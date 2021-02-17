Lisek Levels and Channels Indicator

4.8

Are you ready to become the Sherlock Holmes of forex trading? 🕵️‍♂️💰

Introducing the ultimate trading toolkit: Lisek Levels and Channels Indicator !!!

Forget juggling multiple indicators like a circus act. We've packed everything you need into one spectacular show:

  • Price Levels? Check! ✅
  • Price Channels? You bet! ✅
  • Price VWAP? Oh yeah! ✅
  • Volume On Balance? It's all there! ✅

And the cherry on top? Alarms and Push Notifications that'll wake you up faster than a double espresso! ☕️🚨

Your chart is about to become a treasure map of trading opportunities:

  • See where the current price is hanging out, along with all the cool levels, channels, and VWAP.
  • Gauge the On Balance Volume - is it doing the bear dance or the bull tango? Find out who's got the moves: Buyers or Sellers.
  • Arrows pointing up and down like a forex rave party? That's showing you the growing Buyer or Seller volume.
  • Lines crisscrossing your chart like a game of tic-tac-toe? Those are your Levels and Channels, my friend.

But wait, there's more! 🎭

Enter Glimpz, your VIP pass to the big players' game. Why trade against the whales when you can swim with them? Glimpz from glimpz.net lets you peek into the playbook of the market moguls. It's like having a trading crystal ball, minus the fortune-teller costume.

Trading styles? We've got more flavors than a gourmet ice cream shop:

  • Surf the Support and Resistance waves 🏄‍♂️
  • Play the pullback ping-pong 🏓
  • Break out like it's a prison escape 🏃‍♂️
  • Reverse faster than a cat chasing a laser pointer 🐱
  • Set your profit targets and stop-losses like a pro marksman 🎯

Remember, in this game of profit pyramids, only your first position is on the front lines. After that, you're sliding that stop loss up like it's on a luxury elevator. It's safer than a bubble-wrapped kitten and more comfortable than your favorite sweatpants.

Pro Tip: Set your Chart Window Properties to 'Chart in foreground'. Because who doesn't want their trading view to pop like a 3D movie? 🍿

So, are you ready to turn your forex account into a skyscraper of success? With Lisek Levels and Channels Indicator powered by Glimpz, you're not just trading - you're architecting your financial future!

Happy Trading, you magnificent market maestros! May your trends be ever in your favor, and your profits stack higher than a New York deli sandwich! 🚀💰📈


Reviews 29
jiab
436
jiab 2022.10.30 13:54 
 

good job

jerrylew2020
294
jerrylew2020 2022.09.23 09:51 
 

Very good.

Wang Wang Yu
194
Wang Wang Yu 2022.05.17 04:22 
 

the index "Lisek Levels and channel indicator" ，Why can't a message sent to the email？Please answer

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Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.10 04:53 
 

Not impressed

IK02XXyn
167
IK02XXyn 2024.11.07 00:59 
 

Buen indicador, muy funcional, Gracias por compartir

Armin W
75
Armin W 2024.06.29 20:16 
 

Hi, Darius. thanks for sharing your nice indicator. Unfortunately it is causing an out-of-range error in the Strategie Tester: 2024.01.01 23:01:00 Lisek Levels and Channels Indicator GOLD,M5: array out of range in 'Lisek Levels.mq4' (42,291) Do you prohibit strategie testing intentionally? Can you fix this error? Customization of colors for individual levels in the input tab would be a nice add-on too. 3 stars for now (will lupdate) since i cannot really judge due to lack of experience. Thanks,

fenix trading
254
fenix trading 2023.01.19 10:18 
 

I like it a lot, we wait for updates, very appreciated

Ko-saku Takagita
448
Ko-saku Takagita 2022.11.28 01:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jiab
436
jiab 2022.10.30 13:54 
 

good job

jerrylew2020
294
jerrylew2020 2022.09.23 09:51 
 

Very good.

Wang Wang Yu
194
Wang Wang Yu 2022.05.17 04:22 
 

the index "Lisek Levels and channel indicator" ，Why can't a message sent to the email？Please answer

topline8000
1144
topline8000 2022.05.03 11:03 
 

prob with lines all the same color but very good

Gregory Knobloch
373
Gregory Knobloch 2022.04.21 17:51 
 

This is a very good indicator. I use it for US30 on 1m chart

Miquel Mir
110
Miquel Mir 2022.04.11 15:57 
 

Nice indicator!!

Izzy Man-2
237
Izzy Man-2 2022.02.04 16:26 
 

Hi Darius, thanks for sharing this. it is great indicator for a glance decision when trading. Ladies and Gentlemen, I recommend this. Happy trading

s466as799
37
s466as799 2021.11.25 05:14 
 

Hello, can you send me the code by email pitonforeks@gmail.com It is downloaded incorrectly from the market, thank you.

Elusive Pimpernel
182
Elusive Pimpernel 2021.11.24 11:39 
 

Good one... Trying it now

Satyam Shivam
31517
Satyam Shivam 2021.11.18 05:32 
 

Nice Indicator, Works really Well!!

Lord John
18
Lord John 2021.11.03 10:52 
 

using this along with few other and works nice , 8/10

ALRAZEEN
130
ALRAZEEN 2021.10.21 00:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sebastian Podeswa
335
Sebastian Podeswa 2021.09.17 10:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Norman Bryon
55
Norman Bryon 2021.09.14 00:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

juk72
25
juk72 2021.09.13 02:45 
 

отличный инди

12
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