signals directly on your chart, filtered for maximum accuracy. Stop guessing and start trading with confidence! Key Advantages & Features Precision Signals, Zero Clutter: This indicator combine
FREE
Magic SMA
Imre Heli
Göstergeler
The Magic SMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or the basis of a new one. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show a different color for rising and falling trends. Everyone can customize this in the way that suits them best. By setting the Trend Period, we can optimize it for longer or shorter trends for our strategy. It is great for all time frames. IF YOU NEED
FREE
Trend easy
Wiktor Keller
1 (1)
Göstergeler
Trend easy простой трендовый индикатор в виде гистограмы. окно индикатора разделено на две части верхняя гистограма движение в бай, нижняя гистограма движениие в сел. Кроме гистограмы, сигнал индикатора дублируется на графике стрелками. В меню индикатора имеется количество баров в истории индикатора  значения периода для определения тренда разрешение рисования стрелок на графике код и цвета стрелок алерты и отступ стрелок
FREE
Adjustable Fractal MT4
Dmitry Timin
4.76 (25)
Göstergeler
Adjustable Fractal MT4 is a modification of Bill Williams' Fractals indicator. The fractal consists of a two sets of arrows - up (upper fractals) and down (lower fractals). Each fractal satisfies the following conditions: Upper fractal - maximum (high) of a signal bar exceeds or is equal to maximums of all bars from the range to the left and to the right; Lower fractal - minimum (low) of a signal bar is less or equal to minimums of all bars from the range to the left and to the right. Unlike a s
FREE
Support Resistance Multi Time Frame FREE
FXsolutions
4.67 (6)
Göstergeler
This indicator shows the latest untouched support and resistance as horizontal lines. The indicator can show support/resistance from higher timeframes. With this indicator you can e.g. easily see the support/resistance of the timeframes H4, D1 and W1 on a H1 chart, which can be a big advantage while time your entry on H1. This is the FREE version of the indicator: Support Resistance Multi Time Frame The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Parameters referenceTF: the timeframe from whi
FREE
Just INDY
Pankom Sriboonlue
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Just INDY is a simple, and easy to use trend and reversal indicator. It will continuously monitor the movement of the price actions searching for new trends establishing or strong reversals at extreme overbought, and oversold levels. Parameters Signal Perios Sent Notification Please Test it with Strategy Tester and see how it work. Happy Trading...
FREE
Ultimate ADX MTF
Tolga Oezdiler
Göstergeler
Ultimate ADX Multi-timeframe Indicator Free for limited time. This indicator provides real-time ADX values for multiple timeframes in one unobtrusive label panel. It i s especially useful for gauging trend strength across timeframes without constantly switching charts. Choose which periods to display, anchor the panel to any chart corner, and color-code ADX strength levels to your taste. Key Features & Personalization Multi-Timeframe ADX - Toggle visibility for 9 built-in periods (M1, M5, M15,
FREE
Virtual Targets
Hoang Van Dien
3.83 (6)
Göstergeler
This indicator is very useful for day traders or short term traders. No need to calculate the number of pips manually, just look at the chart and you will see the Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss target line and evaluate whether the entry point is feasible to reach the intended target or not. Enter the intended Take Profit / Stop Loss pips for your trade. The indicator will display Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss lines for you to easily see if the target is feasible or not.
FREE
ET1 for MT4
Hui Qiu
3.83 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ET1 for MT4 is new and completely free！！ ET1 for MT4 v4.20 Updated!! Now use on XAUUSD(Gold)!! The success rate is more than 75% !!! important update: Merge ET9 's breakout strategy Warning!! You can use ET1 completely free, but we do not guarantee ET1 stability, It is recommended that the more powerful ET9 for MT4 version includes the ET1 strategy and guarantees complete and stable returns. The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes  ET9  for MT4 Updated v4.70 !!  https://www.mql5
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Auto Optimized RSI , doğru alım ve satım sinyalleri vermek için tasarlanmış, kullanımı kolay ve akıllı bir ok göstergesidir. Geçmiş verilere dayalı işlem simülasyonları kullanarak, her enstrüman ve zaman dilimi için en etkili RSI seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Bu gösterge, bağımsız bir işlem sistemi olarak veya mevcut stratejinize entegre edilerek kullanılabilir ve özellikle kısa vadeli işlem yapanlar için faydalıdır. Geleneksel RSI’nin sabit seviyeleri (örneğin 70/30) yerine, Auto Optim
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Gold Flux Signal – XAUUSD için Repaint Yapmayan Sinyal Göstergesi Net sinyal üretimi için tasarlanmıştır – Gold Flux Signal, XAUUSD üzerinde net ve istikrarlı giriş sinyalleri sağlamak için geliştirilmiştir – Trend takibi ve breakout stratejileri için özel olarak tasarlanmış olup, grafik üzerinde karışıklık yaratmaz – Göstergenin tüm sinyalleri yalnızca kapanmış mumlar üzerinden hesaplanır – M1, M5 ve H1 zaman dilimleri için optimize edilmiştir Kararlı görsel sinyaller – Sinyal bir kez oluş
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Dark Gold MT5
Marco Solito
4.58 (85)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance mt5  indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strate
Dark Venus MT5
Marco Solito
