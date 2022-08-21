Dark Bands is an Indicator for intraday trading.

This Indicator is based on Counter Trend strategy but use also Volatility.

We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversions on the current instrument.





Key benefits



Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines

Reliable bands lines with futuristic colors, and Intuitive directional arrows

Useful statistics , which indicate the win rate of the signals

Easy to use even for beginners

Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag

100% compatible with Expert Advisor development

All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push notification and sound alerts

Highly customizable settings





It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.

This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.

Recommended timeframes: All.

Recommended working pairs: All.





Recommendations



An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading

The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades





Parameters





Main settings

- Maximum Bars: Max number of bars for apply the indicator

- Line Method: General method for calculate the indicator

- Show Lines: if true, show bands lines

- Show Arrow: if true, show arrow

- Volatility Period: number of bar for analyze volatility

Bands settings

Period: N° of bars to consider when calculating the bands



- Multiplier: This value determines the distance of the bands from the price

- Shift: Indicators line offset relate to the chart by timeframe

- Method: Calculation method for the bands

- Price: Prices to use for calculate the indicator



Line width

- Width 1: Line size 1

- Width 2: Line size 2

- Width 3: Line size 3

Alert settings

- Enable Alert: The indicator will send an alert on your platform

- Enable E-Mail: Receive an email when there is a signal

- Enable Push Notification: Send a Push notification on your mobile (metatrader app)

- Use Beep Sound: Uses a custom sound for the signal

- Sound name: The name of mt4/mt5 sound

TP and SL lines



- TP1 Multiplier: Distance for the first take profit

- SL1 Multiplier: Distance for the first stop loss

- Show TP and SL lines: if false, hide TP and SL lines

- Show Info Panel: if false, hide Statistics

- Custom chart: if true, color the chart with my favorite colors





For other questions or support for this tool, contact me.