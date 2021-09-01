Currency Scoring
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
What is a tool ?
This indicator use for comparison of 8 major currency from 28 pairs and multiple timeframes and calculates a score of strength from 0-100.
How to use
Place the indicator on any pair any timeframe, And entering only the value of X Y position to be displayed in the graph.
Pair : Any
Timeframe : Any
Input Parameter
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Start X Position : Value of X on chart
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Start Y Position : Value of Y on chart
On white theme don't show the letters andnumbers, but all ok