4.59 (1262)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Venus is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a High Operating Frequency . Dark Venus is based on Bollinger Bands , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. Since 2022, we estimate that Dark Venus has become the most famous robot in the world , with over 100k downloads. Download it now! My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and High commission.
FREE
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Dark Titan MT5
Marco Solito
4.72 (36)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Titan  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a   High Operating Frequency . Dark Titan is based on dark inversion indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. The expert advisor is able to get a high-rate of winning trades. My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and High commission. All the  settings are external , so that everyone can
Dark Moon MT5
Marco Solito
4.63 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Moon  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Moon is based on   Dark Absolute Trend MT5  indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. (Write a   review   at market to receive 1 paid indicator for free!) The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades. My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage
FREE
Dark Absolute Trend MT5
Marco Solito
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
Dark Absolute Trend   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy but use also candlestick patterns and Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does   Not repaint   and   N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nstallation and  Update Guide   -  Troubleshooting
Dark Algo MT5
Marco Solito
4.64 (74)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Scalping   Trading on   Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of   algorithm  and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated   algorithm  that allows it to   identify   and
Dark Bands MT5
Marco Solito
4.88 (267)
Göstergeler
Dark Bands   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Counter Trend  strategy but use also Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversions on the current instrument. Key benefits Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines Reliable bands lines with futuristic colors, and  Intuitive directional arrows Useful statistics , which indicate the win rate of the signals Plus Package  available, leave a feedback to receive it for fr
FREE
Dark Oscillator MT5
Marco Solito
4.76 (17)
Göstergeler
Dark Oscillator   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Counter Trend  strategy, trying to intercept changes in direction, in advance compared trend following indicators.  We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversion of the trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does   Not repaint   and   N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nst
Dark Venus
Marco Solito
4.49 (1005)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Venus is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a High Operating Frequency . Dark Venus is based on Bollinger Bands , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades. Since 2022, we estimate that Dark Venus has become the   most famous   robot in the   world , with over   100k downloads. Download it now! My tests were performed with the real tick date
FREE
Dark Titan
Marco Solito
5 (68)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Titan  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a   High Operating Frequency . Dark Titan is based on dark inversion indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. The expert advisor is able to get a high-rate of winning trades. My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and High commission. All the  settings are external , so that everyone ca
Dark Power MT5
Marco Solito
4.81 (43)
Göstergeler
Dark Power  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy, also adopting the use of an histogram to determine the right power . We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the   strong trend   on the current instrument. The histogram is calculated based on the size of the bars and two moving averages calculated on the histogram determine the direction of the signal Key benefits Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines Intui
Dark Point MT5
Marco Solito
4.78 (447)
Göstergeler
Dark Point  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy, also adopting the use of the atr to determine the right volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the   strong trend   on the current instrument. If you love Dark Point, consider adding some power: Dark Power Key benefits Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines Intuitive directional points/arrows by colors Useful   statistics , which indicate the   wi
FREE
Dark Dione MT5
Marco Solito
4.48 (50)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Dione  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Medium term  Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Dione is based on   Dark Breakout MT5   indicator, these trades can be manage with some strategies.   (Write a review at market to receive my best settings for free!) Optimization experience is required to Download the robot. My tests are indicative, for best results it is necessary to study the user manual and create your settings. All the   s
FREE
Dark Mimas MT5
Marco Solito
4.53 (88)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Mimas  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Mimas is based on   Dark Oscillator MT5  indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades. Optimization experience is required to Download the robot. My tests are indicative, for best results it is necessary to study the user manual and create your settings. All the
