Currency Scoring

5

What is a tool ?

This indicator use for comparison of 8 major currency from 28 pairs and multiple timeframes and calculates a score of strength from 0-100.

How to use

Place the indicator on any pair any timeframe, And entering only the value of X Y position to be displayed in the graph.

Pair : Any

Timeframe : Any

Input Parameter

  • Start X Position : Value of X on chart

  • Start Y Position : Value of Y on chart

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Reviews 5
alexNata44
74
alexNata44 2024.05.28 17:18 
 

On white theme don't show the letters andnumbers, but all ok

Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.03.14 10:40 
 

Good Scoring!

Abraham Correa
4751
Abraham Correa 2021.12.16 15:03 
 

Completely Valid; most appreciated!

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Pair Direction
Mr Nukool Chanchingchit
5 (2)
Indicators
What is a tool ? This indicator use for forecast direction of the 28 pairs, Calculates from multiple pairs and timeframes and present by percentage as 70-79% , 80-89% , 90-100% is a little, medium and strong trend. How to use Place the indicator on any pair and any timeframe. Pair   : Any Timeframe   : Any Input Parameter No Visit my products Target Profit Magic Target Profit All The Profit Tracker Currency Scoring Pair Direction
FREE
Target Profit All
Mr Nukool Chanchingchit
5 (2)
Utilities
What is a tool ? Used for monitoring profit summary in your portfolio, by setting profit target. The tool will automatically close all open orders. When the profits meet the target set. How to use Place the tool on any currency pair, any timeframe and set profit target. Easy... Currency Pair : Any Timeframe : Any Input Parameter Summary profit for auto close all orders ($) Meaning : Input your profit target here. Visit my products Target Profit Magic Target Profit All The Profit Tracker Currenc
FREE
Target Profit Magic
Mr Nukool Chanchingchit
5 (1)
Utilities
What is a tool ? Used for monitoring profit by magic number, From parameter magic number and profit target. The tool will automatically close orders to the same magic number. When your profits meet the target set. How to use Place the tool on any pair any timeframe and set input your parameter. Pair   : Any Timeframe   : Any Input Parameter Magic Number (0 for manual order)   Meaning   : Input your magic number here, Set 0 for manual order. Summary profit of this magic number ($)   Meaning   :
FREE
The Profit Tracker
Mr Nukool Chanchingchit
Utilities
What is a tool ? Tracking your profit from the present - the past 30 days, Presented profit summary and movement is greater or less than 0 only. notice : must select show all history at account history tab. How to use Place the tool on any currency pair, any timeframe and set magic number to track your profits. Currency Pair   : Any Timeframe   : Any Input Parameter Track from Magic number (Manual order set 0)   Meaning   : Input the magic number to tracking the profit from present - the past 3
FREE
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alexNata44
74
alexNata44 2024.05.28 17:18 
 

On white theme don't show the letters andnumbers, but all ok

Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.03.14 10:40 
 

Good Scoring!

Chua Wee Kiat
2972
Chua Wee Kiat 2022.03.06 11:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Abraham Correa
4751
Abraham Correa 2021.12.16 15:03 
 

Completely Valid; most appreciated!

Mmarques
44
Mmarques 2021.11.04 08:51 
 

very helpfull

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