FREE
Dark Absolute Trend
Marco Solito
4.58 (40)
Göstergeler
Dark Absolute Trend   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy but use also candlestick patterns and Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does Not repaint and N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nstallation and  Update Guide   -  Troubleshooting guide  
Dark Rea MT5
Marco Solito
4.63 (73)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Rea  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Impulse  Trading. Dark Rea is based on   Dark Sprint MT5  indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies.   (Write a   review   at market to receive 1 paid indicator for free!) My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and High commission. Optimization experience is required to Download the robot. in fact I recommend that you carefully study all the functions and then crea
FREE
Dark Moon
Marco Solito
4.7 (326)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Moon  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Moon is based on   Dark Absolute Trend  indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. (Write a   review   at market to receive 1 paid indicator for free!) The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades. My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and
FREE
Dark Point
Marco Solito
4.81 (332)
Göstergeler
Dark Point  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy, also adopting the use of the atr to determine the right volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the   strong trend   on the current instrument. If you love Dark Point, consider adding some power: Dark Power Key benefits Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines Intuitive directional points/arrows by colors Useful statistics , which indicate the win ra
FREE
Dark Breakout
Marco Solito
4.89 (9)
Göstergeler
Dark Breakout   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy, providing an entry signal on the breakout. The signal is provided by the arrow, which confirms the breaking of the level. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does Not repaint and N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.66 (61)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
Dark Sprint MT5
Marco Solito
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Dark Sprint  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy, also adopting the use of the atr to determine the right volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the strong impulse on the current instrument. Key benefits Easily visible sprint lines Intuitive directional arrows Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatibl
Dark Mimas
Marco Solito
4.55 (99)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Mimas  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Mimas is based on   Dark Oscillator  indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades. Optimization experience is required to Download the robot. My tests are indicative, for best results it is necessary to study the user manual and create your settings. All the   se
FREE
Dark Inversion MT5
Marco Solito
4.75 (24)
Göstergeler
Dark Inversion  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Counter Trend  strategy but use also Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversions on the current instrument. Hey, I made an Expert Advisor based on this indicator, if you are interested: Dark Titan MT5 Key benefits Easily visible Inversion Lines Intuitive directional arrows Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never r
FREE
Dark Dione
Marco Solito
4.7 (57)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Dione  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Medium term  Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Dione is based on   Dark Breakout   indicator, these trades can be manage with some strategies.   (Write a   review   at market to receive 1 paid indicator for free!) Optimization experience is required to Download the robot. My tests are indicative, for best results it is necessary to study the user manual and create your settings. All the   s
FREE
Dark Rea
Marco Solito
4.66 (82)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Rea  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Impulse  Trading. Dark Rea is based on   Dark Sprint  indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. (Write a   review   at market to receive my best settings for free!) My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and High commission. Optimization experience is required to Download the robot. in fact I recommend that you carefully study all the functions and then create you
FREE
Dark Support Resistance MT5
Marco Solito
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
Dark Inversion
Marco Solito
4.29 (31)
Göstergeler
Dark Inversion  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Counter Trend  strategy but use also Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversions on the current instrument. Hey, I made an Expert Advisor based on this indicator, if you are interested: Dark Titan Key benefits Easily visible Inversion Lines Intuitive directional arrows Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repai
FREE
Dark Breakout MT5
Marco Solito
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
Dark Breakout   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy, providing an entry signal on the breakout. The signal is provided by the arrow, which confirms the breaking of the level. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does Not repaint and N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs
Filtrele:
Adrian Schuierer
68
Adrian Schuierer 2025.11.12 00:41 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

dPloy
54
dPloy 2025.11.11 10:44 
 

Very helpful indicator. Can I please get the + package. Thanks

JD.MAVERICK
57
JD.MAVERICK 2025.11.08 23:39 
 

Olá boa noite!! Eu gostaria de obter o pacote PLUS SE PUDER NOS ENVIAR FICAREI MUITO AGRADECIDO. Email - jdfenixtrader@gmail.com

Cdarth23
14
Cdarth23 2025.10.23 18:31 
 

Very Good Indicator. Currently using it on demo. But it looks very promising. I will test it a little more and then use it on a live account. Heartfelt thanks for sharing this indicator for free. It keeps my hopes alive to earn from forex trading. If you are willing to share the Plus package for free, please do share the details with me. Thanking you again for Indicator. Sincerely appreciate your efforts.

18607983623
64
18607983623 2025.10.23 10:43 
 

很好请把PIUS版本发我邮箱448009115@qq.com

Zulfiquer Ali
28
Zulfiquer Ali 2025.10.04 14:16 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

GTGreg
14
GTGreg 2025.09.23 21:32 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Marian Grosu
22
Marian Grosu 2025.09.13 08:23 
 

Very good indicator !!!

Alex Valex
19
Alex Valex 2025.09.04 17:23 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Tetete J
16
Tetete J 2025.09.04 16:46 
 

I'm using it with EUR-USD. It's producing excellent results. Thank you for providing such a great indicator. Please send the “+Plus Package” to my email address. My email address is siroikeitai.free@gmail.com.

sobanMQL
36
sobanMQL 2025.08.21 18:38 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Mandar
17
Mandar 2025.08.21 10:11 
 

This just looks Amazing Marco & I am sure I will be able to make some decent returns! Would highly appreciate if you can share the plus package on mpahadi@hotmail.com

paolocasarotti
25
paolocasarotti 2025.08.06 18:05 
 

top indicatore .. continua così e grazie se ricevo la plus

dragoonervl
14
dragoonervl 2025.08.03 18:15 
 

Looks solid so far Would like to give it a try to build an EA using it. Please provide a manual how this is possible

Wak Kaji
28
Wak Kaji 2025.07.25 08:11 
 

very good indicator, maybe you have more set for the better result from default thanks wakkajijp@gmail.com

[Silindi] 2025.07.18 01:31 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Rich Harrington
329
Rich Harrington 2025.06.19 10:28 
 

Very nice indicator, I am using it on M5 TF EUR-USD and results are looking good.

Wanderson Almeida
18
Wanderson Almeida 2025.04.29 18:05 
 

I don't understand, these bands are 15 and 2.. but it is different from normal bands, how is this calculation?

SAN 张
19
SAN 张 2025.04.05 19:59 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

murod rakhmanov
19
murod rakhmanov 2025.04.03 05:49 
 

ОТЛИЧНЫЙ ИНДИКАТОР. ХОТЕЛ ПОПРОБОВАТ ПЛЮС ВЕРСИЮ. И ЕЩЕ КАК ИДЕАЛНО НАСТРОИТЬ ЕГО.

12345678...14
İncelemeye yanıt